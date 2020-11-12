Cooper Energy : 2020 AGM Results 12 November 2020

ASX Announcement / Media Release 12 November 2020 2020 Annual General Meeting results Cooper Energy Limited's (ASX: COE) Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held earlier today. All resolutions put to the AGM were decided by a poll. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, the results of the resolutions put to shareholders are included in the attached document. Further comment and information Amelia Jalleh Company Secretary +61 8 8100 4900 Cooper Energy Limited (ASX: COE) is an ASX200 exploration and production company which generates revenue from gas supply to south-east Australia and low-cost Cooper Basin oil production. The company is an emerging player in the south-east Australian energy sector holding a portfolio of gas supply contracts and one of the most extensive portfolios of gas-focused acreage and assets, including well located reserves and resources in the Otway and Gippsland basins. These include the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin which recently became the first new offshore gas development in south-east Australia to commence production in several years, the Casino Henry operations in the offshore Otway Basin and undeveloped resources such as Manta and Annie. Approved and authorised by David Maxwell, Managing Director, Cooper Energy Limited 1 Level 8, 70 Franklin Street, Adelaide 5000; www.cooperenergy.com.au

Cooper Energy Limited - 2020 Annual General Meeting (Thursday, 12 November 2020) Results of Meeting The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 Resolution Details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies Number of votes cast on the poll Resolution (as at proxy close) (where applicable) Result Resolution Resolution For Against Proxy's Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried/ Type Discretion Not Carried Resolution 1 - Adoption of the Ordinary 1,068,820,859 12,806,433 2,944,199 3,906,422 1,072,521,584 12,806,433 3,911,843 Carried Remuneration Report 98.55% 1.18% 0.27% 98.82% 1.18% Resolution 2 - Re-election of Mr Ordinary 1,088,810,360 14,672,067 2,962,880 4,099,703 1,093,594,868 14,672,067 4,107,508 Carried Hector Gordon as a Director 98.40% 1.33% 0.27% 98.68% 1.32% Resolution 3 - Election of Ms Victoria Ordinary 1,100,989,722 2,438,364 3,012,880 4,104,044 1,105,805,670 2,438,364 4,130,409 Carried Binns as a Director 99.51% 0.22% 0.27% 99.78% 0.22% Resolution 4 - Election of Mr Timothy Ordinary 1,102,039,177 1,428,162 3,020,880 4,056,791 1,106,863,125 1,428,162 4,083,156 Carried Bednall as a Director 99.60% 0.13% 0.27% 99.87% 0.13% Resolution 5 - Issue of rights to Mr Ordinary 1,078,212,539 6,271,197 2,873,595 23,187,679 1,082,245,391 6,471,197 23,657,855 Carried David Maxwell, Managing Director 99.17% 0.57% 0.26% 99.41% 0.59% Resolution 6 - Amendment tothe Special 68,094,485 1,007,465,760 2,997,643 31,987,122 68,220,871 1,012,161,066 31,992,506 Not Carried Constitution 6.31% 93.41% 0.28% 6.31% 93.69% Resolution 7 - Capital Protection Ordinary 81,860,946 1,022,165,439 2,942,849 3,575,776 81,989,866 1,026,805,951 3,578,626 Not Carried 7.39% 92.34% 0.27% 7.39% 92.61% * Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll. 2

