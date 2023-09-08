More about the company
Cool Company Ltd. is a Bermuda-based company, which operates in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier market. The Company's fleet is operated under spot and short to medium-term time charters. Its owned fleets include Golar Bear, Golar Crystal, Golar Frost, Golar Glacier, Golar Ice, Golar Kelvin, Golar Seal, and Golar Snow. The Company is managing about 11 liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) and nine floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) in addition to its owned fleet. Its LNGCs include Kool Orca, Kool Firn, Kool Baltic, Kool Boreas, Golar Celsius, Golar Penguin, Golar Grand, Golar Maria, Golar Mazo, Methane Princess, Golar Arctic, and Avenir Accolade. Its FSRUs include Golar Spirit, Golar Winter, Nusantara Regas S, Golar Freeze, Golar Eskimo, Golar Igloo, Golar Nanook, LNG Croatia, and Golar Tundra.