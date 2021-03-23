Convenience Retail Asia : Results Announcement for the year ended 31 December 2020 03/23/2021 | 04:41am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. CONVENIENCE RETAIL ASIA LIMITED 利亞零售有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 00831) RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 Financial Highlights 2020 2019 Change HK$'000 HK$'000 (Restated) • Revenue -0.5% 1,191,701 1,197,453 • Core operating profit +50.6% 67,456 44,785 • Core operating profit (included interest expenses on lease liabilities) +59.3% 61,859 38,824 • Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company Continuing Operations +84.1% 61,150 33,213 Included Discontinued Operations +1,412.9% 3,140,446 207,574 • Basic earnings per share (HK cents) Continuing Operations +81.8% 8.0 4.4 Included Discontinued Operations +1,409.9% 410.7 27.2 • Dividend paid per share (HK cents) Basic -76.0% 6 25 Special +1,733.3% 385 21 Total +750.0% 391 46 Operation Highlights • Full-year profit increased 1,412.9%, primarily due to the one-off gain of HK$2,879 million from the sale of Circle K Hong Kong business to the brand owner

• Net profit from Continuing Operations increased 84.1%, mainly due to an increase in festive sales and improvement in gross profit by the Saint Honore business as well as receiving certain government subsidies that offset part of the Group's operating costs during the year

• The Group maintained a healthy financial position with net cash of HK$373 million and no bank borrowings

• Challenges are expected to remain in 2021 as global economies and the local retail market struggle to recover from the pandemic

