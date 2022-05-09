Probe under way after near-collision at Mexico City airport

MEXICO CITY, May 9 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that an investigation was
under way following an incident at the Mexico City International
Airport (AICM), after a video reportedly taken over the weekend
showed a plane almost landing on an already-occupied runway.
Video of the incident, which appeared to show two jets from
Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris nearly colliding, surfaced
online days after a report from an international pilots
association cited "several" safety concerns in the capital's air
space.
Volaris' chief executive, Enrique Beltranena, said on
Twitter Sunday that he had called for internal and external
investigations into the matter.
"Thanks to the training of our pilots and their impeccable
monitoring of the processes, no passenger or crew member was at
risk during the situation reported at the AICM the night of May
7," Beltranena said.
Lopez Obrador called for a meeting to "put the airspace in
order" and said the director of the Navigation Services in the
Mexican Air Space (SENEAM), Victor Hernandez, had resigned.
Jose Alfredo Covarruvias, the general secretary of Mexico's
Air Traffic Controllers Union , told Reuters that the
union had sent multiple reports of safety incidents to the
federal civil aviation agency.
"We've got to see what factors led to this error, to make
sure above all that it doesn't happen again," said Covarruvias,
who also welcomed the investigation and Hernandez's resignation.
"If it happens again, it's not an accident," he added.
Senator Ricardo Monreal, a prominent member of the ruling
MORENA party who has butted heads with Lopez Obrador in the
past, mentioned the incident when speaking to reporters and
called on the heads of Mexico's transportation and civil
aviation authorities to testify in Congress.
He also called on lawmakers to look into recent troubles at
airport, which is one of Latin America's busiest.
"Like thousands of people, I've experienced flight delays,
but this week they got worse," Monreal said in a tweet. "The
legislative power should take action to understand the causes
and support a solution."
A new airport championed by Lopez Obrador and built by the
armed forces that officially opened in March had been promised
to relieve the overburdened Mexico City International Airport.
But Reuters found that the new airport was still under
construction almost a month after its inauguration and offering
very few daily flights.
In May 2021, the United States downgraded Mexico's aviation
safety rating, which bars Mexican carriers from adding new U.S.
flights and limits airlines' ability to carry out joint
marketing agreements.
Shares for Volaris were down more than 7% Monday afternoon.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing
by Anthony Esposito and Leslie Adler)