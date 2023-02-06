Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. Coop Pank AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPA1T   EE3100007857

COOP PANK AS

(CPA1T)
03:23:43 2023-02-06
3.042 EUR   +0.40%
Coop Pank AS will hold an investor webinar to introduce the results for the fourth quarter and 12 month of 2022
AQ
2022Harju Elekter Obtains EUR10 Million Loan From Coop Pank
MT
2022Completion of merger of Coop Pank AS and CP Varad AS
GL
Coop Pank AS will hold an investor webinar to introduce the results for the fourth quarter and 12 month of 2022

02/06/2023 | 03:31am EST
Coop Pank invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor webinar, scheduled on 9 February 2023 at 10 am (EET).

The webinar will be hosted by the chairman of the board Margus Rink and chief financial officer Paavo Truu, who present the unaudited financial results of the IV quarter and the year of 2022.

During the webinar all attendees can ask questions. All questions will be answered after the presentation. The webinar will be held in Estonian.

To join the webinar, you need to register in advance via following link:
https://forms.office.com/e/AUPiAED8zN

Registrants will be sent a link to the webinar and a reminder email one hour before the start of the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and published on the company's website www.cooppank.ee and on our YouTube account.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 144,700. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 330 stores.

Additional information:
Katre Tatrik
Communication Manager
Tel: +372 5151 859
E-mail: katre.tatrik@cooppank.ee