• With the payment of the special dividend before the end of the year, the Company does not intend to declare any further dividend payments in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2020 Number of Stores as of 31 December 2020 Saint Honore Cake Shops Hong Kong 84 Macau 9 Guangzhou 26 Subtotal 119 Pâtisserie Mon cher Hong Kong 1 Total number of stores under Bakery Group 120 Zoff Eyewear Stores Hong Kong 11 Total number of Stores under Convenience Retail Asia 131 Chairman's Statement The period under review was one of the most difficult in the history of Hong Kong retail. COVID-19 forced local companies to make profound changes to the way they do business. With the local economy in a tailspin and store traffic slowing to a trickle, many were not able to survive. To help society through difficult economic times, Circle K donated 100,000 meal boxes and 450,000 food vouchers worth HK$20 each to people in need, while Saint Honore donated HK$2 million in bread vouchers for use by a number of charitable organisations across the city. We also distributed 100,000 face masks to the elderly in February, at a time when they were difficult to obtain in Hong Kong. Despite such troubled times, the Group was able to lean on its well-established online-to-offline (O2O) customer relationship management (CRM) programmes, engaging its loyal membership bases with minimal in-person exposure to deliver exceptional customer care and produce satisfactory financial results. The Group also showed its determination to stay ahead of the curve and deliver shareholder value, securing a deal that will reinvent Convenience Retail Asia as a leading, high-quality specialty retailer in the Greater Bay Area (GBA). A Challenging Year for Retailers The global pandemic followed closely on the heels of the public order events of 2019 and early 2020 to wreak even more havoc on Hong Kong's economy and retail market. Border and boundary closures and lengthy quarantine requirements all but eliminated tourists from the Chinese Mainland. Meanwhile, social distancing guidelines, bans on large group gatherings, and work- and study-from-home directives had severe effects on domestic consumer spending and store traffic. Hong Kong retail took a major hit overall, falling 24.3% by value and 25.5% by volumenote in 2020 compared to 2019, but the supermarket segment registered 9.7% growth in value and 4.1% by volumenote as people continuing to shop for groceries and essentials. For convenience stores, there was a certain increase in sales of higher-value but lower-margin products, while items such as packaged beverages and ready-to-eat meals slowed along with foot traffic. Transforming for Future Growth For more than 35 years, we built Circle K, our flagship business, into a leading convenience retail chain in Hong Kong - an experience that served us well as we expanded and diversified into the bakery and eyewear businesses. On 7 December 2020, the Group's shareholders approved the sale of its convenience store business to the brand owner, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., for approximately HK$2.8 billion. This sale benefits our shareholders in a number of ways. It unlocks value and provides a healthy special cash dividend. It also enables our shareholders to benefit from a re-rating of the Group as we redirect the business towards its next round of growth. We shall now reposition the Group as a multi-brand, specialty retailer in the GBA that will generate future growth and returns in clearly defined, high-potential segments. With the closing of the deal, Convenience Retail Asia now boasts a strong trio of attractive brands in the bakery, premium pâtisserie and fast-fashion eyewear segments: Saint Honore, Mon cher and Zoff. Our intention is to grow each of these brands into a significant business in its own right within the next few years. From time to time, we will consider refreshing our portfolio to ensure that all our businesses are growing and creating value for our shareholders. In this regard, we will continue to seek out new opportunities and add to our portfolio of speciality brands through licensing, franchising, joint ventures and acquisitions. We shall be selective in choosing appropriate projects, and we will embark upon them only if we are able to marshal the necessary resources to make each commitment a success. Outlook Among many other things, COVID-19 has shown how important it is to be prepared, be agile and stay relevant. Also, consumers are much more health-conscious now. They expect healthy products, clean and safe shopping environments, and less personal contact. To a large extent, these shifts in customer habits and demand can be expected to continue even after the pandemic subsides. We have been able to keep pace with these changing times. We have made numerous adjustments to our operations, from product hygiene and presentation to fine-tuning our O2O business model. In addition to making life "EFS" - "easy, fast and simple" - for our customers, we are ensuring that people can get the items they need with peace of mind. As a result, we have been able to stablise Saint Honore's comparable store sales in the context of the general market contraction. As for our employees, COVID-19 has been our top priority concern. We are pleased that our people have been safe and healthy so far. We shall continue to do our utmost to keep them that way. We expect the coming year may also be full of surprises and challenges. But we are confident that we have the management focus, know-how, talent, proven omnichannel platforms and network to overcome them. Our strategy and purposeful investment in our capabilities and technology - especially in the bakery segment over the years - are now beginning to bear fruit and open up avenues that will boost growth for years to come. In 2021, we expect to increase our store network for all our brands, enhance sales through O2O platforms and make important inroads into B2B, where there are a number of opportunities for our businesses. As we enter the new year, we are optimistic that we are laying the foundation of a new Convenience Retail Asia, one with fresh avenues of growth that will benefit our shareholders, employees and the community at large. I would like to thank our management for providing a steady hand in turbulent times, and our valued colleagues for their hard work and determination. Over the years, they have made great contributions to the success of Circle K and the Group, and I am sure they will continue to play key roles in the next chapter of our growth story. Victor FUNG Kwok King Chairman Hong Kong, 23 March 2021 Note: Published by the Census and Statistics Department, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on 2 February 2021 CEO's Statement One of the hallmarks of Convenience Retail Asia is its ability to adapt to different market situations. During the year under review, the COVID-19 pandemic caused foot traffic and consumer sentiment to plummet, putting our business to the test as we sought creative ways to drive sales while protecting the health and safety of our staff and customers. The Group's online-to-offline (O2O) business model delivered admirable performances for its convenience store and bakery operations by enabling people to shop for their favourite products while largely avoiding in-person contact. We made life "EFS" for customers with readily available necessities, in-demand products and useful services. We achieved efficiencies and ensured food and operational safety, from our supply chain to our manufacturing facilities and stores. We saw another encouraging performance from our fast-fashion eyewear chain Zoff and introduced the pâtisserie Mon cher, both of which are extremely popular Japanese brands renowned for quality. Perhaps most importantly, our dedicated employees braved difficult conditions to once again deliver world-class service for our valued customers. Operations Review - Saint Honore Cake Shop As at 31 December 2020, the Group had opened five Saint Honore stores and closed 11 stores for a total of 93 across Hong Kong and Macau. The number of stores in Guangzhou at year-end was 26. Saint Honore is a household name in Hong Kong and a leading brand in the bakery category. It also serves as the Group's primary manufacturing enterprise. During the year, business was affected by steep declines in footfall and tourism due to the pandemic, which led to a low-single-digit year-on-year drop in same-store sales. A stronger renminbi in the second half of the year also placed pressure on raw material costs. However, the business countered by leveraging its strengths in quality and innovation to develop appealing new products. It adjusted its sales and marketing strategies to account for changing consumer behaviour. It also engaged its growing base of approximately 800,000 loyal members in "Cake Easy", Saint Honore's O2O customer relationship management (CRM) programme, to further drive business and mitigate the adverse effects of COVID-19. Social distancing guidelines and limits on group gatherings impacted birthday cake sales. However, packaged products continued to enjoy strong double-digit growth. Saint Honore also launched creative products like the Emoji Mask cake to offer customers a bit of fun during the pandemic. Average basket sizes continued to increase as customers bought more items at one time to reduce their shopping frequency. Holiday sales saw double-digit year-on-year growth due to successful marketing and promotional campaigns that also capitalised on the growing trend for families to celebrate such occasions at home. "Cake Easy" has been growing steadily since its inception. Approximately 80% of its members are active. During the pandemic, "Cake Easy" saw an unprecedented spike as more and more people took advantage of the platform's easy-to-use features, such as the ability to purchase cakes from home. The Group continued to implement "lean manufacturing" projects in its factories to simplify workflow, improve operational efficiency and speed up responsiveness. Floor space optimisation helped consolidate production flow. Increased automation boosted productivity and capacity while mitigating the effects of labour shortages and costs. The Group also continued to emphasise safety and hygiene during the pandemic, providing staff with personal protection equipment (PPE) and regularly cleaning and sanitising facilities and equipment. Saint Honore was proud to receive the "Good Employer Charter 2020" certificate from the Hong Kong Labour Department. It was also once again recognised as a "Quality E-shop" by the Hong Kong Retail Management Association, and for the first time it was awarded a "Bronze" prize in the "2020 Top 10 Quality E-Shop Awards". Saint Honore also continued to play an active role in society. To support Hong Kong's most vulnerable communities during the pandemic, for example, it donated HK$2 million worth of bread vouchers to Feeding Hong Kong for distribution to a number of charitable organisations across the city. In Guangzhou, the Group created innovative new cakes with appealing designs to drive sales. Packaged products saw higher demand during the pandemic, with sales increasing approximately 20% year on year. The Group also continued leveraging omnichannel marketing to engage loyal customers and VIPs. One successful campaign was the launch of a weekly stamp promotion via WeChat, which resulted in 10% transaction growth among VIP customers. Joint promotions with UnionPay and Alipay also helped drive sales during the year. Operations Review - Mon cher In September 2020, the Group obtained the franchise licence to operate the premium Japanese pâtisserie chain Mon cher in Hong Kong