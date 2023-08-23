Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE: CLCO / CLCO.OL) (“CoolCo” or the “Company”) will host a First Half 2023 Earnings call and webcast presentation on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 8:00 A.M. New York / 2:00 P.M. Oslo / 1:00 P.M. London. The presentation will be available to download from the Webcasts and Presentations subsection of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.coolcoltd.com.

We recommend that participants join the conference call via the listen-only live webcast link provided. Sell-side analysts interested in raising a question during the Q&A session that will immediately follow the presentation should access the event via the teleconference dial-in options listed below. We recommend connecting 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. There will be a limit of two questions per participant.

a. Listen-only live webcast link

Go to the Investors, Webcasts and Presentations section at www.coolcoltd.com and click on the "Webcast" link.

b. Teleconference

Conference call participants who wish to raise a question during the Q&A session should join the teleconference by phone using one of the following options and conference ID 50809081:

North America (Toll Free) +1 888 886 7786 Norway (Toll Free) 80069208 United Kingdom (Toll Free) 08006522435 International +1 416 764 8658

Please download the presentation material from www.coolcoltd.com (Investors, Webcasts and Presentations) to view it while listening to the conference.

If you are not able to listen at the time of the call, you can access a replay of the event audio on www.coolcoltd.com (Investors, Webcasts and Presentations) (on-demand link is available for one year).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About CoolCo

CoolCo is a growth-oriented owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers. Using its integrated, in-house vessel management platform, CoolCo provides charterers and third-party LNG vessel owners with modern and flexible management and transportation solutions, delivering a lesser-emitting form of energy that supports decarbonization efforts, economic growth, energy security, and improvements in quality of life. CoolCo intends to leverage its industry relationships to make further accretive acquisitions of in-service LNGCs, and to selectively pursue newbuild opportunities.

