ConvaTec awarded contract for Advanced Wound Care Products from Vizient, Inc. 08 November 2021

08 November 2021

ConvaTec, a global medical technology and solutions company focused on improving patient outcomes across the continuum of care has extended their current contract for Advanced Wound Care Products with Vizient, Inc.

The agreement is effective beginning February 1, 2022 and will extend until January 31, 2025.

"We are pleased to announce a three-year extension to our Advanced Wound Care agreement with Vizient. Vizient leadership and their member facilities have been long-term partners with ConvaTec and we are very pleased to continue our support for patients and care givers with our innovative and high quality advanced wound care products, technologies and services. The new agreement provides wound formulary standardization and savings programs which is expected to provide both clinical and financial value for Vizient members as well as greater market share growth opportunities for ConvaTec." Bill Fitzgerald, Vice President, US Channel Management and Healthcare Systems, ConvaTec, Inc.

"Advanced wound care technologies and education are essential for successful patient outcomes. With global supply challenges, this new agreement is truly unique - it provides a platform for Vizient member facilities to consistently access and standardize on the innovative ConvaTec Advanced Wound Care portfolio while realizing economic savings over the term. As Vizient serves a wide range of medical and care facilities impacting all aspects of a patient's lives, we are honored to partner in every community across the U.S. in our mission of pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch", Joe Talanges, North America Vice President, Advance Wound Care Products, ConvaTec, Inc.

Learn More About ConvaTec

ConvaTec is a global medical products and technologies company focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading market positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. Our products provide a range of clinical and economic benefits including infection prevention, protection of at-risk skin, improved patient outcomes and reduced total cost of care. To learn more about ConvaTec, please visit www.convatecgroup.com