and Macau and commenced operation of its first store, located in Sogo Department Store in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Established in Osaka in 2003, Mon cher is a well-developed brand famous for its signature Dojima cream rolls. Mon cher can be expanded via different business models, including premium cake shops, cafés and online channels. Mon cher is a valuable addition to the Group's portfolio. Given the Group's vast experience in the manufacturing, marketing and sale of cake and bakery products, and backed by its comprehensive production facilities, the brand should be able to be built into a leading premium brand in its category in Hong Kong and Macau. Mon cher also represents a great fit as the Group reinvents itself around a business model centred on high-quality specialty products and services. Operations Review - Zoff The Group's franchise of the popular Japanese fast-fashion eyewear chain Zoff exemplifies its vision to be a leader in high-quality specialty products and services. Patrons can walk into any one of Zoff's 11 convenient locations in Hong Kong, select their favourite frames and have them fitted with lenses in 30 minutes or less. Stores carry more than 1,300 SKUs, and new products are launched every two weeks. In just three short years, Zoff has become the Hong Kong category leader in brand awareness, demonstrating the local appeal of Japanese quality and the Group's ability to build brands. During the year we introduced several new collections. "Romantic Ladies", "Peanuts 70th Anniversary" and "'50s American Classic" frame collections proved popular with consumers. We introduced "Advance Progressive" and "T8 Transition" lenses, the latter of which was the first for a fast-fashion eyewear chain. We continued to promote our popular "ZOFF+PROTECT", "SMART" and "Sports" anti-bacterial eyewear to help people stay safe during the pandemic, as well as "PC" blue light cut lenses for those spending more time studying or working from home. We also carried out more cross-promotions with Fung Group companies, credit card companies and shopping malls. Overall, we were able to maintain sales momentum despite a soft market, particularly in comparison to our competitors. To protect against COVID-19, we execute a rigorous series of preventive cleaning and sanitisation measures at all our Zoff stores on a daily basis to safeguard our customers and colleagues. Furthering Zoff's commitment to social responsibility, we have been collaborating with "Child Eye Care", a non-governmental organisation ("NGO") initiated by the Hong Kong Health Care Alliance to help children with myopia, to provide preliminary eye examinations and online surveys for youngsters. Discontinued Operations - Circle K Circle K remained a trusted leader in retail. Loyal customers used the innovative, award-winning O2O CRM platform "OK Stamp It" to order their favourite products from the comfort of home and take advantage of value-added, cost-saving promotions and offers. "OK Stamp It" also demonstrated the ability of the Group's omnichannel business model to engage consumers and drive sales in difficult as well as favourable retail markets. The Group continued to design successful marketing campaigns. It introduced a collection of limited-edition items themed on a popular Korean cartoon character to offer fun for "OK Stamp It" members during the pandemic. A series of "thankful" campaigns offered customers special deals on popular products, wellness items and necessities. An even wider range of takeaway meals and drinks made it easier for people to eat quality, affordable meals at home. The Group also introduced a Circle K house-brand face mask to provide the public with a steady supply of high-quality, reasonably priced masks. On the services front, a collaboration with PayMe provided an easy, contactless payment experience at Circle K stores for more than 2 million of the app's users. AliPayHK users were able to link the ir accounts to their "OK Stamp It" memberships and earn e-stamps - and loyalty rewards - even faster. Gift cards remained popular, too; during the year, we launched iTunes Pass with 10% bonus value and "Le Petit Prince" limited-edition Octopus cards. In category management, the Simply Great Submarine proved to be a popular lunchtime option. The "Ice Cold Beer Festival" featured international brews and local draught beer for customers to drink at home. In late 2020, customers were invited to try a "taste of the world" with more than 40 different confectionary products from across the globe. Many of the Group's social outreach activities focused on helping communities combat the pandemic. The Group donated HK$1 million to local NGOs, partners and their outreach programmes. Circle K also donated HK$9 million in meal box and cash coupons to the Community Chest for those in need. Circle K received the "Smart Energy Award 2020" from CLP for its efforts in environmental protection. The Group was also proud that "OK Stamp It" received two regional awards for its "Public Transport Fare Subsidy Campaign" at Marketing Magazine's "Loyalty & Engagement Awards". The O2O customer loyalty programme won Silver for "Best Engagement Campaign - Mass Audience" and Bronze in the "Best Use of Rewards & Incentives" category. On 7 December 2020, the Group announced that nearly 100% of its shareholders had approved the sale of its Circle K convenience store business in Hong Kong to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., owner of the Circle K brand, for a consideration of approximately HK$2.8 billion. The deal was completed on 21 December 2020 and a special dividend was paid before the end of the year. Future Prospects The Group is moving forward with three strong businesses: Saint Honore bakeries, Mon cher premium pâtisserie and Zoff fast-fashion eyewear. Our proven track record building brands in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, deep local knowledge, world-class customer experience, unsurpassed operational excellence and talented staff position us well for medium- to long-term growth. Challenges remain in the near term as Hong Kong works to overcome the devastating impacts of COVID-19. Our top priority is ensuring the safety of our customers and our businesses. We must also continue to respond quickly and effectively to changing shopping habits and spending patterns. To keep delivering shareholder value, we will strive to mitigate renminbi fluctuations and negotiate favourable rents. We will also emphasise lean manufacturing to further optimise our production processes, and monitor how the global pandemic may be affecting our suppliers so as to avoid disruptions to our supply chain. Our three "Plus" strategies - focusing on internet-savvy customers ("internet+"); emphasising products, promotion, place and pricing plus great customer experience ("4P's+"); and leveraging our O2O retail model ("bricks-and-mortar+", or online plus storefront) - will be our roadmap on our journey of reinvention. We are also excited about the future for Zoff and Mon cher, both of which will further establish the Group as a leader in high-quality specialty retail. Richard YEUNG Lap Bun Chief Executive Officer Hong Kong, 23 March 2021 Management Discussion and Analysis Financial Review In 2020, the Group's turnover of the Continuing Operations decreased 0.5% to HK$1,192 million. Turnover for the bakery business decreased 1.4% to HK$1,077 million as comparable store sales in Hong Kong saw a low single-digit drop, despite higher sales of festive products. Turnover for the Zoff eyewear business increased 10.7% to HK$115 million on the back of outlet expansion, though transaction numbers were seriously impacted by the reduction in foot traffic in commercial and tourist districts resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. Gross margin and other income as a percentage of turnover increased 1.6% to 55.6% due to favourable impacts from the depreciation of the renminbi, which resulted in lower manufacturing costs for Saint Honore, and the subsidies received from the Hong Kong Government's Anti-epidemic Fund. Operating expenses as a percentage of turnover decreased to 49.9% from 50.3% in the previous year. This was mainly due to rental and utility concessions, and subsidies received from the Hong Kong Government's Employment Support Scheme. Including interest expenses on lease liabilities arising from operating leases, operating expenses decreased to 50.4% of turnover from 50.8%. Core operating profit before interest expenses on lease liabilities increased 50.6% to HK$67 million. Including interest expenses on lease liabilities, core operating profit increased 59.3% to HK$62 million. Net profit of the Continuing Operations increased 84.1% to HK$61 million. Net profit including Discontinued Operations increased 1,412.9% to HK$3,140 million due to the Group's sale of its Circle K convenience store business in Hong Kong to the brand owner, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.. This includes the results of the Discontinued Operations of HK$3,079 million, which comprise the net profit of the convenience store operations in Hong Kong before the sale of HK$200 million and the related disposal gain of HK$2,879 million. For 2020, basic earnings per share for Continuing Operations increased 81.8% to 8.0 HK cents from 4.4 HK cents, and basic earnings per share including Discontinued Operations increased 1,409.9% to 410.7 HK cents from 27.2 HK cents. As at 31 December 2020, the Group had a net cash balance of HK$373 million, generated mainly from daily business operations. The Group had no bank borrowings. Most of the Group's cash and bank deposits were in its operating currencies and deposited with major banks in Hong Kong and on the Chinese Mainland. The majority of the Group's assets, liabilities, revenues and payments were held in either Hong Kong dollars or renminbi. The Group had some foreign exchange exposure in renminbi resulting from its business operations on the Chinese Mainland. The Group is subject to interest rate risks on the interest income earned from bank deposits. The Group will continue its policy of placing surplus cash in bank deposits denominated in its operating currencies, with appropriate maturity periods to meet the funding requirements of any acquisition projects in the future. The Group shall also consider setting up standby banking facilities for use on potential projects and in daily operations. With the payment of the special dividend made on 30 December 2020, the Company does not intend to declare any further dividend payments in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2020. Business Model and Corporate Strategy Convenience Retail Asia is a member of the Fung Retailing Group. It owns the famous Saint Honore Cake Shop bakery chain, operating stores in Hong Kong, Macau and throughout the Pearl River Delta region. As at 31 December 2020, there were 119 Saint Honore stores in total across Hong Kong, Macau and Guangzhou. In 2017, the Group secured the Hong Kong, Macau and Southern China franchise for Zoff, Japan's leading fast-fashion eyewear chain and a highly popular brand among younger generations. There are currently 11 Zoff stores in high-traffic commercial locations in Hong Kong. In 2020, the Group obtained the franchise licence to operate Mon cher, a premium Japanese cake and pâtisserie chain, in Hong Kong and Macau. There is currently one location in Hong Kong with more openings planned. The Group aims to be the most innovative, customer-preferred retail chain company wherever it operates, employing a multi-pronged strategy that includes: • Innovative products and services offered through its O2O operational and marketing platforms

