    CTEC   GB00BD3VFW73

CONVATEC GROUP PLC

(CTEC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:53:35 2023-03-09 am EST
219.50 GBX   -2.18%
05:24aConvaTec lifts yearly dividend despite profit fall
AN
04:51aFTSE 100 Falls; Industrial, Packaging Losses Offset Higher Financials
DJ
04:14aAviva Shares Rise, RBC Sees Five Years of Longevity Releases
DJ
ConvaTec lifts yearly dividend despite profit fall

03/09/2023 | 05:24am EST
(Alliance News) - ConvaTec Group PLC on Thursday reported a profit fall for 2022, amid a small rise in revenue, as it lifted its dividend.

The Reading, England-based medical products and technologies company was promoted to the FTSE 100 back in September.

Revenue was up 1.7% to USD2.07 billion in 2022, from USD2.04 billion in 2021. ConvaTec noted "strong" organic growth in Advanced Wound Care and Infusion Care, and "good" organic growth in Ostomy Care and Continence & Critical Care.

Pretax profit, however, was down by 46% to USD81.9 million from USD151.3 million, as gross finance expenses jumped to USD73.2 million from USD4.3 million a year earlier. According to MarketScreener-cited consensus, pretax profit was expected to drop just 11% to USD134 million.

Operating profit was up by 1.8% to USD207 million from USD204 million in 2021.

ConvaTec sells products and services in wound & skin care, ostomy care, continence and critical care and infusion devices.

Chief Executive Officer Karim Bitar said: "Convatec achieved good sales growth and, despite the challenging market backdrop, delivered positive adjusted operating margin expansion, ahead of guidance."

ConvaTec declared a final dividend of 4.330 cents, bringing the total dividend to 6.047 cents, up 3.0% from 5.871 cents a year prior.

Looking ahead, the company said it is pleased with growth achieved in 2022, and is focused on "pivoting to sustainable and profitable growth".

It expects organic revenue growth to be between 4.5% to 6% for 2023.

Shares were down 2.3% to GBP219.20 pence each on Thursday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 061 M - -
Net income 2022 96,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 975 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 50,4x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 5 355 M 5 355 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,07x
EV / Sales 2023 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 80,2%
Technical analysis trends CONVATEC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2,66 $
Average target price 3,16 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karim Sani Nasib Bitar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Peter Mason Chief Financial Officer & Director
John David Gibson McAdam Chairman
Robert Steele EVP-Quality, Clinical & Regulatory Affairs
Divakar Ramakrishnan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONVATEC GROUP PLC-3.53%5 355
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-9.46%173 760
MEDTRONIC PLC0.87%106 088
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-7.50%67 038
DEXCOM, INC.-0.44%43 978
HOYA CORPORATION10.43%36 400