On Thursday, 7 September 2023, the subscription period for Coop Pank AS Additional Tier 1 notes (AT1) ended. Investors subscribed to notes worth 15,8 million euros. Thus the volume of the issue was oversubscribed by almost 2-times.

Since the initial volume of the issue of 8 million euros was oversubscribed, Coop Pank AS exercised the right to increase the volume of the issue to 12 million euros. The Management Board of Coop Pank AS approved the allocation of the private placement of notes qualifying as Additional Tier 1 (AT1) own funds of the bank, according to which 120 notes with nominal value 100,000 EUR each are allocated to in total 52 investors.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 169 900 clients who use everyday banking services. Coop Pank uses the synergy created between retail trade and banking and brings everyday banking solutions closer to people. The majority shareholder of the Bank is a domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, the sales network of which comprises 320 stores.

