Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
Convatec Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding
12-March-2024 / 16:00 GMT/BST
12 March 2024
Convatec Group Plc (“Convatec” or “the Company”)
Director/ PDMR Shareholding
The Company has been notified of the following transactions in relation to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMR”) in respect of ordinary shares of10 penceeach in the Company (“Shares”).
Grant of Awards under the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”)
On the 11 March 2024, awards were granted to Karim Bitar, Chief Executive Officer and Jonny Mason, Chief Financial Officer under the LTIP in the form of Performance Share Units (“PSUs”). These awards are due to vest on the third anniversary of grant, conditional on the following performance conditions: adjusted PBT growth, organic revenue growth, and TSR over the three financial years to 31 December 2026; and subject to a two-year post vesting holding period. Further details of the LTIP and performance conditions will be available in the Company’s 2023 Annual Report.
Karim Bitar: 1,025,891
Jonny Mason: 464,221
The three-day average share price, closing on 8 March 2024 of £2.76 was used in determining the awards.
Grant of Awards under the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan (“DBP”)
On the same date, awards were also granted to Karim Bitar and Jonny Mason, under the DBP in the form of restricted stock units (“RSUs”), which are due to vest on the third anniversary of grant and are not subject to performance conditions:
Karim Bitar: 226,266
Jonny Mason: 122,863
The three-day average share price, closing on 8 March 2024 of £2.76 was used in determining the awards.
Vesting of Awards under the Company’s LTIP
Also on 11 March 2024, share awards granted to Karim Bitar in 2021 under the LTIP vested:
Shares vested
Shares sold to satisfy income tax & NI liabilities
Share price
Total shares acquired
592,209
279,106
2.805
313,103
Vesting of Awards under the Company’s DBP
On the same day, awards granted to Karim Bitar in 2021 under the DBP, vested:
Shares vested
Shares sold to satisfy income tax & NI liabilities
Share Price
Total Shares acquired
301,460
142,077
2.805
159,383
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Karim Bitar
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status
Chief Executive Officer and PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Convatec Group Plc
b)
LEI
213800LS272L4FIDOH92
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group Plc
GB00BD3VFW73
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of RSUs under the DBP, subject to a time-based vesting period of three years.
Grant of PSUs under the LTIP subject to performance conditions.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
n/a
n/a
Volume(s)
226,266
1,025,891
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,252,157
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-11
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Jonny Mason
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status
Chief Financial Officer and PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Convatec Group Plc
b)
LEI
213800LS272L4FIDOH92
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group Plc
GB00BD3VFW73
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of RSUs under the DBP, subject to a time-based vesting period of three years and continued employment.
Grant of PSUs under the LTIP subject to performance conditions.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
n/a
n/a
Volume(s)
122,863
464,221
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
587,084
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-11
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Karim Bitar
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status
Chief Executive Officer and PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Convatec Group Plc
b)
LEI
213800LS272L4FIDOH92
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group Plc
GB00BD3VFW73
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of Share award under the DBP.
Vesting of Share award under the LTIP.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
n/a
n/a
Volume(s)
301,460
592,209
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
893,669
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-11
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Karim Bitar
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status
Chief Executive Officer and PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Convatec Group Plc
b)
LEI
213800LS272L4FIDOH92
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group Plc
GB00BD3VFW73
b)
Nature of the transaction
Immediate sale of shares awarded under the DBP to cover tax and national insurance liabilities.
Immediate sale of shares awarded under the LTIP to cover tax and national insurance liabilities.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
2.805
2.805
Volume(s)
142,077
279,106
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
421,183
2.805
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-11
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
Enquiries
Ria Banerjee, Group Deputy Company Secretary +44(0)7425655845 cosec@convatec.com
Convatec Group Plc’s LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92
About Convatec
Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence care and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2023 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE: CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit www.convatecgroup.com
ConvaTec Group Plc specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of medical devices and products for ostomy care, wound care, incontinence and critical care. The group also offers perfusion devices. Net sales break down by area of activity as follows:
- wound care (29.9%): antimicrobial dressings, occlusive dressings, compression bandages, etc.;
- incontinence and critical care (26.4%);
- ostomy care (25.2%): skin barriers, one-piece bags, 2-piece appliance bags, urostomy bags, etc.;
- infusion (18.5%).
At the end of 2022, the group operated 9 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (33.2%), Americas (52.6%) and Asia/Pacific (14.2%).