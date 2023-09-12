LODGE YOUR PROXY

Online:

https://investorcentre.linkmarketservices.co.nz/voting/CCC

Scan & email: meetings@linkmarketservices.com Mail: Use the enclosed reply paid Deliver: envelope or address to : Link Market Services Link Market Services Level 30, PwC Tower, PO Box 91976 15 Customs Street West, Auckland 1010 Auckland 1142

Scan this QR code with your smartphone and vote online

General Enquiries

+64 9 375 5998 |enquiries@linkmarketservices.com

PROXY FORM/ADMISSION CARD COOKS COFFEE COMPANY LIMITED ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The Annual Meeting of shareholders of Cooks Coffee Company Limited (the Company) will be held on Tuesday, 26 September 2023 at 2:00pm at Link Market Services Offices PwC Tower, Level 30, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland.

Appointment of proxy

If you DO NOT propose to ATTEND the Annual Meeting please complete and return this form (in accordance with the lodgement instructions above) to be received by Link Market Services (the share registry), no later than 2:00pm Sunday, 24 September 2023. You can also appoint your proxy and vote on the resolutions on the reverse of this form online by going to https://investorcentre.linkmarketservices.co.nz/voting/CCCor by scanning the QR code above with your smartphone. Your proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company. You may appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy by entering "Chairman" in the relevant space on the reverse of this form.

Voting of your holding

Direct your proxy how to vote by making the appropriate election, either online or on this Proxy Form, in respect of each item of business. If you return this form without directing the proxy how to vote on any particular matter the proxy may vote as he/she thinks fit or abstain from voting (providing the proxy is eligible to vote on that matter). If this Proxy Form is returned duly signed by a Shareholder with voting instructions included, but without specifying a person that is appointed as proxy, the Chairman is deemed to be the proxy for the purpose of that form, but only to vote to the extent of the voting instructions provided.

Appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy

The Chairman of the meeting can be appointed as a proxy. Where the Chairman is appointed as a discretionary proxy, he intends to vote in favour of all Resolutions.

Attending the Meeting

If you wish to vote in person, you should attend the Meeting. Please bring this Proxy Form/Admission Card with you to the Meeting to assist with your registration. A corporation may appoint a person to attend and vote at the Meeting as its representative in the same man ner as that in which it could appoint a proxy. That person need not also be a shareholder.

Signing instructions for proxy forms

Individual

Where the holding is in one name, the shareholder must sign the Proxy Form. Joint Holding

This Proxy Form may be signed by either, or on behalf of, the joint shareholders (or their duly authorised attorney). Power of Attorney

If this Proxy Form has been signed under a power of attorney, a copy of the power of attorney under which it was signed (if n ot previously provided to the Registrar), and a signed certificate of non-revocation of the power of attorney must accompany this Proxy Form.

Corporate Shareholder

In the case of a corporate shareholder, a duly authorised officer or director must sign this Proxy Form. Persons who sign on behalf of a corporate shareholder must be acting with that corporate shareholder's express or implied authority, or execute under the common seal of the corporate shareholder (if it has one).

Go online tohttps://investorcentre.linkmarketservices.co.nz/voting/CCCto appoint your proxy