Convenience Foods Lanka : Interim Financial Statements 30th September 2022

CORPORATE INFORMATION
NAME OF THE COMPANY
SECRETARIES & REGISTRARS
Convenience Foods (Lanka) PLC - PQ 164
P W Corporate Secretarial (Pvt) Ltd.
No.3/17, Kynsey Road,
Colombo 08.
LEGAL FORM & LISTING
A Public Limited Company listed on the
Colombo Stock Exchange.
BANKERS
Hatton National Bank PLC
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC
DATE OF INCORPORATION
Peoples Bank
27th March 1991
DFCC Bank PLC
State Bank of India
Standard Chartered Bank
REGISTERED OFFICE
Sampath Bank PLC
Ceylon Biscuits Ltd,
Nation Trust Bank
No. 555, High Level Road,
Makumbura, Pannipitiya,
Sri Lanka.
BUSINESS ACTIVITY
Manufacture and Marketing of Textured Vegetable
Protein (TVP), Culinary and other Food Products.
DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY
Mr. R.S. Wickramasingha
- Chairman
Mr. E.T. De Zoysa - Managing Director
Ms. D.S. Wickramasingha
- Director
Ms. N.K. Wickramasingha
- Director
Mr. L.J.M. De Silva - Director
Mr. M.U.S.G. Thilakawardana - Director
Dr. D.M.A. Kulasooriya - Director
Mr. M.S. Nanayakkara - Director
AUDITORS
KPMG Sri Lanka
Chartered Accountants,
32A, Sir Mohomad Macan Markar Mawatha,
Colombo 3, Sri Lanka.
CONVENIENCE FOODS (LANKA) PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022
Group
Company
For the 03 Months Ended 30th September
2022
2021
Variance
2022
2021
Variance
Rs.
Rs.
%
Rs.
Rs.
%
Revenue
2,200,735,981
1,251,033,788
75.9%
2,200,735,981
1,251,033,788
75.9%
Cost of Sales
(1,624,825,540)
(947,974,881)
71.4%
(1,624,825,540)
(947,974,881)
71.4%
Gross Profit
575,910,441
303,058,907
90.0%
575,910,441
303,058,907
90.0%
Other Operating Income
9,952,602
7,415,529
34.2%
9,952,602
7,415,529
34.2%
-
-
Distribution Expenses
(171,083,781)
(134,385,929)
27.3%
(171,083,781)
(134,385,929)
27.3%
Administrative Expenses
(68,204,628)
(42,252,699)
61.4%
(68,204,628)
(42,252,699)
61.4%
Results from Operating Activities
346,574,635
133,835,808
159.0%
346,574,635
133,835,808
159.0%
Finance Income
8,664,131
9,470,968
-8.5%
8,664,131
9,470,968
-8.5%
Finance Expenses
(72,160,169)
(1,194,129)
5942.9%
(72,160,169)
(1,194,129)
5942.9%
Net Finance Income
(63,496,037)
8,276,839
-867.2%
(63,496,037)
8,276,839
-867.2%
Profit Before Tax
283,078,597
142,112,647
99.2%
283,078,597
142,112,647
99.2%
Income Tax Expenses
(52,861,860)
(27,282,561)
93.8%
(52,861,860)
(27,282,561)
93.8%
Profit for the Period
230,216,737
114,830,086
100.5%
230,216,737
114,830,086
100.5%
Other Comprehensive Income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Re-measurement component of defined benefit
plan
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other Comprehensive Income for the Period
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
230,216,737
114,830,086
100.5%
230,216,737
114,830,086
100.5%
Profit for the Period Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
230,216,737
114,830,086
100.5%
230,216,737
114,830,086
100.5%
Non-Controlling Interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Profit for the Period
230,216,737
114,830,086
100.5%
230,216,737
114,830,086
100.5%
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
Attributable to:
-
-
Owners of the Company
230,216,737
114,830,086
100.5%
230,216,737
114,830,086
100.5%
Non-Controlling Interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
230,216,737
114,830,086
100.5%
230,216,737
114,830,086
100.5%
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share
83.72
41.76
83.72
41.76
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are not audited.
Interim Report | Convenience Foods (Lanka) PLC
CONVENIENCE FOODS (LANKA) PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022
Group
Company
For the 06 Months Ended 30th September
2022
2021
Variance
2022
2021
Variance
Rs.
Rs.
%
Rs.
Rs.
%
Revenue
3,867,119,925
2,036,700,447
89.9%
3,867,119,925
2,036,700,447
89.9%
Cost of Sales
(2,924,458,786)
(1,504,599,680)
94.4%
(2,924,458,786)
(1,504,599,680)
94.4%
Gross Profit
942,661,138
532,100,767
77.2%
942,661,138
532,100,767
77.2%
Other Operating Income
18,222,018
11,091,197
64.3%
18,222,018
11,091,197
64.3%
-
-
Distribution Expenses
(337,665,646)
(244,029,808)
38.4%
(337,665,646)
(244,029,808)
38.4%
Administrative Expenses
(127,704,963)
(84,195,358)
51.7%
(127,704,963)
(84,195,358)
51.7%
Results from Operating Activities
495,512,548
214,966,798
130.5%
495,512,548
214,966,798
130.5%
Finance Income
15,162,423
22,399,106
-32.3%
15,162,423
22,399,106
-32.3%
Finance Expenses
(84,899,715)
(3,010,078)
2720.5%
(84,899,715)
(3,010,078)
2720.5%
Net Finance Income
(69,737,292)
19,389,029
-459.7%
(69,737,292)
19,389,029
-459.7%
Profit Before Tax
425,775,256
234,355,827
81.7%
425,775,256
234,355,827
81.7%
Income Tax Expenses
(77,979,718)
(44,047,198)
77.0%
(77,979,718)
(44,047,198)
77.0%
Profit for the Period
347,795,538
190,308,629
82.8%
347,795,538
190,308,629
82.8%
Other Comprehensive Income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Re-measurement component of defined benefit
plan
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other Comprehensive Income for the Period
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
347,795,538
190,308,629
82.8%
347,795,538
190,308,629
82.8%
Profit for the Period Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
347,795,538
190,308,629
82.8%
347,795,538
190,308,629
82.8%
Non-Controlling Interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Profit for the Period
347,795,538
190,308,629
82.8%
347,795,538
190,308,629
82.8%
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
Attributable to:
-
-
Owners of the Company
347,795,538
190,308,629
82.8%
347,795,538
190,308,629
82.8%
Non-Controlling Interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
347,795,538
190,308,629
82.8%
347,795,538
190,308,629
82.8%
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share
126.47
69.20
126.47
69.20
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are not audited.
