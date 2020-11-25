Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.    VOLAR A   MX01VO000009

CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(VOLAR A)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación B de C : Volaris should make money in December, be profitable in Q2, CEO says

11/25/2020 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mexican low-cost airline Volaris should make money in December and will be profitable in the second quarter of 2021, by which time it is likely to be operating at or around 100% capacity, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Volaris President and Chief Executive Officer, Enrique Beltranena, said in an interview he expected the company to be "EBIT positive" in December. But he did not want to predict whether it would make a profit in the final quarter.

Beltranena noted that the first quarter of the year was always the company's toughest in the cyclical business, but that Volaris would be profitable in the second quarter of 2021. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Noe Torres; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2020
All news about CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.
05:25pCONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIAC : Volaris should make money in December, be..
RE
07:53aCONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIAC : Volaris announces it has been selected as..
AQ
11/05VOLARIS REPORTS OCTOBER 2020 TRAFFIC : 82% load factor, ~8 pp above September 20..
AQ
11/05AAR : Airinmar secures three-year warranty support services contract with Volari..
AQ
11/04AAR : Airinmar secures three-year warranty support services contract with Volari..
AQ
11/04CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIAC : October 2020 Traffic
PU
11/03VOLARIS REPORTS OCTOBER 2020 TRAFFIC : 82% load factor, ~8 pp above September 20..
PU
11/03CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIAC : Aircastle Announces the Delivery of One A..
AQ
11/03CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIAC : Volaris announces the appointment of the ..
AQ
10/30CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIAC : Volaris announces the appointment of the ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 407 M 1 022 M 1 022 M
Net income 2020 -5 956 M -298 M -298 M
Net Debt 2020 49 217 M 2 465 M 2 465 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,82x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21 594 M 1 078 M 1 081 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,47x
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 4 813
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 23,37 MXN
Last Close Price 21,34 MXN
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Enrique Javier Beltranena Mejicano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian H. Franke Chairman
José Luis Suárez Durán Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Jaime E. Pous Chief Financial & Legal Officer
William Augustus Franke Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.89%1 078
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-10.62%28 481
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-48.33%8 108
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-22.47%3 526
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-1.60%2 756
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD60.84%2 011
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