Coolabah Metals : Initial Director's Interest Notice x 3

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields personal use only Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.1 Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/9/2001. Name of entity Coolabah Metals Limited ABN 74 652 352 228 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Stephen Woodham Date of appointment 28 July 2021 Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Number & class of securities 1 Fully paid ordinary share Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust For Name of holder & nature of interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Alphda Pty Ltd - an entity in which Stephen Woodham is a Director, shareholder and trustee. Alphda Pty Ltd - an entity in which Stephen Woodham is a Director, shareholder and trustee. Number & class of Securities 75,000 Fully paid ordinary shares 2,100,000 Fully paid ordinary shares (escrowed until 28 July 2024) 2,200,000 Unquoted options exercisable at $0.25 on or before 31 March 2025 (escrowed until 28 July 2024) + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002 Appendix 3X Page 1 For personal use only Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) No. and class of securities to which N/A interest relates + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Name of Director Cameron Provost Date of appointment 28 July 2021 Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Number & class of securities Nil Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Name of holder & nature of Number & class of Securities interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. The CDPVL Group Pty Ltd 500,000 Fully paid ordinary shares (escrowed until 28 July 2024) - an 1,000,000 Unquoted options exercisable at $0.25 entity in which Cameron Provost is on or before 31 March 2025 (escrowed until 28 a Director, shareholder and trustee. July 2024) + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002 Appendix 3X Page 1 For personal use only Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) No. and class of securities to which N/A interest relates + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Name of Director David Ward Date of appointment 18 August 2021 Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Number & class of securities 50,000 Fully paid ordinary shares 700,000 Fully paid ordinary shares (escrowed until 28 July 2024) 1,000,000 Unquoted options exercisable at $0.25 on or before 31 March 2025 (escrowed until 28 July 2024) Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Name of holder & nature of Number & class of Securities interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to Nil the relevant interest. + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002 Appendix 3X Page 1 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

