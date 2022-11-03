Advanced search
Convenience Foods Lanka : Interim Financial Statements 30th September 2022
PU
08/24Convenience Foods plc Proposes Declare the First and Final Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
08/17Convenience Foods Lanka : Annual Financial Report 2021/22
PU
CONVENIENCE FOODS

(LANKA) PLC

INTERIM REPORT

FOR THE 2ND QUARTER ENDED,

30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

Interim Report | Convenience Foods (Lanka) PLC

CORPORATE INFORMATION

NAME OF THE COMPANY

SECRETARIES & REGISTRARS

Convenience Foods (Lanka) PLC - PQ 164

P W Corporate Secretarial (Pvt) Ltd.

No.3/17, Kynsey Road,

Colombo 08.

LEGAL FORM & LISTING

A Public Limited Company listed on the

Colombo Stock Exchange.

BANKERS

Hatton National Bank PLC

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC

DATE OF INCORPORATION

Peoples Bank

27th March 1991

DFCC Bank PLC

State Bank of India

Standard Chartered Bank

REGISTERED OFFICE

Sampath Bank PLC

Ceylon Biscuits Ltd,

Nation Trust Bank

No. 555, High Level Road,

Makumbura, Pannipitiya,

Sri Lanka.

BUSINESS ACTIVITY

Manufacture and Marketing of Textured Vegetable

Protein (TVP), Culinary and other Food Products.

DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY

Mr. R.S. Wickramasingha

- Chairman

Mr. E.T. De Zoysa - Managing Director

Ms. D.S. Wickramasingha

- Director

Ms. N.K. Wickramasingha

- Director

Mr. L.J.M. De Silva - Director

Mr. M.U.S.G. Thilakawardana - Director

Dr. D.M.A. Kulasooriya - Director

Mr. M.S. Nanayakkara - Director

AUDITORS

KPMG Sri Lanka

Chartered Accountants,

32A, Sir Mohomad Macan Markar Mawatha,

Colombo 3, Sri Lanka.

Page 2

Interim Report | Convenience Foods (Lanka) PLC

CONVENIENCE FOODS (LANKA) PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

Group

Company

For the 03 Months Ended 30th September

2022

2021

Variance

2022

2021

Variance

Rs.

Rs.

%

Rs.

Rs.

%

Revenue

2,200,735,981

1,251,033,788

75.9%

2,200,735,981

1,251,033,788

75.9%

Cost of Sales

(1,624,825,540)

(947,974,881)

71.4%

(1,624,825,540)

(947,974,881)

71.4%

Gross Profit

575,910,441

303,058,907

90.0%

575,910,441

303,058,907

90.0%

Other Operating Income

9,952,602

7,415,529

34.2%

9,952,602

7,415,529

34.2%

-

-

Distribution Expenses

(171,083,781)

(134,385,929)

27.3%

(171,083,781)

(134,385,929)

27.3%

Administrative Expenses

(68,204,628)

(42,252,699)

61.4%

(68,204,628)

(42,252,699)

61.4%

Results from Operating Activities

346,574,635

133,835,808

159.0%

346,574,635

133,835,808

159.0%

Finance Income

8,664,131

9,470,968

-8.5%

8,664,131

9,470,968

-8.5%

Finance Expenses

(72,160,169)

(1,194,129)

5942.9%

(72,160,169)

(1,194,129)

5942.9%

Net Finance Income

(63,496,037)

8,276,839

-867.2%

(63,496,037)

8,276,839

-867.2%

Profit Before Tax

283,078,597

142,112,647

99.2%

283,078,597

142,112,647

99.2%

Income Tax Expenses

(52,861,860)

(27,282,561)

93.8%

(52,861,860)

(27,282,561)

93.8%

Profit for the Period

230,216,737

114,830,086

100.5%

230,216,737

114,830,086

100.5%

Other Comprehensive Income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Re-measurement component of defined benefit

plan

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other Comprehensive Income for the Period

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

230,216,737

114,830,086

100.5%

230,216,737

114,830,086

100.5%

Profit for the Period Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

230,216,737

114,830,086

100.5%

230,216,737

114,830,086

100.5%

Non-Controlling Interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Profit for the Period

230,216,737

114,830,086

100.5%

230,216,737

114,830,086

100.5%

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

Attributable to:

-

-

Owners of the Company

230,216,737

114,830,086

100.5%

230,216,737

114,830,086

100.5%

Non-Controlling Interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

230,216,737

114,830,086

100.5%

230,216,737

114,830,086

100.5%

Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share

83.72

41.76

83.72

41.76

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are not audited.

Page 3

Interim Report | Convenience Foods (Lanka) PLC

CONVENIENCE FOODS (LANKA) PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

Group

Company

For the 06 Months Ended 30th September

2022

2021

Variance

2022

2021

Variance

Rs.

Rs.

%

Rs.

Rs.

%

Revenue

3,867,119,925

2,036,700,447

89.9%

3,867,119,925

2,036,700,447

89.9%

Cost of Sales

(2,924,458,786)

(1,504,599,680)

94.4%

(2,924,458,786)

(1,504,599,680)

94.4%

Gross Profit

942,661,138

532,100,767

77.2%

942,661,138

532,100,767

77.2%

Other Operating Income

18,222,018

11,091,197

64.3%

18,222,018

11,091,197

64.3%

-

-

Distribution Expenses

(337,665,646)

(244,029,808)

38.4%

(337,665,646)

(244,029,808)

38.4%

Administrative Expenses

(127,704,963)

(84,195,358)

51.7%

(127,704,963)

(84,195,358)

51.7%

Results from Operating Activities

495,512,548

214,966,798

130.5%

495,512,548

214,966,798

130.5%

Finance Income

15,162,423

22,399,106

-32.3%

15,162,423

22,399,106

-32.3%

Finance Expenses

(84,899,715)

(3,010,078)

2720.5%

(84,899,715)

(3,010,078)

2720.5%

Net Finance Income

(69,737,292)

19,389,029

-459.7%

(69,737,292)

19,389,029

-459.7%

Profit Before Tax

425,775,256

234,355,827

81.7%

425,775,256

234,355,827

81.7%

Income Tax Expenses

(77,979,718)

(44,047,198)

77.0%

(77,979,718)

(44,047,198)

77.0%

Profit for the Period

347,795,538

190,308,629

82.8%

347,795,538

190,308,629

82.8%

Other Comprehensive Income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Re-measurement component of defined benefit

plan

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other Comprehensive Income for the Period

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

347,795,538

190,308,629

82.8%

347,795,538

190,308,629

82.8%

Profit for the Period Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

347,795,538

190,308,629

82.8%

347,795,538

190,308,629

82.8%

Non-Controlling Interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Profit for the Period

347,795,538

190,308,629

82.8%

347,795,538

190,308,629

82.8%

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

Attributable to:

-

-

Owners of the Company

347,795,538

190,308,629

82.8%

347,795,538

190,308,629

82.8%

Non-Controlling Interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

347,795,538

190,308,629

82.8%

347,795,538

190,308,629

82.8%

Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share

126.47

69.20

126.47

69.20

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are not audited.

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Convenience Foods (Lanka )plc published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 11:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
