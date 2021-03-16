Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Conzzeta AG    CON   CH0244017502

CONZZETA AG

(CON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Conzzeta: Change to the Board of Directors: Heinz O. Baumgartner nominated - Philip Mosimann not standing for re-election

03/16/2021 | 01:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Conzzeta / Key word(s): Personnel
Conzzeta: Change to the Board of Directors: Heinz O. Baumgartner nominated - Philip Mosimann not standing for re-election

16-March-2021 / 06:33 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change to the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG
Heinz O. Baumgartner nominated for the Board of Directors - Philip Mosimann not standing for re-election

Zurich, March 16, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG will nominate Heinz Baumgartner as a new member of the Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting on April 21, 2021. Philip Mosimann is retiring from the Board after 14 years and is not standing for re-election.

Dr. Heinz O. Baumgartner, born in 1963, a Swiss citizen, has been managing Schweiter Technologies as Group CEO since 2008. Previously, he was Group CFO at the same company from 1996 to 2008. From 1992 to 1995, he worked for Asea Brown Boveri Switzerland as Controller. He holds a degree in business administration (specializing in accounting) with a subsequent doctorate from the University of St. Gallen. Heinz Baumgartner is a member of the Board of Directors of the United Grinding Group since 2018 and a member of the Board of Directors of Schweiter Technologies since 2020.

Philip Mosimann, who has been a member of the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG since 2007, will not stand for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. During his time on the Board of Directors, also as Chairman of the Human Resources Committee since 2014, he played a key role in shaping the Group's strategic and personnel reorientation.

Ernst Bärtschi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG: "On behalf of the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG, I would like to thank Philip Mosimann most sincerely for his many years of dedicated service on the Board. As its Chairman, he built up the Human Resources Committee and placed personnel development and remuneration on a new basis. He has thus laid important foundations, not least for the ongoing strategic transformation of the Conzzeta Group, and we wish him all the best for the future. At the same time, we are delighted to be able to propose Heinz O. Baumgartner to the upcoming Annual General Meeting, a candidate with a successful track record and long-standing management experience in the international industrial business."

Conzzeta had already announced on December 9, 2020 that Michael König would not stand for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. His function will not be replaced; as a result, the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG will comprise seven members in future.

Inquiries
Michael Stäheli, Head Investor Relations & Corporate Communications;
Tel. +41 44 468 24 49; media@conzzeta.com

About Conzzeta
Conzzeta is a diversified Swiss group of companies. It stands for innovation, market orientation and entrepreneurship. About 5,000 employees at more than 60 locations worldwide work in the Sheet Metal Processing, Foam Materials and Outdoor business units. In December 2019, Conzzeta announced the strategic focusing on the Sheet Metal Processing business unit and the sale of all its other activities. Conzzeta AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CON).


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Conzzeta
Giesshübelstrasse 45
8045 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 468 24 49
Fax: +41 44 468 24 53
E-mail: info@conzzeta.com
Internet: www.conzzeta.com
ISIN: CH0244017502
Valor: A117LR
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1175762

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1175762  16-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175762&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about CONZZETA AG
02:06aCONZZETA  : FY20 Profit Tanks 51%; Board Ups Dividend
MT
01:38aCONZZETA : Change to the Board of Directors: Heinz O. Baumgartner nominated - Ph..
EQ
01:38aEQS-ADHOC  : Conzzeta: Change to the Board of Directors: Heinz O. Baumgartner no..
DJ
01:35aCONZZETA : Executive Committee to step down - Name change and appointment of Bys..
EQ
01:32aEQS-ADHOC  : Conzzeta: Annual results 2020 - lower -2-
DJ
01:32aEQS-ADHOC  : Conzzeta: Annual results 2020 - lower revenue and result due to pan..
DJ
01:32aCONZZETA : Annual results 2020 - lower revenue and result due to pandemic - cons..
EQ
02/05CONZZETA  : Stifel Europe Lifts Price Target on Conzzeta, Maintains Buy Recommen..
MT
02/03CONZZETA  : FY20 Revenue Drops 12% as Order Intake Slides
MT
02/03CONZZETA  : Interim information as of the end of 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 284 M 1 385 M 1 385 M
Net income 2020 65,3 M 70,4 M 70,4 M
Net cash 2020 244 M 264 M 264 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,1x
Yield 2020 1,47%
Capitalization 2 694 M 2 906 M 2 907 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 4 928
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart CONZZETA AG
Duration : Period :
Conzzeta AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONZZETA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1 353,75 CHF
Last Close Price 1 304,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 7,36%
Spread / Average Target 3,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Willome Group Chief Executive Officer
Ernst J. Bärtschi Chairman
Jacob Schmidheiny Director
Matthias Auer Director
Philip A. Mosimann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONZZETA AG19.85%2 906
KENNAMETAL INC.15.04%3 482
ESTUN AUTOMATION CO., LTD-19.52%3 142
DMG MORI CO., LTD.19.95%2 112
OKUMA CORPORATION17.50%1 938
OSG CORPORATION6.39%1 859
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