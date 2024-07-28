7,550,000 Options of Coolabah Metals Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 28-JUL-2024.

7,550,000 Options of Coolabah Metals Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 28-JUL-2024. These Options will be under lockup for 733 days starting from 26-JUL-2022 to 28-JUL-2024.



Details:

13,750,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 28 July 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



3,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 31 December 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



7,550,000 options exercisable at $0.25 on or before 31 March 2025, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 28 July 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.