• Customer-centric business focus

• Excellence in customer service

• Convenient outlet locations

• Highly motivated, engaged employees

• Maximised efficiency through the adoption of the latest information technology

• Synchronised supply chain management infrastructure and processes

• Continuous investment in brand-building, store networks, people development, eCRM platforms and supply chain infrastructure 12 The Group strives to achieve sustainable, long-term value for shareholders through a total commitment to its customers, employees and businesses. Its keys to success are excellent customer focus, innovation, flawless execution of its powerful O2O business model, ethical business practices, and strong partnerships with quality suppliers as well as the prudent, professional management of its growth and profitability. The Board and management play proactive roles in the development of the Group's business model and pursue new ventures to maintain competitiveness and drive sustainable long-term growth. Employees As at 31 December 2020, the Group had a total of 2,700 employees, with 1,400, or 52%, based in Hong Kong and 1,300, or 48%, based in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Macau. Part-time staff accounted for 18% of total headcount. Employee benefit expenses for the year amounted to HK$433 million compared to HK$450 million in 2019. The Group offers competitive remuneration schemes to eligible employees that include salary packages as well as discretionary bonuses based on individual and company performance. Employees may also take advantage of comprehensive job-related skill enhancement programmes and attractive career advancement opportunities. Frontline staff receive thorough training in delivering quality customer service, a critical aspect of the Group's business model. During the pandemic, the Group has also endeavoured to provide stable, secure work environments for its valued staff by improving efficiencies throughout its operations to create a more agile organisation that can adapt to down cycles. Ensuring workplace satisfaction and retaining talented, passionate employees are key to delivering consistently first-rate customer service. Therefore, the Group makes great effort to support its staff and their families, especially in difficult times. Each year, the HEARTS (Happy, Energised, Achievements, Respect, Training and Success) employee engagement programme, supported by the Activity Organising Board (AOB), co-ordinates a number of career development and work-life balance initiatives to help our colleagues succeed in their jobs and personal lives. Community activities also contribute to workplace satisfaction while fostering staff camaraderie. During the year under review, employees gave back to society by spending time with the elderly, donating PPE to those in need, participating in recycling and food waste reduction programmes, and more. In 2020, Circle K and Saint Honore were honoured to receive the "15 Years Plus Caring Company Logo" and "10 Years Plus Caring Company Logo", respectively, from the Hong Kong Council of Social Service. Zoff was also awarded its first "Caring Company Logo". These awards are given in recognition of companies that demonstrate care for the community, employees and the environment. Health and Safety The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of having a strong health and safety culture in place, particularly for businesses with frequent interactions between frontline staff and customers. The Group has been closely monitoring the latest developments regarding the novel coronavirus and is careful to follow the latest guidelines issued by local health authorities. It has also taken a number of proactive steps to ensure that its employees can work with peace of mind. These include carrying out regular, thorough sanitisation of equipment and facilities; optimising process flows and store layouts for miminal person-to-person contact; installing partitions and air purifiers in workplaces; and introducing work-from-home arrangements for staff. The Group has also established a fund to provide staff with free PPE and support those whose household incomes have been affected by COVID-19. In its day-to-day operations, the Group operates its facilities to the highest global standards to ensure world-class safety and hygiene. Saint Honore's factories in Hong Kong and Shenzhen are both ISO 9001-accredited. The Shenzhen factory has also earned Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) food safety accreditation, while its in-house microbiological laboratory is certified by the China National Accreditation Services (CNAS) for conformity assessment. Staff receive comprehensive food safety, workplace safety and hygiene training - supplemented by thorough instruction in pandemic prevention - and are provided with protective clothing and equipment where necessary. The Group also carries out regular inspections to ensure that factories and stores continue to meet relevant compliance guidelines. Staff also receive training on the "5S" principles of "sort, straighten, shine, standardise and sustain". Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility As a member of the Fung Group, the Group adheres to the United Nations Global Compact on human rights, labour, anti-corruption efforts, environmental protection and sustainability. The Group is committed to achieving sustainable operations. It practices reducing, re-using and recycling wherever possible to help protect the environment, conserve natural resources and create cost savings. It also uses energy-efficient equipment and low-carbon fuels to reduce carbon emissions. During the year, Convenience Retail Asia received a "Gold Award" in the Non-Hang Seng Index (Small Market Capitalisation) Category of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants' Best Corporate Governance Awards 2020. Further environmental, social and governance policies and performance information will be provided in a separate report on the Company's website. Results The Board of Directors (the "Board") is pleased to announce the audited results of Convenience Retail Asia Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2020, together with the audited comparative figures for the corresponding year ended 31 December 2019. The annual results have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and agreed by the Company's auditor. Consolidated Profit and Loss Account 2020 2019 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 (Restated) Continuing Operations Revenue 2 1,191,701 1,197,453 Cost of sales 3 (553,236) (565,518) Gross profit 638,465 631,935 Other income 2 24,531 15,111 Store expenses 3 (453,073) (442,848) Distribution costs 3 (59,422) (62,055) Administrative expenses 3 (83,045) (97,358) Core operating profit 67,456 44,785 Interest expenses, net 4 (4,532) (2,876) Profit before income tax 62,924 41,909 Income tax expenses 5 (1,774) (8,696) Profit for the year from Continuing Operations 61,150 33,213 Discontinued Operations Profit for the period/year from Discontinued Operations 10 3,079,296 174,361 Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company 3,140,446 207,574 Earnings per share (HK cents) Basic/diluted earnings per share 6 Continuing Operations 8.0 4.4 Included Discontinued Operations 410.7 27.2 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the year ended 31 December 2020 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company 3,140,446 207,574 Other comprehensive income/(loss): Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Actuarial losses on post employment benefit obligation, net of tax (7,097) - Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences 2,229 (601) Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the Company 3,135,578 206,973 Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the Company arises from: Continuing Operations 60,181 32,612 Discontinued Operations 3,075,397 174,361 3,135,578 206,973 Consolidated Balance Sheet As at 31 December 2020 2020 2019 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Assets Non-current assets Fixed assets 158,356 246,181 Right-of-use assets 189,698 704,655 Investment properties 29,866 24,289 Lease premium for land 63,962 123,153 Intangible assets 357,465 357,465 Financial asset at fair value through other comprehensive income - 1,895 Rental and other long-term deposits 27,752 88,713 Deferred tax assets 15,628 13,733 842,727 1,560,084 Current assets Inventories 32,776 212,644 Rental deposits 18,492 68,945 Trade receivables 8 16,395 75,954 Other receivables, deposits and prepayments 38,138 87,030 Restricted bank deposit 239 223 Cash and cash equivalents 373,143 642,639 479,183 1,087,435 Non-current assets classified as assets held for sale 22,256 - 501,439 1,087,435 Total assets 1,344,166 2,647,519 Consolidated Balance Sheet (continued) As at 31 December 2020 2020 2019 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Equity Share capital 77,624 76,256 Reserves 501,230 649,538 Total equity 578,854 725,794 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 92,832 306,983 Long service payment liabilities 5,729 14,599 Deferred tax liabilities 9,264 10,519 107,825 332,101 Current liabilities Trade payables 9 67,276 700,157 Other payables and accruals 308,836 272,560 Lease liabilities 112,204 406,064 Taxation payable 5,236 41,561 Cake coupons 163,935 169,282 657,487 1,589,624 Total equity and liabilities 1,344,166 2,647,519 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the year ended 31 December 2020 Attributable to shareholders of the Company Employee share-basedShare capital HK$'000 Share premium HK$'000 Merger Capital compensation Exchange reserve reserves reserve reserve HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Retained earnings HK$'000 Total equity HK$'000 At 1 January 2019 Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company Exchange differences 76,253 200,650 177,087 20,002 18,103 (1,530) 200,245 690,810 - -- -- -- -- -

