Mexico to cap flights to main airport, use new hub more after incidents

MEXICO CITY, May 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's government said on
Tuesday it would cap operations at Mexico City's main airport
and begin moving dozens of flights to a newly-built hub after a
string of incidents fed concern about air safety at one of Latin
America's busiest intersections.
After meetings with airlines and aeronautical authorities,
the government said it wanted to schedule more than 100 daily
flights at the new Felipe Angeles International Airport north of
the capital, which is so far running a fraction of that number.
In a statement, it said the first phase of that process
would begin on Aug. 15, and the second, a month later.
Furthermore, no new flights to the capital's existing Benito
Juarez International Airport would be authorized from now on,
and there would be no increase in operations beyond slots
already assigned for the summer 2022 season, it added.
Charter and national cargo flights will be immediately moved
to the Felipe Angeles airport, the government said.
Air traffic safety has come under increased scrutiny since
footage posted on social media showed a plane on Saturday coming
in to land at the Benito Juarez airport just over another one
that was waiting to take off on the same runway.
The director of the Navigation Services in the Mexican Air
Space resigned after the incident, which had followed others.
An official at Mexico's Air Traffic Controllers Union told
Reuters this week the union had sent about 30 reports of safety
incidents to the federal civil aviation agency.
However, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said earlier
on Tuesday that recent incidents had nothing to do with the
redesign of the airspace after the opening of Felipe Angeles.
The Felipe Angeles hub, whose construction Lopez Obrador
ordered after he canceled a partly built new airport east of the
city, officially opened in March.
Felipe Angeles was intended to relieve pressure on the
Benito Juarez airport. However, Reuters found that the new
airport was still under construction almost a month after its
inauguration and was offering few daily flights.
