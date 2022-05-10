Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLAR A   MX01VO000009

CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(VOLAR A)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  05-08
27.66 MXN   -7.98%
05:26pMexico to cap flights to main airport, use new hub more after incidents
RE
05/09Probe under way after near-collision at Mexico City airport
RE
05/04Controladora Vuela Compañía De Aviación, S.A.B. De C.V. Reports Preliminary Traffic Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended April 2022
CI
Mexico to cap flights to main airport, use new hub more after incidents

05/10/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
MEXICO CITY, May 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's government said on Tuesday it would cap operations at Mexico City's main airport and begin moving dozens of flights to a newly-built hub after a string of incidents fed concern about air safety at one of Latin America's busiest intersections.

After meetings with airlines and aeronautical authorities, the government said it wanted to schedule more than 100 daily flights at the new Felipe Angeles International Airport north of the capital, which is so far running a fraction of that number.

In a statement, it said the first phase of that process would begin on Aug. 15, and the second, a month later.

Furthermore, no new flights to the capital's existing Benito Juarez International Airport would be authorized from now on, and there would be no increase in operations beyond slots already assigned for the summer 2022 season, it added.

Charter and national cargo flights will be immediately moved to the Felipe Angeles airport, the government said.

Air traffic safety has come under increased scrutiny since footage posted on social media showed a plane on Saturday coming in to land at the Benito Juarez airport just over another one that was waiting to take off on the same runway.

The director of the Navigation Services in the Mexican Air Space resigned after the incident, which had followed others.

An official at Mexico's Air Traffic Controllers Union told Reuters this week the union had sent about 30 reports of safety incidents to the federal civil aviation agency.

However, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said earlier on Tuesday that recent incidents had nothing to do with the redesign of the airspace after the opening of Felipe Angeles.

The Felipe Angeles hub, whose construction Lopez Obrador ordered after he canceled a partly built new airport east of the city, officially opened in March.

Felipe Angeles was intended to relieve pressure on the Benito Juarez airport. However, Reuters found that the new airport was still under construction almost a month after its inauguration and was offering few daily flights. (Reporting by Kylie Madry and Anthony Esposito; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.24% 0.69364 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.16% 1.23159 Delayed Quote.-8.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.19% 0.767 Delayed Quote.-2.15%
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V. -7.98% 27.66 End-of-day quote.-24.71%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.27% 1.05339 Delayed Quote.-7.37%
GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. -4.34% 341.78 End-of-day quote.12,194.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.19% 0.012953 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.46% 0.6288 Delayed Quote.-6.57%
TAKE OFF S.P.A. 3.11% 4.98 Delayed Quote.11.16%
Analyst Recommendations on CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Financials
Sales 2022 57 175 M 2 803 M 2 803 M
Net income 2022 3 704 M 182 M 182 M
Net Debt 2022 46 721 M 2 290 M 2 290 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 32 251 M 1 581 M 1 581 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 6 889
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 27,66 MXN
Average target price 52,15 MXN
Spread / Average Target 88,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enrique Javier Beltranena Mejicano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jaime E. Pous Director-Legal Executive
Brian H. Franke Chairman
José Luis Suárez Durán Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Alejandro Alba Molina Compliance Director & Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.-24.71%1 586
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.2.31%25 989
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-9.13%10 600
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-33.41%3 315
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-24.22%2 542
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-35.70%1 898