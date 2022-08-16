Convenience Foods Lanka : Annual Financial Report 2021/22

Notes to the Financial Statements

Statement of Changes in Equity

Directors on the Affairs of the Company

Annual Report of the Board of

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other

The financial year 2021/22 was a test of our resilience and spirit, with the pandemic and the

emerging economic crisis posing threats to the supply chain and deepening economic vulnerabilities.

Our challenge was to sustain our growth in an environment that was volatile and unsteady

to fulfil our commitments to our consumer and country.

We stayed anchored in stormy environments by staying true to purpose and core values and,

we strengthened the core of our business by supporting our people to adapt to change

and building resilience through good governance and futuristic measures.

Our teams showed extraordinary passion and commitment as they rallied to turn challenges

to triumph with the aim of fulfilling the food and nutrition needs of children, individuals and families.

This was a year that tested our mettle, but we rose to the challenge and emerged stronger.