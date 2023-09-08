The shares in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE: CLCO / CLCO.OL) will be traded ex dividend of $0.41 per share for the second quarter of 2023 as of today, September 8, 2023.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230907563953/en/