Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLAR A   MX01VO000009

CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(VOLAR A)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-03
16.95 MXN   +11.07%
09:28aVolaris Reports December 2022 Traffic Results : 17% YoY demand growth with an 85% Load Factor
PU
2022Mexican airline Volaris exploring sustainable fuel options
RE
2022Volaris Highlights Strategic Vision and Growth Avenues at 2022 Investor Day
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volaris Reports December 2022 Traffic Results: 17% YoY demand growth with an 85% Load Factor

01/05/2023 | 09:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Volaris Reports December 2022 Traffic Results: 17% YoY demand growth with an 85% Load Factor

Mexico City, Mexico, January 5, 2023 - Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "the Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its December 2022 preliminary traffic results.

In December 2022, Volaris' capacity (measured in ASMs) increased by 18.5% year-over-year, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased by 16.9%; the result was a load factor of 84.7% (-1.2pp YoY). Volaris transported 2.9 million passengers during the month, a 13.9% increase compared to December 2021. Demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets increased by 13.3% and 26.1%, respectively. For the full year of 2022, Volaris' capacity increased 25.6%, 0.6pp ahead of the Company's capacity guidance, with the load factor expanding 0.9pp YoY to 85.6%.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO said: "Traffic in December was solid, and booking

curves remain resilient. We continue to expect that passenger growth will be in line with our planned capacity growth. At the end of the month, Volaris was affected by Winter Storm Elliott, which resulted in a three-day disruption to operations. However, as a result of hard work by the Volaris team, the Company was able to quickly recover to full operations and respond promptly to all impacted customers. While such disruptions can be challenging, I want to thank the Volaris Ambassadors for their extra effort throughout the holiday season to ensure that our passengers were well cared for."

Dec 2022

Dec 2021

Variance

YTD Dec

YTD Dec

Variance

RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)

2022

2021

Domestic

2,034

1,795

13.3%

21,623

17,470

23.8%

International

861

683

26.1%

8,569

6,332

35.4%

Total

2,895

2,478

16.9%

30,191

23,802

26.8%

ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)

Domestic

2,385

2,017

18.2%

24,604

20,099

22.4%

International

1,034

868

19.1%

10,676

7,997

33.5%

Total

3,419

2,885

18.5%

35,281

28,097

25.6%

Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)

Domestic

85.3%

89.0%

(3.7) pp

87.9%

86.9%

1.0 pp

International

83.3%

78.7%

4.6 pp

80.3%

79.2%

1.1 pp

Total

84.7%

85.9%

(1.2) pp

85.6%

84.7%

0.9 pp

Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)

Domestic

2,342

2,094

11.9%

25,043

19,836

26.3%

International

606

495

22.5%

6,007

4,569

31.5%

Total

2,949

2,589

13.9%

31,051

24,405

27.2%

Economic Jet Fuel Price

(USD per gallon, preliminary)

Average

3.26

2.51

29.9%

3.82

2.26

69.0%

The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra- low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 200 and its fleet from 4 to 117 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, and Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for thirteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.volaris.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Ricardo Martínez / ir@volaris.com

Media Contact

Gabriela Fernández / gabriela.fernandez@volaris.com

Disclaimer

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 14:27:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.
09:28aVolaris Reports December 2022 Traffi : 17% YoY demand growth with an 85% Load Factor
PU
2022Mexican airline Volaris exploring sustainable fuel options
RE
2022Volaris Highlights Strategic Vision and Growth Avenues at 2022 Investor Day
AQ
2022Volaris Posts Higher Passenger Demand, Capacity in November
MT
2022Transcript : Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. - Analys..
CI
2022Controladora Vuela Compañía De Aviación, S.A.B. De C.V. Reports Unaudited Preliminary T..
CI
2022Reminder : Volaris Investor Day
PU
2022Budget airline Volaris expands El Salvador-United States routes
RE
2022Controladora Vuela Compañía De Aviación, S.A.B. De C.V. Reports Unaudited Preliminary T..
CI
2022UBS Adjusts Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Price Target to $15 From $25, Maint..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 56 377 M 2 914 M 2 914 M
Net income 2022 -1 053 M -54,4 M -54,4 M
Net Debt 2022 45 495 M 2 352 M 2 352 M
P/E ratio 2022 -37,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 763 M 1 022 M 1 022 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 7 187
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 16,95 MXN
Average target price 34,93 MXN
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enrique Javier Beltranena Mejicano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jaime E. Pous Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Brian H. Franke Chairman
José Luis Suárez Durán Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Alejandro Alba Molina Compliance Director & Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.92%1 022
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-0.15%19 962
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.6.84%8 832
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD0.49%5 214
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-5.28%2 422
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.4.38%2 334