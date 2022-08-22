Converge Technology : - Q2 2022 Interim Financial Report

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

On behalf of the Board:

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Total equity attributable to shareholders of Converge

Other financial liabilities

Other financial liabilities

Trade and other payables

Prepaid expenses and other assets

Trade and other receivables

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share amounts and share prices) (unaudited)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share amounts and share prices) (unaudited)

For the three months ended June For the six months ended 2022 30, 2022 June 30, Notes 2021 2021 Revenues Product $ 491,821 $ 281,287 $ 945,210 $ 533,794 Service 104,835 64,020 201,483 121,715 Total revenue 9 596,656 345,307 1,146,693 655,509 Cost of sales 463,504 267,063 904,497 509,469 Gross profit 133,152 78,244 242,196 146,040 Selling, general and administrative expenses 95,823 57,630 176,235 107,273 Income before the following 37,329 20,614 65,961 38,767 Depreciation and amortization 17,178 7,898 31,657 14,386 Finance expense, net 5,7 3,094 1,727 4,912 4,147 Special charges 11 5,559 5,354 11,280 8,405 Share-based compensation expense 6 1,685 - 2,897 - Other (income) expenses (3,265) 1,913 3,138 3,006 Income before income taxes 13,078 3,722 12,077 8,823 Income tax expense 1,400 2,697 2,807 4,133 Net income $ 11,678 $ 1,025 $ 9,270 $ 4,690 Net income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of Converge 12,017 1,025 10,223 4,690 Non-controlling interest (339) - (953) - $ 11,678 $ 1,025 $ 9,270 $ 4,690 Other comprehensive income (loss) Item that may be reclassified subsequently to income: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 5,883 820 (1,034) 618 5,883 820 (1,034) 618 Comprehensive income $ 17,561 $ 1,845 $ 8,236 $ 5,308 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of Converge 17,900 1,845 9,189 5,308 Non-controlling interest (339) - (953) - 17,561 1,845 8,236 5,308 Net income per share - basic $ 0.05 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ 0.03 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ 0.03 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 215,291,973 171,409,499 214,846,645 167,537,725 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 218,597,232 174,494,993 217,701,902 170,623,219

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2