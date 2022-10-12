Advanced search
    CONX   US2128731039

CONX CORP.

(CONX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-10-12 pm EDT
10.02 USD   +0.20%
10/12Dish Network chairman-backed SPAC in talks to buy wireless business unit
RE
10/12CONX Files Proxy Statement for Stockholders to Vote on Extension of Completion Period; Discloses Preliminary Discussions Regarding Business Combination
PR
08/09CONX CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Dish Network chairman-backed SPAC in talks to buy wireless business unit

10/12/2022 | 09:40pm EDT
Dish Network Corp Chairman Charles Ergen exits the US Bankruptcy court in New York

(Reuters) - Blank-check firm CONX Corp, backed by Dish Network Corp Chairman Charles Ergen, said on Wednesday it has begun preliminary discussions to acquire Dish's retail wireless unit, Boost Mobile.

The special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) said it will appoint a special committee of independent and disinterested directors to evaluate and approve the terms of any deal with the pay-TV and wireless carrier.

Dish confirmed that it was in preliminary talks with CONX. "We do not intend to provide further updates unless and until those discussions conclude in agreement as to a transaction," a company spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

Dish acquired Boost Mobile in 2020 as part of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger after the companies agreed to divest some assets including some wireless spectrum to create a new wireless competitor.

CONX also asked its stockholders to vote in favor of a proposal to extend the date by which it must complete a business combination with Boost Mobile from Nov. 3, 2022 to June 3, 2023. A special meeting of its stockholders will be held on Oct. 31, it added.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Baranjot Kaur Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONX CORP. 0.20% 10.02 Delayed Quote.1.83%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION -1.41% 13.32 Delayed Quote.-58.94%
T-MOBILE US -3.07% 132.94 Delayed Quote.18.25%
