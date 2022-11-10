Advanced search
    COOL   BMG2415A1137

COOL COMPANY LTD

(COOL)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:27 2022-11-10 am EST
124.18 NOK   -4.06%
01:30pCompletion of previously announced Master Sale Agreement on November 2, 2022
GL
01:23pCompletion of previously announced Master Sale Agreement on November 2, 2022
AQ
11/09Cool Company Ltd. – Q3 2022 Business Update
GL
Completion of previously announced Master Sale Agreement on November 2, 2022

11/10/2022 | 01:30pm EST
We refer to the press release dated November 2, 2022, when Cool Company Ltd. (“CoolCo”) announced a transaction to acquire four special purpose companies with contracted LNG carriers, the 2021 built Kool Orca, the 2020 built Kool Firn, and 2015 built Kool Boreas and Kool Baltic, from Quantum Crude Tankers Ltd (“QCT”), an affiliate of EPS Ventures Ltd (“EPS”).

CoolCo announces today that it has completed the acquisition for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $660 million. CoolCo financed the purchase price with the $170 million primary element of a follow-on equity offering dated November 2, 2022 and assumed debt.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 213 M - -
Net income 2022 93,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 686 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,24x
Yield 2022 3,72%
Capitalization 673 M 686 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,39x
EV / Sales 2023 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float -
Chart COOL COMPANY LTD
Duration : Period :
Cool Company Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COOL COMPANY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,53 $
Average target price 17,04 $
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Patrick St. Lawrence Tyrrell Chief Executive Officer
Johannes P. Boots Chief Financial Officer
Cyril Pierre-Jean Ducau Chairman
Øistein Dahl Chief Operating Officer
Antoine Bonnier Director