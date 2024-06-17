Cooks Coffee Company Ltd - New Zealand-based coffee chain - Provides information on store openings and a trading update for the first ten weeks of the financial year for the Esquires organic coffee brand. Says Esquires has experienced strong growth across both the UK and Ireland markets, with notable increases in sales and successful new store openings. Overall Esquires store sales are up 23.7% in the UK & Ireland. In the UK, reports like-for-like sales growth of 5.5% with five new stores opened in April and May. In Ireland, reports LFL growth of 8.0% and one new store opening. Chief Executive Aiden Keegan says: "We are delighted with the strong start to the year. The performance across the UK and Ireland of the Esquires brand is a testament to our dedicated team and our strategic focus on expansion and customer experience. The new stores have performed very well, and we are excited about the continued opportunities for growth in both markets."

Current stock price: 14.50 pence

12-month change: down 36%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

