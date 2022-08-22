Log in
    CTS   CA21250C1068

CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP.

(CTS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:50 2022-08-22 pm EDT
6.180 CAD   -6.36%
CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY : - Q2 2022 Interim Financial Report
PU
08/10TSX jumps to two-month high on U.S. inflation relief
RE
08/10TSX jumps on U.S. inflation data relief
RE
Summary 
Summary

Converge Technology : - Q2 2022 Interim Financial Report

08/22/2022 | 02:56pm EDT
Condensed interim consolidated financial statements

Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share amounts and share prices) (unaudited)

Note

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash

$

184,175

$

248,193

Restricted cash

4,375

-

Trade and other receivables

597,468

416,499

Inventories

119,264

104,254

Prepaid expenses and other assets

17,855

11,762

923,137

780,708

Long-term assets

Property, equipment, and right-of-use assets, net

49,097

30,642

Intangible assets, net

355,968

233,586

Goodwill

421,786

323,284

Other non-current assets

609

617

Total assets

$

1,750,597

$

1,368,837

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

12

$

647,488

$

519,434

Borrowings

5

192,257

816

Other financial liabilities

7

31,926

29,407

Deferred revenue

52,391

27,581

Income taxes payable

7,297

13,977

931,359

591,215

Long-term liabilities

Other financial liabilities

7

86,347

85,296

Borrowings

5

80

412

Deferred tax liability

72,850

43,086

$

1,090,636

$

720,009

Shareholders' equity

633,809

Common shares

6

633,489

Contributed surplus

5,222

2,325

Exchange rights

2,076

2,396

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(705)

329

Deficit

(14,827)

(25,050)

Total equity attributable to shareholders of Converge

625,575

613,489

Non-controlling interest

34,386

35,339

659,961

648,828

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,750,597

$

1,368,837

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

On behalf of the Board:

"Signed"

"Signed"

Director - Shaun Maine

Director - Brian Phillips

1

Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share amounts and share prices) (unaudited)

For the three months ended June

For the six months ended

2022

30,

2022

June 30,

Notes

2021

2021

Revenues

Product

$

491,821

$

281,287

$

945,210

$

533,794

Service

104,835

64,020

201,483

121,715

Total revenue

9

596,656

345,307

1,146,693

655,509

Cost of sales

463,504

267,063

904,497

509,469

Gross profit

133,152

78,244

242,196

146,040

Selling, general and administrative expenses

95,823

57,630

176,235

107,273

Income before the following

37,329

20,614

65,961

38,767

Depreciation and amortization

17,178

7,898

31,657

14,386

Finance expense, net

5,7

3,094

1,727

4,912

4,147

Special charges

11

5,559

5,354

11,280

8,405

Share-based compensation expense

6

1,685

-

2,897

-

Other (income) expenses

(3,265)

1,913

3,138

3,006

Income before income taxes

13,078

3,722

12,077

8,823

Income tax expense

1,400

2,697

2,807

4,133

Net income

$

11,678

$

1,025

$

9,270

$

4,690

Net income (loss) attributable to:

Shareholders of Converge

12,017

1,025

10,223

4,690

Non-controlling interest

(339)

-

(953)

-

$

11,678

$

1,025

$

9,270

$

4,690

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to income:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

5,883

820

(1,034)

618

5,883

820

(1,034)

618

Comprehensive income

$

17,561

$

1,845

$

8,236

$

5,308

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

Shareholders of Converge

17,900

1,845

9,189

5,308

Non-controlling interest

(339)

-

(953)

-

17,561

1,845

8,236

5,308

Net income per share - basic

$

0.05

$

0.01

$

0.05

$

0.03

Net income per share - diluted

$

0.05

$

0.01

$

0.05

$

0.03

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic

215,291,973

171,409,499

214,846,645

167,537,725

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted

218,597,232

174,494,993

217,701,902

170,623,219

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share amounts and share prices) (unaudited)

Accumulated other

Contributed

Exchange

comprehensive

Common shares

surplus

rights

income (loss)

Deficit

NCI

Total

Notes

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2020

143,580,081

135,354

-

4,853

817

(39,277)

-

101,747

Issuance of exchange rights

-

-

-

1,875

-

-

-

1,875

Exercise of exchange rights

3,653,550

2,920

-

(2,920)

-

-

-

-

Shares issued from treasury for public

40,825,000

245,422

-

-

-

-

-

245,422

offering

Net income and comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

618

4,690

-

5,308

Balance, June 30, 2021

188,058,631

383,696

-

3,808

1,435

(34,587)

