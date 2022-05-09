Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLAR A   MX01VO000009

CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(VOLAR A)
05-05
30.06 MXN   -2.37%
02:31pProbe under way after near-collision at Mexico City airport
RE
05/04Controladora Vuela Compañía De Aviación, S.A.B. De C.V. Reports Preliminary Traffic Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended April 2022
CI
04/28CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN B DE C : Volaris announces resolutions of general ordinary annual shareholders meeting - Form 6-K/A
PU
Probe under way after near-collision at Mexico City airport

05/09/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
MEXICO CITY, May 9 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that an investigation was under way following an incident at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), after a video reportedly taken over the weekend showed a plane almost landing on an already-occupied runway.

Video of the incident, which appeared to show two jets from Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris nearly colliding, surfaced online days after a report from an international pilots association cited "several" safety concerns in the capital's air space.

Volaris' chief executive, Enrique Beltranena, said on Twitter Sunday that he had called for internal and external investigations into the matter.

"Thanks to the training of our pilots and their impeccable monitoring of the processes, no passenger or crew member was at risk during the situation reported at the AICM the night of May 7," Beltranena said.

Lopez Obrador called for a meeting to "put the airspace in order" and said the director of the Navigation Services in the Mexican Air Space (SENEAM), Victor Hernandez, had resigned.

Jose Alfredo Covarruvias, the general secretary of Mexico's Air Traffic Controllers Union , told Reuters that the union had sent multiple reports of safety incidents to the federal civil aviation agency.

"We've got to see what factors led to this error, to make sure above all that it doesn't happen again," said Covarruvias, who also welcomed the investigation and Hernandez's resignation. "If it happens again, it's not an accident," he added.

Senator Ricardo Monreal, a prominent member of the ruling MORENA party who has butted heads with Lopez Obrador in the past, mentioned the incident when speaking to reporters and called on the heads of Mexico's transportation and civil aviation authorities to testify in Congress.

He also called on lawmakers to look into recent troubles at airport, which is one of Latin America's busiest.

"Like thousands of people, I've experienced flight delays, but this week they got worse," Monreal said in a tweet. "The legislative power should take action to understand the causes and support a solution."

A new airport championed by Lopez Obrador and built by the armed forces that officially opened in March had been promised to relieve the overburdened Mexico City International Airport. But Reuters found that the new airport was still under construction almost a month after its inauguration and offering very few daily flights.

In May 2021, the United States downgraded Mexico's aviation safety rating, which bars Mexican carriers from adding new U.S. flights and limits airlines' ability to carry out joint marketing agreements.

Shares for Volaris were down more than 7% Monday afternoon. (Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
