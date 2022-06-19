Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Cool Company Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COOL   BMG2415A1137

COOL COMPANY LTD.

(COOL)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29 2022-06-17 am EDT
88.00 NOK   -0.17%
01:30pCool Company Ltd. – Mandatory Notification Of Trade
GL
01:24pCool Company Ltd. - Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
06/17Cool Company Ltd. – Mandatory notification of trade
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cool Company Ltd. – Mandatory Notification Of Trade

06/19/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
EPS Ventures Ltd., close associate of Cyril Ducau, Chair of the Board of Cool Company Ltd. (the “Company”), has on 17 June 2022 acquired 98,766 shares in the Company at an average price of NOK 87.42 per share. Following the transaction, EPS Ventures Ltd. holds a total of 15,199,264 shares in the Company, equivalent to 37.99% of the Company’s shares.

Please see attached notification form in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


 

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 195 M - -
Net income 2022 77,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 672 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,46x
Yield 2022 9,28%
Capitalization 351 M 351 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,23x
EV / Sales 2023 4,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart COOL COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cool Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOL COMPANY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,78 $
Average target price 13,59 $
Spread / Average Target 54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Fredrik-Staubo Chief Executive Officer
Johannes P. Boots Chief Financial Officer
Cyril Pierre-Jean Ducau Chairman
Øistein Dahl Chief Operating Officer
Antoine Bonnier Director