- 207,574 207,574 (601) - (601)Total comprehensive income for the year Issue of new shares Employee share option benefit Dividends paid - 3 - - - 94 12 - - - - - - - - - - - 2,070 - (601) 207,574 206,973 - - - - 1,222 97 3,304 (175,390) (175,390) 3 106 ----------------- ------------- - --------------- - ---------------2,070 -------------------- - ---------------

(174,168) (171,989) ------------------------------ At 31 December 2019 76,256 200,756 177,087 20,002 20,173 (2,131) 233,651 725,794 At 1 January 2020 Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company Exchange differences Actuarial losses on post employment benefit obligation 76,256 200,756 177,087 20,002 20,173 (2,131)

233,651 725,794 - -- -- -- -- - Gross Tax - 2,229 3,140,446 -3,140,446 2,229 - - - - - - - - - -- - (8,460) 1,363 (8,460) 1,363 Total comprehensive income for the year Issue of new shares Employee share option benefit Transfer to retained earnings Dividends paid - - - - -2,229 3,133,349 3,135,578 1,368 54,695 8,169 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 56,063 (19,567) - (263,620) 12,214 816 - (177,087) - - -177,087 - (3,075,777) (3,339,397) 1,368 (200,756) ----------------- ------------- (177,087) - --------------- (19,567) --------------- -------------------- At 31 December 2020 77,624 - -20,002 606 - ---------------

(2,886,476) (3,282,518) ------------------------------ 98 480,524 578,854 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 1. Basis of preparation and accounting policies (a) Basis of preparation The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with all applicable Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS") and under historical cost convention as modified by the revaluation of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income. As at 31 December 2020, the Group had net current liabilities of HK$156,048,000 (2019: HK$502,189,000). In preparing these financial statements, the Group's management has taken into account all information that could reasonably be expected to be available and has ascertained that the Group has obtained adequate financial resources to support the Group to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Based on the Group's history of its operating performance, availability of banking facilities and its expected future working capital requirements, the Group's management is of the opinion that the Group will be able to meet its liabilities as and when they fall due within the next twelve months and therefore have prepared the financial statements on a going concern basis. The preparation of financial statements in conformity with HKFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. The Group has adopted the following new and amended standards of HKFRS which are mandatory for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020 and relevant to its operations: HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 Amendment Definition of material HKAS 39, HKFRS 7 and HKFRS 9 Hedge accounting Amendment HKFRS 3 Amendment Definition of a business Conceptual framework for financial Revised conceptual framework for financial reporting reporting 2018 The adoption of new and amended standards of HKFRS does not have material impact on the consolidated financial statements and does not result in substantial changes to the Group's accounting policies, except the impacts of the early adoption of HKFRS 16 Amendment: COVID-19 Related Rent Concessions is disclosed in note 1b. Basis of preparation and accounting policies (continued) (a) Basis of preparation (continued) The Group has not early adopted the following new and amended standards of HKFRS that have been issued and are mandatory for the Group's accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2021. HKAS 1 Amendment Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current HKAS 16 Amendment Property, Plant and Equipment - Proceeds before Intended Use HKAS 37 Amendment Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract HKFRS 3 Amendment Reference to the Conceptual Framework HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28 Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor Amendment and its Associate or Joint Venture HKFRS 17 Insurance Contracts Annual Improvements Project Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2018-2020 Cycle None of the above is expected to have a significant effect on the consolidated financial statements of the Group. (b) Change in accounting policy The Group has early adopted HKFRS 16 Amendment: COVID-19 Related Rent Concessions, which is effective for annual reporting period on or after 1 June 2020, for the Group's reporting period commencing 1 January 2020. The amendment allows lessee to elect not to assess whether a rent concession occurring as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic is a lease modification. Such practical expedient applies only to rent concessions occurring as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic and only if all of the following conditions are met: ⚫ the revised lease payments are substantially the same as, or less than the consideration for the lease immediately preceding the change;

⚫ reduction in lease payments relates to payment due on or before 30 June 2021; and

