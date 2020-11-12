Cooper Energy : 2020 AGM Results 12 November 2020

Cooper Energy Limited's (ASX: COE) Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held earlier today. All resolutions put to the AGM were decided by a poll. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, the results of the resolutions put to shareholders are included in the attached document.
Further comment and information
Amelia Jalleh
Company Secretary
+61 8 8100 4900
Cooper Energy Limited (ASX: COE) is an ASX200 exploration and production company which generates revenue from gas supply to south-east Australia and low-cost Cooper Basin oil production. The company is an emerging player in the south-east Australian energy sector holding a portfolio of gas supply contracts and one of the most extensive portfolios of gas-focused acreage and assets, including well located reserves and resources in the Otway and Gippsland basins. These include the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin which recently became the first new offshore gas development in south-east Australia to commence production in several years, the Casino Henry operations in the offshore Otway Basin and undeveloped resources such as Manta and Annie.
Approved and authorised by David Maxwell, Managing Director, Cooper Energy Limited
