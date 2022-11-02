Advanced search
    CCC   NZCFGE0001S7

COOKS COFFEE COMPANY LIMITED

(CCC)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-31
0.4150 NZD    0.00%
10:20aIN BRIEF: Esquires chain owner Cooks Coffee raises less than hoped
AN
10/05Cooks Coffee Company Limited Announces Significant Expansion with New Cafe´ Openings Across the UK and Ireland
CI
09/13Cooks Coffee : 2022 AGM Notice of Meeting
PU
IN BRIEF: Esquires chain owner Cooks Coffee raises less than hoped

11/02/2022 | 10:20am EDT
Cooks Coffee Co Ltd - Auckland-based owner of Esquires and Triple Two Coffee cafe chains - Begins trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange in London on Wednesday as an additional listing to its current one in New Zealand, having raised less than its target from its initial public offering. Cooks had hoped to raise GBP1.5 million to fund the opening of new stores and expand its digital marketing, but only garnered GBP500,000 from the rights issue and private placement, which was at a price of NZD0.36, about 18 pence, per share. Executive Chair Keith Jackson bought 1.4 million of the new shares, giving him 10.7 million in total, a 20% stake. Cooks has 111 outlets globally, including 70 in the UK and 15 in Ireland, and expects to open a net 18 new sites in its current financial year.

Current stock price: 21.5 pence, giving market capitalisation of GBP11.5 million

By Tom Waite; thomaslwaite@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 7,70 M 4,50 M 4,50 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 2,50 M 1,46 M 1,46 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 19,9 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
EV / Sales 2024 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 26,0%
Chart COOKS COFFEE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cooks Coffee Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,42 NZD
Average target price 0,78 NZD
Spread / Average Target 88,0%
Managers and Directors
Graeme Keith Jackson Executive Chairman, CEO & Secretary
Craig Brown Chief Financial Officer
Michael George Rae Hutcheson Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Valentine Mark Elliott Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Ambrose Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COOKS COFFEE COMPANY LIMITED-18.63%12
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION1.82%200 814
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-25.54%99 939
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-15.47%40 964
COMPASS GROUP PLC12.51%37 380
YUM BRANDS-14.84%33 619