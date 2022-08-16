Log in
CONVENIENCE FOODS (LANKA) PLC

End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
1176.25 LKR    0.00%
08/16CONVENIENCE FOODS LANKA : Annual Financial Report 2021/22
08/16CONVENIENCE FOODS LANKA : SOY-Annual Financial Report 2022
08/01Convenience Foods PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
Convenience Foods Lanka : Annual Financial Report 2021/22

08/16/2022
Rising

to the

Challenge

CONVENIENCE FOODS (LANKA) PLC | ANNUAL REPORT 2021/22

Contents

2-25

28 -40

41 -67

Overview

Our Value Creation Process

Management Discussion

and Analysis

Our Vision, Mission, Purpose and Values

2

Our Value Creation Model

28

Economic Review

41

About This Report

3

Stakeholder Engagement

30

Industry Review

42

About The Company

5

Identifying Material Matters

32

Financial Capital

43

Year at a Glance

6

Internal Controls and Risk Management

35

Manufactured Capital

46

Key Milestones

8

CFL Impacts

39

Human Capital

48

Performance Highlights

10

Sustainability at CFL

40

Intellectual Capital

54

Steps into a New Chapter

12

Social and Relationship Capital

57

New Product Launches

13

Natural Capital

63

Our Products Range

14

Key Communication Campaigns

16

Our Global Markets by Sales Volumes

17

Achievement and Awards

18

Chairman's Message

19

Managing Director's Message

22

70 -101

104 -141

Corporate Governance

Financial Statements

Board of Directors

70

Independent Auditors' Report

Corporate Governance Statement

72

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other

Corporate Governance

73

Comprehensive Income

Annual Report of the Board of

Statement of Financial Position

Directors on the Affairs of the Company

93

Statement of Changes in Equity

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities for

Statement of Cash Flows

Financial Statements

96

Significant Accounting Policies

Responsibility Statement of Chairman,

Managing Director/CEO and

Notes to the Financial Statements

General Manager Finance

97

Audit Committee Report

98

Remuneration Committee Report

100

Related Party Transactions Review

Committee Report

101

142 -152

Supplementary Information

104

Decade at a Glance

142

Shareholder and Investor Information

143

107

Glossary of Financial Terms

145

108

GRI Content Index Tool

146

109

Notice of Meeting

150

110

Form of Proxy

151

111

Corporate Information

IBC

120

The financial year 2021/22 was a test of our resilience and spirit, with the pandemic and the

emerging economic crisis posing threats to the supply chain and deepening economic vulnerabilities.

Our challenge was to sustain our growth in an environment that was volatile and unsteady

to fulfil our commitments to our consumer and country.

We stayed anchored in stormy environments by staying true to purpose and core values and,

we strengthened the core of our business by supporting our people to adapt to change

and building resilience through good governance and futuristic measures.

Our teams showed extraordinary passion and commitment as they rallied to turn challenges

to triumph with the aim of fulfilling the food and nutrition needs of children, individuals and families.

This was a year that tested our mettle, but we rose to the challenge and emerged stronger.

CONVENIENCE FOODS (LANKA) PLC

Annual Report 2021/22

Our Vision, Mission, Purpose and Values

(GRI 102-16)

Vision

"Total and complete nutrition to enhance the quality of life of future generations"

Mission

"To achieve total consumer satisfaction by maintaining consistently superior quality products that are innovative and nutritious while penetrating new markets to maintain market leadership in a competitive environment"

Group Purpose

"To create enriching moments of happiness for people,

by being a caring global entity, with a true Sri Lankan identity"

Group Core Values

Caring

We are considerate. We respect our stakeholders, community and planet.

Quality

We strive with passion to deliver higher value and satisfaction through our products and services.

Innovation

We constantly explore new possibilities to create happy moments for people.

Integrity

We act honestly, responsibly and ethically.

2

CONVENIENCE FOODS (LANKA) PLC

Annual Report 2021/22

About This Report

(GRI 102-12, 45, 46, 48, 50, 51, 52, 53 & 54)

Welcome to our Annual Report of Convenience Foods (Lanka) PLC (CFL)

"Rising to the Challenge" through which we hope to discuss how we directed our strategy in delivering performance, the value we created and our plans for future value creation. The Report is also designed to showcase how we direct strategy in an integrated manner that balances the often-competing interests of our diverse stakeholders. In selecting the content to be included in this report we have adopted the principle of materiality and structured the discussion based on the material issues which matter most to our stakeholders and our business.

Independent Assurance

Convenience Foods (Lanka) PLC has obtained an independent assurance for the financial statements from External Auditors Messrs KPMG. These reports have been set out on pages 104 and 141, respectively.

Targeted Audience

The Report is aimed at providing Company related information, to our shareholders and potential investors, in order to make informed decisions about the organization's growth, strength, stability, and sustainability aspects. The material matters in this Report also looks to support the information requirements of other stakeholders, including customers, employees, suppliers, business partners, and local communities. We have taken the responsibility for providing mandatory disclosures as well as voluntary information as may be deemed necessary and important by relevant

Scope and Boundary

This Report has a comprehensive coverage of Convenience Foods (Lanka) PLC (CFL) business and operational activities, as well as the risk, governance and sustainability measures that support the achievement of the Company's strategic ambitions, while balancing the expectations of stakeholders. In addition, the Report covers both financial and non-financial data, enabling not only our shareholders but a wide range of stakeholders throughout our value chain, to ascertain the performance of CFL in a number of different forms.

The Report has been prepared using the principles set out in the GRI Standards published by the Global Reporting initiatives, "In accordance" - core guidelines. CFL adopts a 12 months annual reporting cycle and this year's report covers the period 1st of April 2021 to 31st of March 2022. Any material events after this date and up to the Board approval date of 29th July 2022 have also been included.

Our previous Report (Excellence Exemplified) was for the year ended 31st March 2021 and released on the 20th of August 2021.

Reporting Structure

The structure of the report provides an overview of the steps taken to nurture our capitals' though which we deliver value to our stakeholders. We aim to continually improve the quality of our reporting standards and as such, this year's report includes the following added features which were introduced with the intent of enhancing clarity and readability;

  • Our stakeholder value creation model.
  • Increased strategic orientation in reporting.
  • Improved connectivity using navigation icons.
  • Careful consideration of relevant and material information.

regulatory and statutory bodies.

Reporting Standards

The following Voluntary Reporting frameworks and guidelines were used to prepare the Report moving beyond regulatory compliance to incorporate international best practices into our reporting processes.

Integrated Reporting:

  • International Framework of the IIRC.
  • A Preparer's Guide to Integrated Corporate Reporting ICASL.
  • The guidelines for presentation of Annual Reports 2021 ICASL.
  • Handbook on Integrated Corporate Reporting ICASL.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Convenience Foods (Lanka )plc published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 03:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