-

354,352

Balance, December 31, 2021

6

214,396,369

633,489

2,325

2,396

329

(25,050)

35,339

648,828

Share-based compensation

-

-

2,897

-

-

-

-

2,897

Exercise of exchange rights

(i), (ii), (iii)

500,000

320

-

(320)

-

-

-

-

Net income (loss) and comprehensive

income (loss)

-

-

-

-

(1,034)

10,223

(953)

8,236

Balance, June 30, 2022

214,896,369

633,809

5,222

2,076

(705)

(14,827)

34,386

659,961

  1. Purchase consideration for SIS included the issuance of a right to exchange 8,000,000 Class B membership interests for 8,000,000 common shares of the Company. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, 500,000 Class B membership interests (June 30, 2021 - 1,500,000) were exchanged to 500,000 common shares (June 30, 2021 - 1,500,000) at $0.64 per share for a value of $320 (June 30, 2021 - $960). As of June 30, 2022, all Class B membership interests of SIS have been exchanged for common shares and nil are issued and outstanding (December 31, 2021 - 500,000).
  2. Purchase consideration for VSS included the issuance of a right to exchange 2,871,400 Class B membership interests for 2,871,400 common shares of the Company. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, nil Class B membership interests (June 30, 2021 - 1,435,700) were exchanged to nil common shares (June 30, 2021 - 1,435,700) at $0.91 per share for a value of nil (June 30, 2021
    - $1,960). As of June 30, 2022, 478,567 Class B membership interests of VSS are issued and outstanding (December 31, 2021 - 478,567).
  3. Purchase consideration for CarpeDatum included the issuance of a right to exchange 367,344 Class B membership interests for 367,644 common shares of the Company. As of June 30, 2022, 321,689 Class B membership interests of CarpeDatum are issued and outstanding (December 31, 2021 - 321,689).

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share amounts and share prices) (unaudited)

For the three months

For the six months

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities

Net income

$

11,678

$

1,025

$

9,270

$

4,690

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from

operating activities

Depreciation and amortization

18,739

9,070

33,969

16,311

Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains)

(2,968)

1,954

3,701

2,966

Share-based compensation expense

1,685

-

2,897

-

Finance expense, net

5,7

3,094

1,727

4,912

4,147

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

7

-

-

-

597

Income tax expense

1,400

2,697

2,807

4,133

Changes in non-cash working capital items

33,628

16,473

57,556

32,844

(48,366)

(76,139)

Trade and other receivables

36,224

59,019

Inventories

4,709

(12,019)

11,258

(24,187)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(3,186)

264

(4,615)

(301)

Trade and other payables

45,753

(30,462)

16,370

(65,601)

Income taxes payable

(16,272)

(2,474)

(17,025)

(1,979)

Other financial liabilities

319

1,871

2,236

1,871

Deferred revenue and customer deposits

9,985

13,833

6,600

17,513

Cash from (used in) operating activities

26,570

23,710

(3,759)

19,179

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment

(3,123)

(1,111)

(14,479)

(2,851)

Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment

-

43

178

131

Repayment of contingent consideration

7

-

(2,134)

(10,168)

(5,502)

Repayment of deferred consideration

7

(5,208)

(624)

(6,948)

(3,748)

Business combinations, net of cash acquired

4

(131,545)

(85,956)

(199,471

(96,150)

)

Cash used in investing activities

(139,876)

(89,782)

(230,888

(108,12

Cash flows from financing activities

Transfers to (from) restricted cash

58,980

49,671

(4,513)

-

Interest paid

(2,102)

(2,619)

(3,058)

(5,078)

Dividend paid

(1,100)

-

(1,100)

-

Payments of lease liabilities

(2,304)

(2,133)

(5,032)

(4,417)

Net proceeds from issuance of common shares

6

-

164,482

-

245,422

Repayment of notes payable

7

(38)

(642)

(159)

(3,414)

Net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings

5

22,351

(87,791)

184,819

(83,549)

Cash from financing activities

75,787

120,968

170,957

148,964

Net change in cash during the period

(37,519)

54,896

(63,690)

60,023

Effect of foreign exchange on cash

4,526

1,595

(328)

133

Cash, beginning of period

217,168

68,432

248,193

64,767

Cash, end of period

$

184,175

$

124,923

$ 184,175

$

124,923

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

Disclaimer

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 18:55:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
