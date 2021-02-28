Log in
Cooper Energy : Appendix 3Y - Timothy Bednall 01 March 2021

02/28/2021 | 05:40pm EST
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

ABN 93 096 170 295

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Timothy Bednall

Date of last notice

3 September 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

26 February 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

72,499

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

40,000

Number disposed

None

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Average price of $0.324811/share

No. of securities held after change

112,499

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

-

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

-

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

-

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 22:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
