Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Cooper Energy Limited    COE   AU000000COE2

COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

(COE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/11
0.37 AUD   +4.23%
12:05aCOOPER ENERGY : 2020 AGM Results 12 November 2020
PU
11/11COOPER ENERGY : Annual General Meeting addresses 12 November 2020
PU
11/10COOPER ENERGY : Board Change 11 November 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cooper Energy : 2020 AGM Results 12 November 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/12/2020 | 12:05am EST

ASX Announcement / Media Release

12 November 2020

2020 Annual General Meeting results

Cooper Energy Limited's (ASX: COE) Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held earlier today. All resolutions put to the AGM were decided by a poll. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, the results of the resolutions put to shareholders are included in the attached document.

Further comment and information

Amelia Jalleh

Company Secretary

+61 8 8100 4900

Cooper Energy Limited (ASX: COE) is an ASX200 exploration and production company which generates revenue from gas supply to south-east Australia and low-cost Cooper Basin oil production. The company is an emerging player in the south-east Australian energy sector holding a portfolio of gas supply contracts and one of the most extensive portfolios of gas-focused acreage and assets, including well located reserves and resources in the Otway and Gippsland basins. These include the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin which recently became the first new offshore gas development in south-east Australia to commence production in several years, the Casino Henry operations in the offshore Otway Basin and undeveloped resources such as Manta and Annie.

Approved and authorised by David Maxwell, Managing Director, Cooper Energy Limited

1

Level 8, 70 Franklin Street, Adelaide 5000; www.cooperenergy.com.au

Cooper Energy Limited - 2020 Annual General Meeting (Thursday, 12 November 2020) Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2

Resolution Details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

Number of votes cast on the poll

Resolution

(as at proxy close)

(where applicable)

Result

Resolution

Resolution

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried/

Type

Discretion

Not Carried

Resolution 1 - Adoption of the

Ordinary

1,068,820,859

12,806,433

2,944,199

3,906,422

1,072,521,584

12,806,433

3,911,843

Carried

Remuneration Report

98.55%

1.18%

0.27%

98.82%

1.18%

Resolution 2 - Re-election of Mr

Ordinary

1,088,810,360

14,672,067

2,962,880

4,099,703

1,093,594,868

14,672,067

4,107,508

Carried

Hector Gordon as a Director

98.40%

1.33%

0.27%

98.68%

1.32%

Resolution 3 - Election of Ms Victoria

Ordinary

1,100,989,722

2,438,364

3,012,880

4,104,044

1,105,805,670

2,438,364

4,130,409

Carried

Binns as a Director

99.51%

0.22%

0.27%

99.78%

0.22%

Resolution 4 - Election of Mr Timothy

Ordinary

1,102,039,177

1,428,162

3,020,880

4,056,791

1,106,863,125

1,428,162

4,083,156

Carried

Bednall as a Director

99.60%

0.13%

0.27%

99.87%

0.13%

Resolution 5 - Issue of rights to Mr

Ordinary

1,078,212,539

6,271,197

2,873,595

23,187,679

1,082,245,391

6,471,197

23,657,855

Carried

David Maxwell, Managing Director

99.17%

0.57%

0.26%

99.41%

0.59%

Resolution 6 - Amendment tothe

Special

68,094,485

1,007,465,760

2,997,643

31,987,122

68,220,871

1,012,161,066

31,992,506

Not Carried

Constitution

6.31%

93.41%

0.28%

6.31%

93.69%

Resolution 7 - Capital Protection

Ordinary

81,860,946

1,022,165,439

2,942,849

3,575,776

81,989,866

1,026,805,951

3,578,626

Not Carried

7.39%

92.34%

0.27%

7.39%

92.61%

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 12 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2020 05:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
12:05aCOOPER ENERGY : 2020 AGM Results 12 November 2020
PU
11/11COOPER ENERGY : Annual General Meeting addresses 12 November 2020
PU
11/10COOPER ENERGY : Board Change 11 November 2020
PU
11/08COOPER ENERGY : Form 605 Ceasing to be a substantial shareholder HESTA Australia..
PU
10/29COOPER ENERGY : Sole GSAs commencement and Orbost plant work commitment 30 Octob..
PU
10/29COOPER ENERGY : September 2020 Quarterly Report 30 October 2020
PU
10/29COOPER ENERGY : Conference Call details 29 October 2020
PU
10/21COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : - Undeveloped crude oil and condensate reserves
AQ
10/20COOPER ENERGY : 2020 Annual Report 21 October 2020
PU
10/20COOPER ENERGY : Correction undeveloped oil reserves 21 October 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 150 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2021 1,04 M 0,76 M 0,76 M
Net Debt 2021 99,0 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 268x
Yield 2021 0,27%
Capitalization 602 M 437 M 438 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,68x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cooper Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,46 AUD
Last Close Price 0,37 AUD
Spread / Highest target 54,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Peter Maxwell Managing Director & Executive Director
John Craig Conde Non-Executive Chairman
Iain D. MacDougall Operations Manager
Virginia Katherine Suttell Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Warrington Schneider Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER ENERGY LIMITED-38.84%420
CNOOC LIMITED-31.79%48 428
CONOCOPHILLIPS-45.75%38 115
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-37.64%24 654
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-49.96%24 613
ECOPETROL S.A.-39.22%22 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group