Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Cool Company Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COOL   BMG2415A1137

COOL COMPANY LTD

(COOL)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-09-30 am EDT
144.00 NOK   +6.68%
12:01pCool Company Ltd. : 2022 AGM Results Notification
GL
09/15Cool Company Ltd. (COOL) – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
GL
09/15Cool Company Ltd. (COOL) - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cool Company Ltd.: 2022 AGM Results Notification

09/30/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cool Company Ltd. (the “Company”) advises that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on September 30, 2022 at 08:00 ADT at 2nd Floor, The S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. 

The Meeting was presented with the audited combined financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021, which were prepared for the purposes of admission to the Euronext Growth Oslo in February 2022.

The following resolutions were passed:

1)      To set the maximum number of Directors of the Company to be not more than five.
2)      To re-elect Cyril Ducau as a Director of the Company.
3)      To re-elect Peter Anker as a Director of the Company.
4)      To re-elect Antoine Bonnier as a Director of the Company.
5)      To re-elect Neil J. Glass as a Director of the Company.
6)      To re-elect Mi Hong Yoon as a Director of the Company.
7)      To approve amended and restated Bye-Laws being adopted as the new Bye-Laws of the Company in substitution and replacement for the existing Bye-Laws.
8)      To re-appoint Ernst & Young Global Limited, UK as independent auditors and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration.
9)      To approve remuneration of the Company’s Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$500,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Hamilton, Bermuda
September 30, 2022

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


 


All news about COOL COMPANY LTD
12:01pCool Company Ltd. : 2022 AGM Results Notification
GL
09/15Cool Company Ltd. (COOL) – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
GL
09/15Cool Company Ltd. (COOL) - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
AQ
08/31Interim results for the six months period ended june 30, 2022
AQ
08/31Interim Results for the Six Months Period Ended June 30, 2022
GL
08/31Interim Results for the Six Months Period Ended June 30, 2022
AQ
08/24Cool Company Ltd. – First Half 2022 results presentation
GL
08/24Cool Company Ltd. – First Half 2022 results presentation
GL
07/01Cool Company Ltd. - Formation Completed
GL
07/01Cool Company Ltd. Announces CEO Changes
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 198 M - -
Net income 2022 82,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,15x
Yield 2022 4,57%
Capitalization 503 M 503 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,51x
EV / Sales 2023 4,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart COOL COMPANY LTD
Duration : Period :
Cool Company Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOL COMPANY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,57 $
Average target price 15,78 $
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Patrick St. Lawrence Tyrrell Chief Executive Officer
Johannes P. Boots Chief Financial Officer
Cyril Pierre-Jean Ducau Chairman
Øistein Dahl Chief Operating Officer
Antoine Bonnier Director