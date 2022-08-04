ConvaTec : Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022

04 August 2022

Download press release

PDF

Strong revenue growth, stable adjusted operating profit and continued strategic progress

Good financial performance in H1 2022 notwithstanding the challenging inflationary backdrop and continued investment in Innovation, Sales & Marketing

Continued execution of FISBE (Focus, Innovate, Simplify, Build, Execute) strategy in H1, notably:



o Entry into Wound Biologics1 segment; exit from non-core hospital care and related industrial sales activities



o Further progress with our new product pipeline; launch of GentleCath Air Male in France and InnovaMatrix in US; acquired a minority stake in BlueWind Medical



o Simplification and efficiency initiatives supporting reduction in adjusted G&A to 9.7% of sales (H1 2021: 11.1%)



o Positive pricing performance and new Convatec masterbrand launched



o Progress embedding 'Convatec Cares', our new Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) framework





o Entry into Wound Biologics1 segment; exit from non-core hospital care and related industrial sales activities o Further progress with our new product pipeline; launch of GentleCath Air Male in France and InnovaMatrix in US; acquired a minority stake in BlueWind Medical o Simplification and efficiency initiatives supporting reduction in adjusted G&A to 9.7% of sales (H1 2021: 11.1%) o Positive pricing performance and new Convatec masterbrand launched o Progress embedding 'Convatec Cares', our new Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) framework On track to deliver full year guidance - further demonstration Convatec is pivoting to sustainable and profitable growth

Key financial highlights

Strong revenue growth: Reported +3.6% although significant FX headwind. +8.0% on a constant currency4 basis and +6.4% on an organic4 basis with positive performances across all divisions

Reported operating profit 35.7% lower primarily reflecting hospital care exit costs

Stable adjusted2 operating profit: +0.0% and +1.1% on a constant currency3 basis despite significant COGS inflation of c.7% and investments in Sales & Marketing and R&D operating

expense of 15% on a constant currency basis

expense of 15% on a constant currency basis Adjusted2 operating profit margin was 19.6% (H1 2021: 20.3%) with price/mix, productivity improvement, G&A reduction and FX tailwind more than offset by inflation and the

operating expense investments. Operating costs will be more evenly phased across the year in 2022 than in 2021.

operating expense investments. Operating costs will be more evenly phased across the year in 2022 than in 2021. Reported diluted EPS down 43.9% principally owing to the hospital care exit cost. Adjusted2 diluted EPS down 10.0% primarily owing to treatment of US deferred tax; excluding the recognition of deferred tax assets post the acquisitions, the adjusted EPS would have been down 2.7%

Net debt2 increased by $196 million largely owing to strategic M&A investments: leverage of 2.3x net debt2/adjusted EBITDA2 (FY 2021: 1.9x)

Interim dividend of 1.717 cents declared (H1 2021: 1.717)

2022 outlook confirmed

Convatec is on track to deliver organic4 revenue growth of 4.0-5.5% and constant currency

adjusted operating profit3 margin of at least 18%, as indicated in March 2022, notwithstanding

the current inflationary backdrop.

Karim Bitar, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"This performance demonstrates that Convatec is continuing to pivot to sustainable and profitable growth. Our competitive position and financial performance are strengthening as we successfully execute our FISBE strategy. Convatec has achieved strong sales growth and,

despite the significant inflationary back drop, a robust profit performance. We are confirming our guidance for the full year."



"We remain focused on executing our strategy and are confident in Convatec's ability to grow in line or faster than its markets and to improve its operating margin to mid-20% over time."

--------------------------------------------------------------

Download the full text of this announcement

PDF