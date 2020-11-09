Contura Energy : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results (opens in new window)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contura Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results Reports net loss from continuing operations of $69 million for the third quarter 2020

Posts Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $20 million for the third quarter 2020

of $20 million for the third quarter 2020 Continues strong cost management in all operating segments with historically low CAPP - Met costs

Reduces long-term debt by approximately $31 million in the third quarter of 2020

long-term debt by approximately $31 million in the third quarter of 2020 Introduces 2021 guidance BRISTOL, Tenn., November 9, 2020 - Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA), a leading U.S. coal supplier, today reported results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020. (millions, except per share) Three months ended Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019(2) Net (loss) income(3) $(68.6) $(238.3) $(43.6) Net (loss) income(3) per diluted share $(3.75) $(13.02) $(2.29) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $19.7 $16.9 $40.0 Operating cash flow(4) $(5.9) $79.0 $20.4 Capital expenditures $(27.8) $(41.5) $60.3 Tons of coal sold 5.5 5.1 5.8 __________________________________ These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules. Excludes discontinued operations, except as noted. From continuing operations. Second and third quarters 2020 no longer have discontinued operations. Includes discontinued operations. Second and third quarters 2020 no longer have discontinued operations. "Our third quarter results continued to highlight the discipline and safe, strategic performance of our operations team as we achieved the lowest full-quarter CAPP - Met cost per ton performance since the formation of our company," said chairman and chief executive officer, David Stetson. "As we introduce 2021 guidance, we expect our costs to remain very competitive at our recent levels while we tackle the continued softness in the met coal market and the many uncertainties facing the global economies."

Financial Performance Contura reported a net loss from continuing operations of $68.6 million, or $3.75 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2020. In the second quarter 2020, the company had a net loss from continuing operations of $238.3 million or $13.02 diluted share, which included a non- cash asset impairment charge of $161.7 million. Total Adjusted EBITDA was $20 million for the third quarter, compared with $17 million in the second quarter, primarily due to improved margins in the CAPP - Thermal and CAPP - Met segments. Coal Revenues (millions) Three months ended Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 CAPP - Met $295.4 $316.3 CAPP - Thermal $39.8 $36.7 NAPP $64.8 $57.5 CAPP - Met (excl. f&h)(1) $245.6 $261.5 CAPP - Thermal (excl. f&h)(1) $36.8 $32.1 NAPP (excl. f&h)(1) $62.8 $52.0 Tons Sold (millions) Three months ended Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 CAPP - Met 3.3 3.2 CAPP - Thermal 0.6 0.6 NAPP 1.6 1.3 __________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations." The CAPP - Met revenue decline in the third quarter was driven by an approximately $8 per ton decline in price realizations relative to the second quarter. CAPP - Thermal revenues increased due to higher realized prices. Third quarter NAPP revenues increased as a result of higher volumes, while prices were in line with the prior quarter.

Coal Sales Realization(1) (per ton) Three months ended Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 CAPP - Met $73.79 $81.61 CAPP - Thermal $57.86 $49.52 NAPP $40.01 $40.19 __________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations." Global metallurgical coal prices experienced continued softening in the quarter, which resulted in our average CAPP - Met coal sales realization declining 11 percent against the prior quarter to $73.79 per ton. While our 2020 domestic business continues to benefit from annual fixed price contracts, the lower third quarter realizations were primarily driven by our export business, where prices were soft during most of the quarter. The CAPP - Thermal segment experienced higher realization primarily due to improved customer mix. Cost of Coal Sales (in millions, except per ton data) Three months ended Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Cost of Coal Sales $367.3 $383.3 Cost of Coal Sales (excl. f&h/idle)(1) $305.6 $310.5 (per ton) CAPP - Met(1) $66.49 $74.41 CAPP - Thermal(1) $45.98 $45.38 NAPP(1) $35.03 $32.98 __________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations." In the third quarter, the company reported its strongest full-quarter cost performance in the CAPP - Met segment since the company's 2016 formation, with CAPP - Met costs averaging $66.49 per ton in the third quarter. The second quarter cost of coal sales was $74.41 per ton, and excluding the impact of April furloughs, incremental one-timeCOVID-19 mitigation costs, and the partially offsetting benefit from an annual severance tax adjustment, the cost per ton was approximately $70 in the second quarter. The continued cost improvement trend that has been achieved in 2020 is driven by strong productivity growth, labor cost reductions instituted in the second quarter, and improved sourcing. CAPP - Thermal also continued its impressive cost of coal sales performance, with third quarter cost of $45.98 per ton as compared to $45.38 for the prior quarter. NAPP cost of coal sales for the quarter was $35.03 per ton, up from $32.98 per ton in the second quarter.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A) expenses (millions) Three months ended Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 SG&A $14.5 $12.0 Less: non-cash stock compensation $(1.0) $(1.9) and one-time expenses Non-GAAP SG&A(1) $13.5 $10.1 DD&A $50.7 $49.3 __________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP SG&A which is defined under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Contura's third quarter 2020 SG&A expenses were $13.5 million, excluding non-cash stock compensation expense and one-time expenses of $1.0 million, compared with $10.1 million in the prior quarter. Liquidity and Capital Resources "We continue to closely manage our cash priorities as prolonged pandemic uncertainty has created additional softness in both end-markets and pricing for our products. As such, we expect fourth quarter capex to come in around $20 million, and we remain focused on continuing the outstanding execution on costs that has allowed us to weather adverse market circumstances," said Andy Eidson, Contura's chief financial officer. "We continue to expect to receive the accelerated AMT tax refund of $66 million in the near term. Furthermore, we have filed an NOL carryback in which we claimed approximately $70 million in additional tax refunds. The claim is subject to an IRS audit and we hope to finalize the audit during 2021. All of these items factor into the total liquidity picture for the company, and our philosophy remains one of strategic cash preservation as we close out an unprecedented year and issue guidance and expectations for 2021." Cash used by operating activities for the third quarter 2020 was $5.9 million and capital expenditures for the third quarter were $27.8 million. In the prior period, the cash provided by operating activities was $79.0 million and capital expenditures were $41.5 million. Contura continues to anticipate that capital expenditures for the full year 2020 will be in the range of $135 million to $140 million, with 2021 capital expenditures expected to be materially lower in the range of $80 million to $100 million. As of September 30, 2020, Contura had $161.4 million in unrestricted cash and $180.0 million in restricted cash, deposits and investments. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of September 30, 2020, was $597.5 million, down approximately $31 million from the prior quarter. At the end of the third quarter, the company had total liquidity of $161.4 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $161.4 million and no remaining unused availability under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility (ABL). The future available capacity under the ABL is subject to inventory and accounts receivable collateral requirements and the achievement of certain financial ratios. As of September 30, 2020, the company had $18.4 million in borrowings and $122.4 million in letters of credit outstanding under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. In October,

