Cooper Energy : Appendix 2A 17 December 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form
Appendix 2A
Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
2.2d.2
And the date the +securities were fully paid
N/A
up
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid
up and are now quoted fully paid securities".
Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the
date the last of the securities was fully paid up.
2.2e.1
Please state the number and type of
N/A
+restricted securities (including their ASX
security code) where the escrow period has
expired or is about to expire
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"Restricted securities where the escrow period has
expired or is about to expire".
2.2e.2
And the date the escrow restrictions have
N/A
ceased or will cease
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"Restricted securities where the escrow period has
expired or is about to expire".
Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the
date the last of the escrow restrictions has ceased or
will cease.
2.2f.1
Please state the number and type of
N/A
+securities (including their ASX security
code) previously issued under the
+employee incentive scheme where the
restrictions on transfer have ceased or are
about to cease
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"Securities previously issued under an employee
incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer
have ceased or are about to cease".
2.2f.2
And the date the restrictions on transfer
N/A
have ceased or will cease:
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"Securities previously issued under an employee
incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer
have ceased or are about to cease".
Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the
date the last of the restrictions on transfer has ceased
or will cease.
2.2g.1
Please state the number and type of
769,605 shares issued as the result of
+securities (including their ASX security
vesting of Performance Rights (STIP)
code) issued under an +employee incentive
issued under the Equity Incentive Plan
scheme that are not subject to a restriction
approved by shareholders in November
on transfer or that are to be quoted
2019
|
|
transfer
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
vesting of Performance Rights (LTIP) issued
under the Equity Incentive Plan approved
"Securities issued under an employee incentive
scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer
by shareholders in November 2019
or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a
restriction on transfer".
1,045,460 shares issued as the result of
|
|
issued under the Equity Incentive Plan
|
|
2019