⚫ there is no substantive change to the other terms and conditions of the lease. Rent concessions fulfilling the above conditions are recognised in the consolidated profit and loss account over the period in which they cover. Revenue, other income and segment information The Group is principally engaged in the operation of chains of bakeries and developing businesses mainly included eyewear business. Revenues recognised during the year are as follows: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Restated) Revenue Bakery sales revenue 1,077,163 1,092,474 Developing businesses revenue 114,538 104,979 1,191,701 1,197,453 Other income Service and miscellaneous income 16,451 15,111 Government subsidies (note) 8,080 - 24,531 15,111 Note: The Government subsidies were granted under the Anti-epidemic Fund for helping the retail industry stay afloat during the challenge of COVID-19. Segment information Management has determined the operating segments based on the reports reviewed by the executive directors that are used to make strategic decisions. The management considers the business principally from the perspective of product/service and geographic. From a product/service perspective, management assesses the performance of bakery and developing businesses. For bakery segment, revenues are mainly comprised of sale of bakery and festival products. For developing businesses segment, revenues are mainly derived from the sale of eyewear products. Geographically, the management considers the performance of retailing business in Hong Kong and others, and on the Chinese Mainland. The segment information provided to the management for the reportable segments for the years ended 31 December 2020 and 2019 are as follows: Continuing Operations 2020 Developing Bakery HK &BusinessesChineseOthers HK$'000 Mainland HK$'000 HK HK$'000 Group HK$'000 Total segment revenue Inter-segment revenue 1,018,608 (28,361) 86,916 - 114,538 - 1,220,062 (28,361) Revenue from external customers Other income 990,247 20,822 86,916 2,667 114,538 1,191,701 1,042 24,531 1,011,069 89,583

115,580 1,216,232, Core operating profit Continuing Operations Discontinued OperationsCore operating profit (included interest expenses on lease liabilities) Continuing Operations Discontinued Operations Continuing Operations Depreciation Depreciation (excluded depreciation on right-of-use assets) 62,400 1,902 3,154 67,456 226,037 293,493 58,927 584 2,348 61,859 214,119 275,978 (123,616) (29,470) (27,812) (180,898) (36,184) (3,731)

(5,564) (45,479) 2019 DevelopingBakery HK & BusinessesChineseContinuing Operations OthersMainland HK Group HK$'000 (Restated) HK$'000 (Restated) HK$'000 (Restated) HK$'000 (Restated) Total segment revenue 1,028,029 98,549 Inter-segment revenue (34,104) - 104,979 - 1,231,557 (34,104) Revenue from external customers Other income 993,925 12,799 98,549 104,979 1,197,453 2,266 46 15,111 1,006,724 100,815 105,025 1,212,564 Core operating profit/(loss) Continuing Operations Discontinued Operations 42,247 (388) 2,926 44,785 211,112 255,897 Core operating profit/(loss) (included interest expenses on lease liabilities) Continuing Operations 38,801 (2,063) 2,086 Discontinued Operations 38,824 199,475 238,299 Continuing Operations Depreciation Depreciation (129,152) (21,212) (20,904) (171,268) (excluded depreciation on right-of-use assets) (40,117) (5,217)

(4,100) (49,434) The revenue from external parties is derived from numerous external customers and the revenue reported to the management is measured in a manner consistent with that of the consolidated profit and loss account. The management assesses the performance of the operating segments based on a measure of core operating profit (included interest expenses on lease liabilities). The reconciliation of the total reportable segments' core operating profit (included interest expenses on lease liabilities) to the profit before income tax can be referred to the consolidated profit and loss account and interest expenses, net in note 4, as the reconciliation items are not included in the measure of the segments' performance by the management. The inter-segment revenue represents inter-geographic segment revenue. The segment assets and liabilities as at 31 December 2020 and 2019 are as follows: 2020 DevelopingOthers HK$'000 Total segment assets 924,248 102,891 Total segment assets include: Additions to segment non-current assets Total segment liabilities 117,456 27,011 678,133 30,379 Convenience Store uing HK HK$'000 Others HK$'000 Total segment assets 1,228,148 866,340 86,322 Total segment assets include: Additions to segment non-current assets Total segment liabilities 401,193 1,339,350 128,894 6,385 451,741 26,800 Bakery HK & Businesses HK Group HK$'000 HK$'000 64,659 1,091,798 11,135 155,602 42,300 750,812 2019 Developing Bakery Businesses HK Group HK$'000 HK$'000 78,083 2,258,893 31,834 568,306 51,754 1,869,645 Chinese Mainland HK$'000 HK &Chinese Mainland HK$'000 The amounts provided to the management with respect to total assets and total liabilities are measured in a manner consistent with that of the consolidated balance sheet. These assets and liabilities are allocated based on the operations of the segment. Reportable segment assets are reconciled to total assets as follows:Segment assets for reportable segments Unallocated: 2020 HK$'000 1,091,798 2019 HK$'000 2,258,893 Deferred tax assets Corporate bank deposits 15,628 236,740 13,733 374,893 Total assets per consolidated balance sheet 1,344,166 2,647,519 Reportable segment liabilities are reconciled to total liabilities as follows: 2020 HK$'000 2019 HK$'000 Segment liabilities for reportable segments Unallocated: 750,812 1,869,645 Deferred tax liabilities Taxation payable 9,264 10,519 5,236 41,561 Total liabilities per consolidated balance sheet 765,312 1,921,725 The Group is domiciled in Hong Kong. The result of its revenue of Continuing Operations from external customers in Hong Kong is HK$955,769,000 (2019 Restated: HK$944,425,000), and the total of revenue of Continuing Operations from external customers from other countries is HK$235,932,000 (2019 Restated: HK$253,028,000) for the year ended 31 December 2020. The total of non-current assets other than financial asset at fair value through other comprehensive income and deferred tax assets located in Hong Kong is HK$715,430,000 (2019: HK$1,418,702,000), and the total of these non-current assets located in other countries is HK$111,669,000 (2019: HK$125,754,000) as at 31 December 2020. As of 31 December 2020, cake coupons related to contracts with customers is HK$163,935,000 (2019: HK$169,282,000). During the year, revenue recognised in the consolidated profit and loss account related to carried-forward cake coupons is HK$34,138,000 (2019: HK$30,814,000). 3. Expenses by nature from Continuing Operations

4. Interest expenses, net from Continuing Operations 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Restated) Auditor's remuneration Audit services 1,278 1,296 Non-audit services 545 560 Cost of inventories sold 341,873 347,725 Delivery charges 27,621 31,580 Depreciation of fixed assets 41,403 45,390 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 135,419 121,834 Depreciation of investment properties 963 966 Depreciation of lease premium for land 3,113 3,078 Impairment of fixed assets 2,533 - Impairment of right-of-use assets 12,487 - Employee benefit expense 432,939 450,034 Losses on disposal of fixed assets/right-of-use assets 2,356 232 Short-term and variable lease payments (note) 8,935 27,512 Utilities 29,055 33,582 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses (1,991) 1,370 Other expenses 110,247 102,620 Total cost of sales, store expenses, distribution costs and administrative expenses 1,148,776 1,167,779 Note: Rent concessions related to the COVID-19 pandemic has been credited to store expenses of HK$5,902,000 (2019: nil) for the year ended 31 December 2020. 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Restated) Interest income on bank deposits 1,065 3,085 Interest expenses on lease liabilities (5,597) (5,961) (4,532) (2,876) Income tax expenses from Continuing Operations Hong Kong profits tax has been provided at the rate of 16.5% on the estimated assessable profit for 2020 and 2019. Taxation on overseas profits has been calculated on the estimated assessable profits for the year at the rates prevailing in the countries in which the Group operates. The amount of income tax expenses charged to the consolidated profit and loss account represents: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Restated) Current income tax Hong Kong profits tax 1,494 797 Overseas profits tax 5,218 6,402 Deferred income tax (credit)/charge (4,938) 1,497 1,774 8,696 The tax on the Group's profit before income tax differs from the theoretical amount that would arise using the taxation rate of the home country of the Group as follows: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Restated) Profit before income tax 62,924 41,909 Calculated at a taxation rate of 16.5% 10,383 6,915 Effect of different taxation rates in other jurisdictions (1,306) (1,222) Income not subject to taxation (10,654) (243) Expenses not deductible for tax purposes 3,012 3,082 Tax losses not recognised 921 1,184 Reversal of previously recognised tax losses 375 558 Utilisation of tax losses previously not recognised (620) (1,411) Over provision in prior year (337) (167) 1,774 8,696 Earnings per share The calculation of the Group's basic and diluted earnings per share is based on the profit attributable to shareholders of the Company for the corresponding year. The basic earnings per share is based on the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the corresponding year. Diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Company has share options as dilutive potential ordinary shares. A calculation is done to determine the number of shares that could have been acquired at fair value (determined as the average annual market share price of the Company's shares) based on the monetary value of the subscription rights attached to outstanding share options. The number of shares calculated as above is compared with the number of shares that would have been issued assuming the exercise of the share options. 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company Continuing Operations 61,150 33,213 Discontinued Operations 3,079,296 174,361 3,140,446 207,574 Number of Number of shares shares Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 764,670,385 762,557,802 Adjustment for: Share options - 9,603 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for diluted earnings per share 764,670,385 762,567,405 Dividends 2020 HK$'000 2019 HK$'000 Interim dividend, proposed of 6 HK cents (2019: 6 HK cents) per share 45,816 45,754 Final dividend, proposed of nil HK cents (2019: 19 HK cents) per share - 144,887 Special dividend, proposed of 385 HK cents (2019: 21 HK cents) per share 2,988,543 160,139 3,034,359 350,780 8. Trade Receivables Majority of the Group's revenue are retail cash sales. The Group's credit terms on trade receivables on income from suppliers/customers mainly range from 30 days to 60 days. Trade receivables are non-interest bearing. The carrying amounts of trade receivables approximate their fair values. At 31 December 2020, the aging analysis by invoice date of trade receivables is as follows: 9. 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 0-30 days 12,686 61,705 31-60 days 1,899 8,237 61-90 days 1,002 2,781 Over 90 days 808 3,231 16,395 75,954 Trade Payables At 31 December 2020, the aging analysis by invoice date of the trade payables is as follows: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 0-30 days 35,964 438,642 31-60 days 25,173 152,094 61-90 days 1,408 73,922 Over 90 days 4,731 35,499 67,276 700,157 10. Discontinued Operations The consolidated results of Discontinued Operations are presented in the consolidated profit and loss account and consolidated cash flow statement in accordance with HKFRS 5 "Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations". Comparative figures have been restated. (a) Results of the Discontinued Operations included in the Consolidated Profit and Loss Account For the For the period ended year ended 21 December 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 4,717,057 4,523,772 Cost of sales (3,413,478) (3,136,540) Gross profit 1,303,579 1,387,232 Other income 117,086 114,113 Store expenses (939,153) (1,056,157) Distribution costs (115,062) (111,166) Administrative expenses (140,413) (122,910) Core operating profit 226,037 211,112 Interest expenses, net (10,349) (9,852) Profit before income tax and gain on disposal 215,688 201,260 Income tax expenses (15,364) (26,899) Profit before gain on disposal 200,324 174,361 Gain on disposal of Discontinued Operations 2,878,972 - Profit for the period/year from Discontinued Operations 3,079,296 174,361 Notes: (i) Transactions of purchases, other income, store expenses and administrative expenses with Continuing Operations amounting to HK$137,571,000 (2019: HK$140,889,000) were not yet eliminated for the period/year ended 31 December 2020. (ii)The Government subsidies amounted to HK$10,120,000 were granted under the Anti-epidemic Fund for helping the retail industry stay afloat during the challenge of COVID-19. (a) Results of the Discontinued Operations included in the Consolidated Profit and Loss Account (continued) Core operating profit is stated after crediting and charging the following: For the For the period ended year ended 21 December 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Auditor's remuneration Audit services 802 784 Non-audit services 307 410 Cost of inventories sold 3,376,774 3,112,712 Delivery charges 60,171 63,801 Depreciation of fixed assets 21,600 23,725 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 345,836 307,352 Depreciation of lease premium for land 1,570 1,612 Impairment of fixed assets 458 - Impairment of right-of-use assets 9,521 - Employee benefit expense (note i) 434,306 506,831 Foreign exchange gains (62) (318) Losses on disposal of fixed assets 474 544 Short-term and variable lease payment (note ii) 38,907 125,060 Utilities 40,412 55,317 Other expenses 277,030 228,943 Total cost of sales, store expenses, distribution costs and administrative expenses 4,608,106 4,426,773 Notes: (i) The Government has launched the Employment Support Scheme (ESS) under the Anti-epidemic Fund to provide time-limited financial support to employers for paying wages of employees. The Discontinued Operations has received subsidies of HK$116,399,000 from the ESS for the period of June to November 2020. (ii)Rent concessions related to the COVID-19 pandemic has been credited to store expenses of HK$32,123,000 for the period ended 21 December 2020. (b) Loss recognised in Other Comprehensive Income relating to the Discontinued Operations Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Actuarial loss on post employment benefit obligation For the period ended 21 December 2020 HK$'000 Gross Tax (c)An analysis of the cash flows of the Discontinued Operations is as follows: (4,669) 770 (3,899) For the For the period ended year ended 21 December 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Net cash generated from operating activities 512,008 588,251 Net cash used in investing activities (60,058) (26,619) Net cash used in financing activities (800,611) (437,482) (Decrease)/Increase in cash and cash equivalents (348,661) 124,150 33 Corporate Governance The Board and management are committed to principles of good corporate governance consistent with prudent management and enhancement of shareholder value. These principles emphasise transparency, accountability and independence. In order to enhance independence, accountability and responsibility, the role of the Chairman is separate from that of the Chief Executive Officer. Their respective responsibilities are clearly defined by the Board in writing. The Board is responsible for setting the overall strategy of the Group and making decisions on major operational and financial matters as well as investments. The Board has established the following committees with defined terms of reference (available on the Company's corporate website), which are in line with the Corporate Governance Code (the "CG Code") and Corporate Governance Report contained in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"): • Audit Committee

• Remuneration Committee

• Nomination Committee All the committees comprise a majority of Independent Non-executive Directors. Each of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee is chaired by an Independent Non-executive Director, and the Nomination Committee is chaired by the Non-executive Chairman. Such committees are provided with sufficient resources to discharge their duties and have access to independent professional advice if considered necessary at the Company's expense. The Group Chief Compliance and Risk Management Officer is invited to attend all Board and committee meetings to advise on corporate governance matters covering risk management, internal controls and compliance issues relating to business operations, mergers and acquisitions, accounting and financial reporting, as well as on regulatory compliance matters. Full details of the Company's corporate governance practices are set out in the Company's 2020 Annual Report. Audit Committee The Audit Committee met four times in 2020 (with an average attendance rate of 94%) to consider and review with senior management, the Company's internal auditor under the Corporate Governance Division ("CGD") and external auditor various matters as set out in the Audit Committee's terms of reference, which included the following: • Independence of external auditor, their related terms of engagement and fees;

• The Group's accounting policies and practices, compliance with the Listing Rules and statutory requirements, connected transactions, risk management and internal control systems, policies and practices on corporate governance, treasury and financial reporting matters (including the annual and interim financial statements before recommending to the Board for approval);

• Adequacy of resources, staff qualifications and experience, training programmes and budget of the Group's accounting, financial reporting and internal audit functions; and

• Audit plans, findings and reports of external auditor and CGD, as well as their effectiveness. The Audit Committee has authority to investigate any activity within its terms of reference and has full access to and the cooperation of management. It has direct access to CGD and the external auditor, and full discretion to invite any management to attend its meetings. The Group's annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020 have been reviewed by the Audit Committee. Directors' and Relevant Employees' Securities Transactions The Group has adopted a Code for Securities Transactions by Directors and Relevant Employees (the "Securities Code") governing Directors' securities transactions on terms no less exacting than those of the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules. Relevant employees who are likely to be in possession of inside information of the Group are also subject to compliance with the Securities Code. Specific confirmation of compliance has been obtained from each Director and each relevant employee. No incident of non-compliance by Directors and relevant employees was noted by the Company in 2020. Risk Management and Internal Control The Board is responsible for the Group's risk management and internal control systems and for reviewing their effectiveness and adequacy with the assistance of the Audit Committee. The Board has delegated to management the design, implementation and ongoing monitoring of the risk management and internal control systems. Qualified personnel throughout the Group maintain and monitor these systems on an ongoing basis. The Audit Committee, with delegated authority from the Board and the assistance of CGD, conducted an annual review of the effectiveness and adequacy of the Group's risk management and internal control systems for the year ended 31 December 2020 which has been confirmed by senior management by the completion of an Internal Control and Risk Management Self-Assessment Checklist in each material business unit across the Group. Based on the above and the assessment made by CGD, and also taking into account the results of the work conducted by the external auditor for the purpose of their audit, the Audit Committee considered that for the year ended 31 December 2020: • The risk management and internal control systems, as well as accounting systems of the Group remained in place and were functioning effectively and adequately, and were designed to provide reasonable assurance that material assets were protected, business risks attributable to the Group were identified and monitored, material transactions were executed in accordance with the Group's policies under management's authorisation, and the financial statements were reliable for publication.

• There was an ongoing process for identifying, evaluating and managing the significant risks faced by the Group.

• The resources, staff qualifications and experience, training programmes and budget of the Group's accounting, financial reporting and internal audit functions were adequate. Compliance with the Corporate Governance Code The Board has reviewed the Company's corporate governance practices and is satisfied that the Company has been in full compliance with all of the code provisions set out in the CG Code and Corporate Governance Report throughout the year ended 31 December 2020. Purchase, Sale or Redemption of the Company's Listed Securities Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the year. Dividends The Board did not recommend to declare final dividend (2019: 19 HK cents per share) for the year ended 31 December 2020. The Company paid a total dividend of HK$3.91 (2019: 46 HK cents) per share to the shareholders for the year, including the interim dividend of 6 HK cents (2019: 6 HK cents) per share paid on 10 September 2020 and the special dividend of HK$3.85 (2019: 21 HK cents) per share paid on 30 December 2020. It is a policy of the Company that, on an annual basis, the Company will distribute, as normal dividend, not less than 50% of the Group's net profit to the shareholders. The actual distribution percentage will be considered and determined by the Board based on the operating results, cash flow, financial position, business prospects, statutory and regulatory restrictions relating to dividend distributions and other factors the Board considers appropriate. Annual General Meeting The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 at Ground Floor, Hong Kong Spinners Industrial Building, Phases I & II, 800 Cheung Sha Wan Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong. The Notice of Annual General Meeting will be published on the Company's website at www.cr-asia.com and HKExnews website at www.hkexnews.hk, and despatched to the shareholders of the Company shortly. Record Date Hong Kong Time 2021 For determining shareholder's right to attend and vote at Annual General Meeting: Latest time to lodge transfer documents with share registrar (i) 4:30 p.m., 20 May Record date (ii) 20 May Notes: (i)To be eligible to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, no later than the latest time mentioned above. (ii)Shareholders who are eligible to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting are those whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company as at the close of business on Thursday, 20 May 2021. On behalf of the Board Convenience Retail Asia Limited Victor FUNG Kwok King Chairman Hong Kong, 23 March 2021 As at the date of this announcement, Executive Director of the Company is Mr Richard Yeung Lap Bun; Non-executive Directors are Dr Victor Fung Kwok King, Dr William Fung Kwok Lun, Mr Godfrey Ernest Scotchbrook and Mr Benedict Chang Yew Teck; Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr Anthony Lo Kai Yiu, Mr Zhang Hongyi and Dr Sarah Mary Liao Sau Tung. Attachments Original document

Permalink

