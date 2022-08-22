Converge Technology : - Q2 2022 Interim Financial Report

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)
Converge Technology Solutions Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share amounts and share prices) (unaudited)
Note
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
184,175
$
248,193
Restricted cash
4,375
-
Trade and other receivables
597,468
416,499
Inventories
119,264
104,254
Prepaid expenses and other assets
17,855
11,762
923,137
780,708
Long-term assets
Property, equipment, and right-of-use assets, net
49,097
30,642
Intangible assets, net
355,968
233,586
Goodwill
421,786
323,284
Other non-current assets
609
617
Total assets
$
1,750,597
$
1,368,837
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
12
$
647,488
$
519,434
Borrowings
5
192,257
816
Other financial liabilities
7
31,926
29,407
Deferred revenue
52,391
27,581
Income taxes payable
7,297
13,977
931,359
591,215
Long-term liabilities
Other financial liabilities
7
86,347
85,296
Borrowings
5
80
412
Deferred tax liability
72,850
43,086
$
1,090,636
$
720,009
Shareholders' equity
633,809
Common shares
6
633,489
Contributed surplus
5,222
2,325
Exchange rights
2,076
2,396
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(705)
329
Deficit
(14,827)
(25,050)
Total equity attributable to shareholders of Converge
625,575
613,489
Non-controlling interest
34,386
35,339
659,961
648,828
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,750,597
$
1,368,837
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
On behalf of the Board:
"Signed"
"Signed"
Director - Shaun Maine
Director - Brian Phillips
1
Converge Technology Solutions Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share amounts and share prices) (unaudited)
For the three months ended June
For the six months ended
2022
30,
2022
June 30,
Notes
2021
2021
Revenues
Product
$
491,821
$
281,287
$
945,210
$
533,794
Service
104,835
64,020
201,483
121,715
Total revenue
9
596,656
345,307
1,146,693
655,509
Cost of sales
463,504
267,063
904,497
509,469
Gross profit
133,152
78,244
242,196
146,040
Selling, general and administrative expenses
95,823
57,630
176,235
107,273
Income before the following
37,329
20,614
65,961
38,767
Depreciation and amortization
17,178
7,898
31,657
14,386
Finance expense, net
5,7
3,094
1,727
4,912
4,147
Special charges
11
5,559
5,354
11,280
8,405
Share-based compensation expense
6
1,685
-
2,897
-
Other (income) expenses
(3,265)
1,913
3,138
3,006
Income before income taxes
13,078
3,722
12,077
8,823
Income tax expense
1,400
2,697
2,807
4,133
Net income
$
11,678
$
1,025
$
9,270
$
4,690
Net income (loss) attributable to:
Shareholders of Converge
12,017
1,025
10,223
4,690
Non-controlling interest
(339)
-
(953)
-
$
11,678
$
1,025
$
9,270
$
4,690
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to income:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
5,883
820
(1,034)
618
5,883
820
(1,034)
618
Comprehensive income
$
17,561
$
1,845
$
8,236
$
5,308
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Shareholders of Converge
17,900
1,845
9,189
5,308
Non-controlling interest
(339)
-
(953)
-
17,561
1,845
8,236
5,308
Net income per share - basic
$
0.05
$
0.01
$
0.05
$
0.03
Net income per share - diluted
$
0.05
$
0.01
$
0.05
$
0.03
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic
215,291,973
171,409,499
214,846,645
167,537,725
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted
218,597,232
174,494,993
217,701,902
170,623,219
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
Converge Technology Solutions Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share amounts and share prices) (unaudited)
Accumulated other
Contributed
Exchange
comprehensive
Common shares
surplus
rights
income (loss)
Deficit
NCI
Total
Notes
#
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2020
143,580,081
135,354
-
4,853
817
(39,277)
-
101,747
Issuance of exchange rights
-
-
-
1,875
-
-
-
1,875
Exercise of exchange rights
3,653,550
2,920
-
(2,920)
-
-
-
-
Shares issued from treasury for public
40,825,000
245,422
-
-
-
-
-
245,422
offering
Net income and comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
618
4,690
-
5,308
Balance, June 30, 2021
188,058,631
383,696
-
3,808
1,435
(34,587)
-
354,352
Balance, December 31, 2021
6
214,396,369
633,489
2,325
2,396
329
(25,050)
35,339
648,828
Share-based compensation
-
-
2,897
-
-
-
-
2,897
Exercise of exchange rights
(i), (ii), (iii)
500,000
320
-
(320)
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss) and comprehensive
income (loss)
-
-
-
-
(1,034)
10,223
(953)
8,236
Balance, June 30, 2022
214,896,369
633,809
5,222
2,076
(705)
(14,827)
34,386
659,961
Purchase consideration for SIS included the issuance of a right to exchange 8,000,000 Class B membership interests for 8,000,000 common shares of the Company. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, 500,000 Class B membership interests (June 30, 2021 - 1,500,000) were exchanged to 500,000 common shares (June 30, 2021 - 1,500,000) at $0.64 per share for a value of $320 (June 30, 2021 - $960). As of June 30, 2022, all Class B membership interests of SIS have been exchanged for common shares and nil are issued and outstanding (December 31, 2021 - 500,000).
