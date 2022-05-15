Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Cool Company Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COOL   BMG2415A1137

COOL COMPANY LTD.

(COOL)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/13 10:25:14 am EDT
85.00 NOK   +2.57%
09:03aCool Company Ltd. - Mandatory Notification of Trade
AQ
08:53aCool Company Ltd. – Mandatory Notification of Trade
GL
05/12Natural Gas Down 4% Ahead of Weekly Storage Data from the Energy Information Administration
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cool Company Ltd. – Mandatory Notification of Trade

05/15/2022 | 08:53am EDT
EPS Ventures Ltd., close associate of Cyril Ducau, Chair of the Board of Cool Company Ltd. (the “Company”), has on 13 May 2022 acquired 38,419 shares in the Company at a price of NOK 84.63 per share. Following the transaction, EPS Ventures Ltd. holds a total of 15,038,419 shares in the Company, equivalent to 37.59% of the Company’s shares.

Please see attached notification form in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 M - -
Net income 2022 77,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 670 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,42x
Yield 2022 9,17%
Capitalization 266 M 266 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,70x
EV / Sales 2023 4,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart COOL COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cool Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOL COMPANY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,69 $
Average target price 13,38 $
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Fredrik-Staubo Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo da Cunha Andrade Maranhão Chief Financial Officer
Cyril Pierre-Jean Ducau Chairman
Øistein Dahl Chief Operating Officer
Antoine Bonnier Director