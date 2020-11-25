Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación B de C : Volaris should make money in December, be profitable in Q2, CEO says

MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mexican low-cost airline
Volaris should make money in December and will be profitable in
the second quarter of 2021, by which time it is likely to be
operating at or around 100% capacity, the company's chief
executive said on Wednesday.
Volaris President and Chief Executive Officer, Enrique
Beltranena, said in an interview he expected the company to be
"EBIT positive" in December. But he did not want to predict
whether it would make a profit in the final quarter.
Beltranena noted that the first quarter of the year was
always the company's toughest in the cyclical business, but that
Volaris would be profitable in the second quarter of 2021.
(Reporting by Dave Graham and Noe Torres; Editing by Frank Jack
Daniel)