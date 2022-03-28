Log in
    COOL   BMG2415A1137

COOL COMPANY LTD.

(COOL)
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

03/28/2022
Behind the Scenes, IPO Playbook Is Changing

Bankers are preparing for an eventual initial public offering market thaw by focusing on companies with profits and stability. 

 
Equinox Seeks Capital Ahead of Plans to Go Public

The gym chain is sounding out investors as it seeks to raise fresh funds ahead of plans to take the company public. 

 
Tax Day Is Coming. Here's How to Cope With the IRS.

The tax-collecting agency has a massive backlog of letters and returns, its phone lines are flooded, and its online systems are getting an overhaul. Here's how to get around the logjam. 

 
Financial Advisers Aren't Sold on Crypto

Trading rules, volatility and risk are some of the reasons advisers are hesitant to recommend the digital assets 

 
Specialist Managers Gain Traction With Fund Investors

Focused funds are drawing an increasing share of private capital at the expense of generalists as investors seek an edge. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Fed's Evans Sees 'Many' Rate Rises Ahead This Year

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago president said he agrees with the central bank's collective view that monetary policy will need to move to a restrictive stance to get high levels of inflation under control. 

 
Mortgage Rates Hit Fresh Three-Year High

Home buyers and owners are facing a rapid increase that threatens to cool down the red-hot housing market. 

 
Car Buyers Shun Leases as Deals and Vehicles Dwindle

Fewer Americans are leasing new vehicles, a pullback that could crimp the supply of used vehicles and interested buyers in the coming years. 

 
Russian Stock Market Rallies After Being Closed for a Month

Russia's stock market jumped in its first, limited trading session since the West unveiled punishing sanctions nearly a month ago.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-22 0015ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 200 M - -
Net income 2022 70,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 669 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,83x
Yield 2022 7,04%
Capitalization 323 M 323 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,96x
EV / Sales 2023 4,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Karl Fredrik-Staubo Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo da Cunha Andrade Maranhão Chief Financial Officer
Cyril Pierre-Jean Ducau Chairman
Øistein Dahl Chief Operating Officer
Antoine Bonnier Director