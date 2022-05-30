Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CNVRG   PHY1757W1054

CONVERGE INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, INC.

(CNVRG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  05-26
26.50 PHP   +1.73%
08:39aCONVERGE INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Election and/or Promotion)
PU
08:39aCONVERGE INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership of Securities
PU
05/29Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions, Inc. Appoints Paulo Martin G. Santos as Chief Network Transformation Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Converge Information and Communications Technology : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Election and/or Promotion)

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 27, 20222. SEC Identification Number CS2007160943. BIR Tax Identification No. 006-895-049-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions Inc. 5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila, Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office New Street Building, Mc Arthur Highway, Balibago, Angeles City, PampangaPostal Code20098. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8667-08889. Former name or former address, if changed since last report Not Applicable10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Shares 7,266,573,061
Fixed Rate Bonds 10,000,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item No. 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions, Inc.CNVRG PSE Disclosure Form 4-8 - Change in Directors and/or Officers
(Resignation/Removal or Appointment/Election)
References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Appointment of Mr. Paulo Martin G. Santos, Chief Network Transformation Officer

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Mr. Paulo Martin G. Santos was appointed as Chief Network Transformation Officer today, May 27, 2022.

Resignation/Removal or Replacement
Name of Person Position/Designation Effective Date of Resignation/Cessation of term
(mmm/dd/yyyy) 		Reason(s) for Resignation/Cessation
NA NA NA NA
Election or Appointment
Name of Person Position/Designation Date of Appointment/Election
(mmm/dd/yyyy) 		Effective Date of Appointment Election
(mmm/dd/yyyy) 		Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership
Direct Indirect
Paulo Martin G. Santos Chief Network Transformation Officer May/27/2022 May/27/2022 0 0 NA
Promotion or Change in Designation
Name of Person Position/Designation Date of Approval
(mmm/dd/yyyy) 		Effective Date of Change
(mmm/dd/yyyy) 		Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership
From To Direct Indirect
NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA
Other Relevant Information

PAULO MARTIN G. SANTOS, 32, Filipino

Mr. Paulo Martin G. Santos brings to Converge a wealth of experience from the Government, Telecom & Network, and Banking industries, specializing and leading organizations in Digital Transformation, Information Technology, and Network Innovation.

Prior to joining Converge, he led several and notable strategic and transformational initiatives. In 2013, he joined Globe Telecom where he led Big Data Infrastructure Programs as Project Lead. After his stint in Globe, He established his own company and was the Chief Executive Officer of Wifi Nation, a startup company that provided Wi-Fi business analytics to SMEs. His startup company was eventually acquired by Smart Communications Inc., where he took an executive role in leading Smart's Wifi Business Development Group. He later spearheaded the strategic initiatives in the digitalization of corporate operations and customer experience across the PLDT Group of Companies as Head of Digital Transformation Strategy under the PLDT Strategy Office.

In 2017, he provided leadership to the overall digital transformation of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as Chief Technology Innovation Officer, where he brought innovative solutions to the agency's operations, particularly in application development and automation.
Most recently, he held a senior leadership role in Unionbank of the Philippines as Vice President and Head of Enterprise Communications, Collaboration and Security, where he steered the transformation of Unionbank's IT arm and built its capabilities that helped transform the bank's network infrastructure to a cloud ready Software Defined Network (SDN).

Mr. Santos earned his bachelor's degree in Materials Engineering from the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman. He was outstandingly recognized by the University as one of the recipients of the Parangal sa Mag-aaral Award and was also an active student leader in UP Diliman's University Student Council.

In his role as Chief Network Transformation Officer, Mr. Santos will play an integral part in our transformation initiatives by leading the innovation and strategic transformation of our Network in both technology and operations perspective.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Laurice Tuason
Designation Corporate Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Converge Information & Communications Technology Solutions Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 37 685 M 722 M 722 M
Net income 2022 9 991 M 191 M 191 M
Net Debt 2022 39 150 M 750 M 750 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 193 B 3 690 M 3 690 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,15x
EV / Sales 2023 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 308
Free-Float 26,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 26,50 PHP
Average target price 33,78 PHP
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Anthony H. Uy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maria Grace U. Uy President & Executive Director
Jose Pamintuan de Jesus Chairman
Ronald G. Brusola Chief Technology Officer
Ulysses C. Naguit Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONVERGE INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, INC.-16.93%3 690
ARABIAN INTERNET AND COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CO. LTD.17.43%6 999
INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC.-3.47%3 258
BREDBAND2 I SKANDINAVIEN AB (PUBL)-3.70%202
FREEBIT CO., LTD.-13.99%129
GIGA PRIZE CO.,LTD.-11.37%110