(Alliance News) - Convergenze Spa reported Monday that it reported revenues of EUR10.2 million in the first half of the year, down from EUR12.5 million in the same period last year.

In detail, the TLC Business Unit achieved revenues of EUR4.9 million, up 6.2 percent from EUR4.7 million in the first half of 2022, while the Energy Business Unit reported revenues of EUR5.3 million compared to EUR7.9 million as of June 30, 2022. The company explained that this decrease was due solely to the reduction in the cost of raw energy materials in Italy, which fell by more than 55 percent in the reporting period compared to the same period in FY2022.

In addition, contracted services amounted to more than 59,520 in the first half of the year, including more than 49,270 for the TLC BU and more than 10,250 for the Power BU.

There is a slight decrease in the percentage of users present on owned FTTH and Wi-fi network equal to 50 percent compared to 50.6 percent in the first half of 2022. It should be noted that this slight decrease is solely due to the increase in the total subscriber base following the acquisition of the business unit of the subsidiary Positivo Srl.

Finally, the proprietary fiber optic network further expanded during the first six months, reaching a total extension of about 8,600 kilometers from more than 6,558 kilometers as of June 30, 2022.

Convergences on Monday closed in the green by 2.3 percent at EUR1.76 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.