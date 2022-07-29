Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Coolabah Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBH   AU0000223950

COOLABAH METALS LIMITED

(CBH)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:28 2022-07-29 am EDT
0.1600 AUD    0.00%
01:24aCOOLABAH METALS : Initial Director's Interest Notice x 3
PU
07/26Coolabah Metals Limited has completed an IPO in the amount of AUD 6 million.
CI
04/29Coolabah Metals Limited has filed an IPO in the amount of AUD 6 million.
CI
Coolabah Metals : Initial Director's Interest Notice x 3

07/29/2022 | 01:24am EDT
Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Name of entity Coolabah Metals Limited

ABN

74 652 352 228

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Stephen Woodham

Date of appointment

28 July 2021

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

1 Fully paid ordinary share

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

For

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Alphda Pty Ltd - an entity in which Stephen Woodham is a Director, shareholder and trustee.

Number & class of Securities

75,000 Fully paid ordinary shares

2,100,000 Fully paid ordinary shares (escrowed until 28 July 2024)

2,200,000 Unquoted options exercisable at $0.25 on or before 31 March 2025 (escrowed until 28 July 2024)

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest relates

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Name of entity Coolabah Metals Limited

ABN

74 652 352 228

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Cameron Provost

Date of appointment

28 July 2021

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name

of holder &

nature

of

Number & class of Securities

interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest.

The

CDPVL Group

Pty

Ltd

500,000 Fully paid ordinary shares (escrowed until

28 July 2024)

- an

1,000,000 Unquoted options exercisable at $0.25

entity in which Cameron Provost is

on or before 31 March 2025 (escrowed until 28

a Director, shareholder and trustee.

July 2024)

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest relates

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Name of entity Coolabah Metals Limited

ABN

74 652 352 228

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

David Ward

Date of appointment

18 August 2021

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

50,000 Fully paid ordinary shares

700,000 Fully paid ordinary shares (escrowed until 28 July 2024)

1,000,000 Unquoted options exercisable at $0.25 on or before 31 March 2025 (escrowed until 28 July 2024)

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of Number & class of Securities

interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

Nil

the relevant interest.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coolabah Metals Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 05:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
