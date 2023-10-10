AS Coop Pank has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2024 financial year.

In 2024 Coop Pank plans to disclose information and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

09.02.2024 Q4 2023 and unaudited full year results

12.02.2024 January results

12.03.2024 February results

20.03.2024 Audited Annual Report for 2023

17.04.2024 General meeting of shareholders

18.04.2024 Q1 interim results

13.05.2024 April results

12.06.2024 May results

18.07.2024 Q2 interim results

12.08.2024 July results

11.09.2024 August results

18.10.2024 Q3 interim results

12.11.2024 October results

11.12.2024 November results

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 172,400. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: +372 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee





