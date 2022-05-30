Converge Information and Communications Technology : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Election and/or Promotion)

PAULO MARTIN G. SANTOS, 32, Filipino



Mr. Paulo Martin G. Santos brings to Converge a wealth of experience from the Government, Telecom & Network, and Banking industries, specializing and leading organizations in Digital Transformation, Information Technology, and Network Innovation.



Prior to joining Converge, he led several and notable strategic and transformational initiatives. In 2013, he joined Globe Telecom where he led Big Data Infrastructure Programs as Project Lead. After his stint in Globe, He established his own company and was the Chief Executive Officer of Wifi Nation, a startup company that provided Wi-Fi business analytics to SMEs. His startup company was eventually acquired by Smart Communications Inc., where he took an executive role in leading Smart's Wifi Business Development Group. He later spearheaded the strategic initiatives in the digitalization of corporate operations and customer experience across the PLDT Group of Companies as Head of Digital Transformation Strategy under the PLDT Strategy Office.



In 2017, he provided leadership to the overall digital transformation of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as Chief Technology Innovation Officer, where he brought innovative solutions to the agency's operations, particularly in application development and automation.

Most recently, he held a senior leadership role in Unionbank of the Philippines as Vice President and Head of Enterprise Communications, Collaboration and Security, where he steered the transformation of Unionbank's IT arm and built its capabilities that helped transform the bank's network infrastructure to a cloud ready Software Defined Network (SDN).



Mr. Santos earned his bachelor's degree in Materials Engineering from the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman. He was outstandingly recognized by the University as one of the recipients of the Parangal sa Mag-aaral Award and was also an active student leader in UP Diliman's University Student Council.



In his role as Chief Network Transformation Officer, Mr. Santos will play an integral part in our transformation initiatives by leading the innovation and strategic transformation of our Network in both technology and operations perspective.