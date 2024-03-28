Cool Company Ltd. (“CoolCo” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S.

Form 20-F can be downloaded from the link below, is available on our website (www.coolcoltd.com) and shareholders may receive a hard copy free of charge upon request.

ABOUT COOLCO

CoolCo is an LNG Carrier pure play with a balanced portfolio of short and longer-term charters, the cash flows from which form the basis of the Company’s quarterly dividend for common shareholders. In addition to the built-in and funded growth from two newbuilds scheduled to deliver in the second half of 2024, CoolCo’s strategy includes ongoing assessment of opportunities for vessel acquisitions and potential consolidation in a fragmented market segment. Through its in-house vessel management platform, CoolCo manages and operates its LNG transportation and infrastructure assets for a range of the world’s leading companies in addition to providing such services to third parties. CoolCo benefits from the scale and stature of Eastern Pacific Shipping and its affiliates, encompassing CoolCo’s largest shareholder and the owner of one of the world’s largest independent shipping fleets, which strengthen the Company’s strategic position with regard to shipyards, financial institutions, and access to dealflow. CoolCo supports the world’s decarbonization and energy security needs and has stated its intention to reduce its emissions by 10-15% through its LNGe upgrade program, as part of a fleet-wide improvement target of 35% between 2019 and 2030.

