LODGE YOUR PROXY
Online:
https://investorcentre.linkmarketservices.co.nz/voting/CCC
Scan & email:
meetings@linkmarketservices.com
Mail:
Use the enclosed reply paid
Deliver:
envelope or address to :
Link Market Services
Link Market Services
Level 30, PwC Tower,
PO Box 91976
15 Customs Street West, Auckland 1010
Auckland 1142
Scan this QR code with your smartphone and vote online
General Enquiries
+64 9 375 5998 |enquiries@linkmarketservices.com
PROXY FORM/ADMISSION CARD COOKS COFFEE COMPANY LIMITED ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
The Annual Meeting of shareholders of Cooks Coffee Company Limited (the Company) will be held on Tuesday, 26 September 2023 at 2:00pm at Link Market Services Offices PwC Tower, Level 30, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland.
Appointment of proxy
If you DO NOT propose to ATTEND the Annual Meeting please complete and return this form (in accordance with the lodgement instructions above) to be received by Link Market Services (the share registry), no later than 2:00pm Sunday, 24 September 2023. You can also appoint your proxy and vote on the resolutions on the reverse of this form online by going to https://investorcentre.linkmarketservices.co.nz/voting/CCCor by scanning the QR code above with your smartphone. Your proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company. You may appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy by entering "Chairman" in the relevant space on the reverse of this form.
Voting of your holding
Direct your proxy how to vote by making the appropriate election, either online or on this Proxy Form, in respect of each item of business. If you return this form without directing the proxy how to vote on any particular matter the proxy may vote as he/she thinks fit or abstain from voting (providing the proxy is eligible to vote on that matter). If this Proxy Form is returned duly signed by a Shareholder with voting instructions included, but without specifying a person that is appointed as proxy, the Chairman is deemed to be the proxy for the purpose of that form, but only to vote to the extent of the voting instructions provided.
Appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy
The Chairman of the meeting can be appointed as a proxy. Where the Chairman is appointed as a discretionary proxy, he intends to vote in favour of all Resolutions.
Attending the Meeting
If you wish to vote in person, you should attend the Meeting. Please bring this Proxy Form/Admission Card with you to the Meeting to assist with your registration. A corporation may appoint a person to attend and vote at the Meeting as its representative in the same man ner as that in which it could appoint a proxy. That person need not also be a shareholder.
Signing instructions for proxy forms
Individual
Where the holding is in one name, the shareholder must sign the Proxy Form. Joint Holding
This Proxy Form may be signed by either, or on behalf of, the joint shareholders (or their duly authorised attorney). Power of Attorney
If this Proxy Form has been signed under a power of attorney, a copy of the power of attorney under which it was signed (if n ot previously provided to the Registrar), and a signed certificate of non-revocation of the power of attorney must accompany this Proxy Form.
Corporate Shareholder
In the case of a corporate shareholder, a duly authorised officer or director must sign this Proxy Form. Persons who sign on behalf of a corporate shareholder must be acting with that corporate shareholder's express or implied authority, or execute under the common seal of the corporate shareholder (if it has one).
Go online tohttps://investorcentre.linkmarketservices.co.nz/voting/CCCto appoint your proxy
PROXY/CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVE FORM
STEP 1: APPOINT A PROXY TO VOTE ON YOUR BEHALF
I/We being a shareholder/s of Cooks Coffee Company Limited:
hereby appoint _____________________________________________of________________________________________________
(Full Name)(Address)
Or failing him/her____________________________________________of________________________________________________
(Full Name)
(Address)
As my/our proxy to vote for me/us on my/our behalf at the Annual Meeting of the Company to be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday 26 September 2023 and at any adjournment of that meeting.
STEP 2: ITEMS OF BUSINESS - PROXY VOTING INSTRUCTIONS
Complete this part if you have appointed a proxy above and you want to direct the proxy as to how the proxy should vote.
Please note: For each resolution please tick one box. If you mark the abstain box for an item, you are directing your proxy not to vote on your behalf during a poll and your votes will not be counted computing the required majority, for that item. If no box is ticked for an item, your proxy will vote as he or she sees fit or may abstain from voting.
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolutions:
Tick (✓) in box to vote
For
Against
Abstain
Discretion
1.
That Michael Hutcheson, who retires in accordance with NZX Listing Rule 2.7.1,
and being eligible for re-election, be re-elected as a director of the Company.
2.
That Elena Garside be elected a director of the Company in accordance with NZX
Listing Rule 2.7.1, following her appointment during the year by unanimous
resolution of the Board.
3.
That the Board is authorised to fix the auditor's remuneration.
STEP 3: SHAREHOLDER QUESTIONS
Shareholders present at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting will have the opportunity to ask questions during the meeting. If yo u cannot attend but would like to ask a question, you can submit a question online by going to https://investorcentre.linkmarketservices.co.nz/voting/CCCand completing the online validation process or complete the question section below and return to Link Market Services. Questions will need to be submitted by 2:00pm Sunday, 24 September 2023. The Board will address and answer questions during the meeting.
Question:
STEP 4: SIGN: SIGNATURE OF SHAREHOLDER(S) This section must be completed
Signed this_______________________________________________day_______________________________________________2023
Signature _______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Contact Name:
Daytime contact number:
Electronic Investor Communications: If you received the Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form by mail and wish to receive your future investor communications by email please provide your email address below.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cooks Coffee Company Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2023 08:59:05 UTC.