Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ConvaTec Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTEC   GB00BD3VFW73

CONVATEC GROUP PLC

(CTEC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:14:00 2023-05-18 am EDT
223.20 GBX   +3.72%
04:38aConvatec shares rise as improves 2023 revenue guidance
AN
04:00aBT shares fall as announces 55,000 jobs to be cut
AN
02:28aConvatec Logs Lower Revenue in Four Months to April; Outlook Raised
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Convatec shares rise as improves 2023 revenue guidance

05/18/2023 | 04:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Convatec Group PLC - Reading, England-based medical products and technologies company - Tells annual general meeting that revenue grew 3.1% on an organic basis in the four months to April 30, but decreased by 1.7% on a reported basis, following exits from hospital care activities in 2022. Organic revenue growth in Advanced Wound Care, Ostomy Care and Continence Care is a mid-single digit percentage, while organic revenue is flat in Infusion Care. Increases overall revenue guidance for 2023, expecting it to grow by between 5.0% and 6.5%. Revenue growth guidance was in the range of 4.5% to 6.0% previously. Expects operating profit margin on a constant currency basis to increase to at least 19.7%, compared to 19.5% in 2022.

Current stock price: 223.20 pence each, up 3.7%

12-month change: down 0.8%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about CONVATEC GROUP PLC
04:38aConvatec shares rise as improves 2023 revenue guidance
AN
04:00aBT shares fall as announces 55,000 jobs to be cut
AN
02:28aConvatec Logs Lower Revenue in Four Months to April; Outlook Raised
MT
04/20Convatec secures a highly innovative technology platform in the anti-infective space
AQ
04/20Observe Medical Terminates Acquisition of Italian Medical Equipment Maker; Shares Down ..
MT
04/19FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.1% on Lower-Than-Expected Fall in UK Inflation
DJ
04/19UK Banks' Net Interest Income Seen Close to Peak in 1Q
DJ
04/19FTSE 100 Falls as UK Inflation Data Supports Another BOE Hike
DJ
04/19BOE May Deliver One Final Rate Rise After UK Inflation Data
DJ
04/19UK Inflation Easing Much Slower than BOE Had Hoped
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONVATEC GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 104 M - -
Net income 2023 138 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 039 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 39,5x
Yield 2023 2,17%
Capitalization 5 459 M 5 459 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,09x
EV / Sales 2024 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 10 036
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart CONVATEC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
ConvaTec Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONVATEC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2,69 $
Average target price 3,20 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karim Sani Nasib Bitar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Peter Mason Chief Financial Officer & Director
John David Gibson McAdam Chairman
Robert Steele EVP-Quality, Clinical & Regulatory Affairs
Divakar Ramakrishnan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONVATEC GROUP PLC-7.48%5 459
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-0.36%189 232
MEDTRONIC PLC14.39%117 849
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.19%71 367
DEXCOM, INC.4.72%45 970
HOYA CORPORATION24.75%40 428
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer