Converge Information and Communications Technology : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Election and/or Promotion)
05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 27, 20222. SEC Identification Number CS2007160943. BIR Tax Identification No. 006-895-049-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions Inc. 5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila, Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office New Street Building, Mc Arthur Highway, Balibago, Angeles City, PampangaPostal Code20098. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8667-08889. Former name or former address, if changed since last report Not Applicable10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Shares
7,266,573,061
Fixed Rate Bonds
10,000,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item No. 9
Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions, Inc.CNVRG
PSE Disclosure Form 4-8 - Change in Directors and/or Officers
(Resignation/Removal or Appointment/Election) References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Appointment of Mr. Paulo Martin G. Santos, Chief Network Transformation Officer
Background/Description of the Disclosure
Mr. Paulo Martin G. Santos was appointed as Chief Network Transformation Officer today, May 27, 2022.
Resignation/Removal or Replacement
Name of Person
Position/Designation
Effective Date of Resignation/Cessation of term
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
Reason(s) for Resignation/Cessation
NA
NA
NA
NA
Election or Appointment
Name of Person
Position/Designation
Date of Appointment/Election
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
Effective Date of Appointment Election
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
Shareholdings in the Listed Company
Nature of Indirect Ownership
Direct
Indirect
Paulo Martin G. Santos
Chief Network Transformation Officer
May/27/2022
May/27/2022
0
0
NA
Promotion or Change in Designation
Name of Person
Position/Designation
Date of Approval
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
Effective Date of Change
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
Shareholdings in the Listed Company
Nature of Indirect Ownership
From
To
Direct
Indirect
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
Other Relevant Information
PAULO MARTIN G. SANTOS, 32, Filipino
Mr. Paulo Martin G. Santos brings to Converge a wealth of experience from the Government, Telecom & Network, and Banking industries, specializing and leading organizations in Digital Transformation, Information Technology, and Network Innovation.
Prior to joining Converge, he led several and notable strategic and transformational initiatives. In 2013, he joined Globe Telecom where he led Big Data Infrastructure Programs as Project Lead. After his stint in Globe, He established his own company and was the Chief Executive Officer of Wifi Nation, a startup company that provided Wi-Fi business analytics to SMEs. His startup company was eventually acquired by Smart Communications Inc., where he took an executive role in leading Smart's Wifi Business Development Group. He later spearheaded the strategic initiatives in the digitalization of corporate operations and customer experience across the PLDT Group of Companies as Head of Digital Transformation Strategy under the PLDT Strategy Office.
In 2017, he provided leadership to the overall digital transformation of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as Chief Technology Innovation Officer, where he brought innovative solutions to the agency's operations, particularly in application development and automation.
Most recently, he held a senior leadership role in Unionbank of the Philippines as Vice President and Head of Enterprise Communications, Collaboration and Security, where he steered the transformation of Unionbank's IT arm and built its capabilities that helped transform the bank's network infrastructure to a cloud ready Software Defined Network (SDN).
Mr. Santos earned his bachelor's degree in Materials Engineering from the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman. He was outstandingly recognized by the University as one of the recipients of the Parangal sa Mag-aaral Award and was also an active student leader in UP Diliman's University Student Council.
In his role as Chief Network Transformation Officer, Mr. Santos will play an integral part in our transformation initiatives by leading the innovation and strategic transformation of our Network in both technology and operations perspective.
