Conzzeta: Annual General Meeting 2021 - All motions of the Board of Directors approved

04/21/2021 | 12:18pm EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Conzzeta / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Conzzeta: Annual General Meeting 2021 - All motions of the Board of Directors approved

21-Apr-2021 / 18:15 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting 2021
All motions of the Board of Directors approved

Zurich, April 21, 2021 - All motions of the Board of Directors were approved by a large majority at the Annual General Meeting of Conzzeta AG on April 21, 2021. In total, 88.0% of the votes were represented.

The Annual General Meeting of Conzzeta AG on April 21, 2021 was held without the physical presence of the shareholders due to compliance with the Federal Council's regulations on measures to combat the coronavirus. Instead, the shareholders were represented by the independent proxy.

The shareholders approved a dividend of CHF 124.2 million, in the amount of CHF 60.00 per class A registered share and CHF 12.00 per class B registered share. The dividend will be paid on April 27, 2021.

The shareholders confirmed Ernst Bärtschi as Chairman and the members of the Board of Directors and the Human Resources Committee who were proposed for re-election. Heinz O. Baumgartner was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors and the Human Resources Committee.

In particular, the shareholders approved the change of name from Conzzeta AG to Bystronic AG. This meets the conditions for trading of the company's listed registered shares on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol BYS from the beginning of May 2021, as previously announced.

The Annual General Meeting also approved other items, including the Compensation Report 2020, the compensation to be paid to the Board of Directors for the period of office until the Annual General Meeting 2022, and the compensation for the Executive Committee for the financial year 2022.

The next Annual General Meeting will be held in Zurich on April 26, 2022.

The following documents can be viewed at www.conzzeta.com:

- Invitation to the Annual General Meeting, including agenda
- Minutes (as soon as they are available)


Inquiries
Julia Jaun, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications;
Tel. +41 44 468 24 49; media@conzzeta.com

About Conzzeta
Conzzeta is a diversified Swiss group of companies. It stands for innovation, market orientation and an entrepreneurial approach. In December 2019, Conzzeta announced a strategic focus on the Sheet Metal Processing segment and the sale of all its other activities. Conzzeta AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX:CON).


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Conzzeta
Giesshübelstrasse 45
8045 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 468 24 49
Fax: +41 44 468 24 53
E-mail: info@conzzeta.com
Internet: www.conzzeta.com
ISIN: CH0244017502
Valor: A117LR
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1187358

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1187358  21-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187358&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