Purchase consideration for VSS included the issuance of a right to exchange 2,871,400 Class B membership interests for 2,871,400 common shares of the Company. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, nil Class B membership interests (June 30, 2021 - 1,435,700) were exchanged to nil common shares (June 30, 2021 - 1,435,700) at $0.91 per share for a value of nil (June 30, 2021
- $1,960). As of June 30, 2022, 478,567 Class B membership interests of VSS are issued and outstanding (December 31, 2021 - 478,567).
Purchase consideration for CarpeDatum included the issuance of a right to exchange 367,344 Class B membership interests for 367,644 common shares of the Company. As of June 30, 2022, 321,689 Class B membership interests of CarpeDatum are issued and outstanding (December 31, 2021 - 321,689).
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
Converge Technology Solutions Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share amounts and share prices) (unaudited)
For the three months
For the six months
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
11,678
$
1,025
$
9,270
$
4,690
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from
operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
18,739
9,070
33,969
16,311
Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains)
(2,968)
1,954
3,701
2,966
Share-based compensation expense
1,685
-
2,897
-
Finance expense, net
5,7
3,094
1,727
4,912
4,147
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
7
-
-
-
597
Income tax expense
1,400
2,697
2,807
4,133
Changes in non-cash working capital items
33,628
16,473
57,556
32,844
(48,366)
(76,139)
Trade and other receivables
36,224
59,019
Inventories
4,709
(12,019)
11,258
(24,187)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(3,186)
264
(4,615)
(301)
Trade and other payables
45,753
(30,462)
16,370
(65,601)
Income taxes payable
(16,272)
(2,474)
(17,025)
(1,979)
Other financial liabilities
319
1,871
2,236
1,871
Deferred revenue and customer deposits
9,985
13,833
6,600
17,513
Cash from (used in) operating activities
26,570
23,710
(3,759)
19,179
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(3,123)
(1,111)
(14,479)
(2,851)
Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment
-
43
178
131
Repayment of contingent consideration
7
-
(2,134)
(10,168)
(5,502)
Repayment of deferred consideration
7
(5,208)
(624)
(6,948)
(3,748)
Business combinations, net of cash acquired
4
(131,545)
(85,956)
(199,471
(96,150)
)
Cash used in investing activities
(139,876)
(89,782)
(230,888
(108,12
Cash flows from financing activities
Transfers to (from) restricted cash
58,980
49,671
(4,513)
-
Interest paid
(2,102)
(2,619)
(3,058)
(5,078)
Dividend paid
(1,100)
-
(1,100)
-
Payments of lease liabilities
(2,304)
(2,133)
(5,032)
(4,417)
Net proceeds from issuance of common shares
6
-
164,482
-
245,422
Repayment of notes payable
7
(38)
(642)
(159)
(3,414)
Net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings
5
22,351
(87,791)
184,819
(83,549)
Cash from financing activities
75,787
120,968
170,957
148,964
Net change in cash during the period
(37,519)
54,896
(63,690)
60,023
Effect of foreign exchange on cash
4,526
1,595
(328)
133
Cash, beginning of period
217,168
68,432
248,193
64,767
Cash, end of period
$
184,175
$
124,923
$ 184,175
$
124,923
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
