EQS-Adhoc : Conzzeta: Change to the Board of Directors: Heinz O. Baumgartner nominated - Philip Mosimann not standing for re-election

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Conzzeta / Key word(s): Personnel
Conzzeta: Change to the Board of Directors: Heinz O. Baumgartner nominated - Philip Mosimann not standing for
re-election
16-March-2021 / 06:33 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Change to the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG
Heinz O. Baumgartner nominated for the Board of Directors - Philip Mosimann not standing for re-election
Zurich, March 16, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG will nominate Heinz Baumgartner as a new member of the
Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting on April 21, 2021. Philip Mosimann is retiring from the Board
after 14 years and is not standing for re-election.
Dr. Heinz O. Baumgartner, born in 1963, a Swiss citizen, has been managing Schweiter Technologies as Group CEO since
2008. Previously, he was Group CFO at the same company from 1996 to 2008. From 1992 to 1995, he worked for Asea Brown
Boveri Switzerland as Controller. He holds a degree in business administration (specializing in accounting) with a
subsequent doctorate from the University of St. Gallen. Heinz Baumgartner is a member of the Board of Directors of the
United Grinding Group since 2018 and a member of the Board of Directors of Schweiter Technologies since 2020.
Philip Mosimann, who has been a member of the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG since 2007, will not stand for
re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. During his time on the Board of Directors, also as Chairman of the
Human Resources Committee since 2014, he played a key role in shaping the Group's strategic and personnel
reorientation.
Ernst Bärtschi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG: "On behalf of the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG,
I would like to thank Philip Mosimann most sincerely for his many years of dedicated service on the Board. As its
Chairman, he built up the Human Resources Committee and placed personnel development and remuneration on a new basis.
He has thus laid important foundations, not least for the ongoing strategic transformation of the Conzzeta Group, and
we wish him all the best for the future. At the same time, we are delighted to be able to propose Heinz O. Baumgartner
to the upcoming Annual General Meeting, a candidate with a successful track record and long-standing management
experience in the international industrial business."
Conzzeta had already announced on December 9, 2020 that Michael König would not stand for re-election at the upcoming
Annual General Meeting. His function will not be replaced; as a result, the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG will
comprise seven members in future.
Inquiries
Michael Stäheli, Head Investor Relations & Corporate Communications;
Tel. +41 44 468 24 49; media@conzzeta.com
About Conzzeta
Conzzeta is a diversified Swiss group of companies. It stands for innovation, market orientation and entrepreneurship.
About 5,000 employees at more than 60 locations worldwide work in the Sheet Metal Processing, Foam Materials and
Outdoor business units. In December 2019, Conzzeta announced the strategic focusing on the Sheet Metal Processing
business unit and the sale of all its other activities. Conzzeta AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CON).
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
End of ad hoc announcement
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Conzzeta
Giesshübelstrasse 45
8045 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 468 24 49
Fax: +41 44 468 24 53
E-mail: info@conzzeta.com
Internet: www.conzzeta.com
ISIN: CH0244017502
Valor: A117LR
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1175762
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service
=------------
1175762 16-March-2021 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 16, 2021 01:37 ET (05:37 GMT)