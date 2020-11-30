Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Cooper Energy Limited    COE   AU000000COE2

COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

(COE)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cooper Energy : December 2020 Investor Pack 01 December 2020

11/30/2020 | 05:57pm EST
December 2020

Aerial photography of Coorong landscape to be revegetated with carbon offset investment by Cooper Energy

Investor Pack Update

2

Update

Sole moving to commence term contract supply, Athena underway, commitment to carbon neutrality

September quarter

Recent events

Athena Gas Plant Project commenced

2020

2019

Orbost Gas Processing Plant reconfiguration

Production (MMboe)

0.67

0.39

Sole term gas supply contracts to commence

Revenue $ million

24.0

22.71

New CY21 gas contract with AGL for Casino Henry gas

Cash $ million

133.6

166.8

Bank facility milestone dates extended to align with anticipated Sole supply

Net debt $ million

95.8

54.3

timelines

Safety TRCFR1

0.0

2.08

Cooper Energy became Australia's first carbon neutral oil and gas company

Capital expenditure (cash)

6.0

21.0

Near term outlook

September quarter production

Orbost Gas Processing Plant to return to production early December

September quarter revenue by product

First Sole term gas supply contracts to commence 1 December

$ million

$ million

Remaining Sole term gas supply contracts to commence 1 January

2.2

Production and cash uplift from escalation in Sole output and term rather than

0.04

Oil

5.5

21.8

spot sales

0.2

0.05

17.2

Athena Gas Plant works ongoing for first gas September quarter 21

0.4

Otway gas

Oil

0.3

Gas

Gippsland gas

Sep Qtr 19

Sep Qtr 20

Sep Qtr 19

Sep Qtr 20

3

1. Total recordable case frequency rate.

Cooper Energy

Assets, strategy and upside focussed on gas supply to south-east Australia

Clear market-based strategy

Competitive asset base.

Owner Operator

Long term quality contract

book

Growth trajectory

Prescient long term strategy focused on south-east Australia

Cooper Basin

  • Assets selected for cost curve and value accretion potential
  • Operator of all key assets
  • Stable and growing cash flow through take- or-pay contracts with blue-chip customers
  • Growth to FY22 from existing producing assets
  • Growth from FY23 achievable from new projects

Proven capability

Demonstrated capability in gas exploration, development and commercialisation

Otway

Gippsland

4

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 22:56:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 150 M 110 M 110 M
Net income 2021 -1,09 M -0,80 M -0,80 M
Net Debt 2021 99,0 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1 029x
Yield 2021 0,28%
Capitalization 586 M 430 M 430 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,57x
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,46 AUD
Last Close Price 0,36 AUD
Spread / Highest target 58,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Peter Maxwell Managing Director & Executive Director
John Craig Conde Non-Executive Chairman
Iain D. MacDougall Operations Manager
Virginia Katherine Suttell Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Warrington Schneider Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER ENERGY LIMITED-39.67%445
CNOOC LIMITED-25.93%54 436
CONOCOPHILLIPS-34.22%45 687
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-38.60%30 003
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-25.31%28 542
ECOPETROL S.A.-33.33%24 732
