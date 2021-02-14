Log in
COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

(COE)
Cooper Energy : FY21 Half Year Results and Outlook 15 February 2021

02/14/2021 | 04:35pm EST
FY21 half year results and outlook

Cover: Aerial photo of Coorong landscape to be revegetated with carbon offset investment by Cooper Energy

  • 1. Step-change in production underway

  • 2. Challenging 2020

  • 3. Strong fundamentals for continuing growth

Transition Agreement with APA underpins step-change growth in 2021

Solid progress during a challenging period

H1 FY20

Production and revenue growthBalance Sheet strength

  • 82% production increase and 24% revenue increase in H1 FY21

  • FY21 full year production guidance of 2.7 - 2.9 MMboe (FY20: 1.56)

  • H1 FY21 results include Sole production increase and Transition Agreement impacts

  • $115 million cash reserves at 31 December 2020

  • Continuing lender support; targeting debt facility adjustments by end FY21

1. Sole GSA annual contract quantity total for CY2021

Sales revenue ($ million)

H1 FY21

+24%

48.6

39.1

H1 FY20

H1 FY21

Underlying EBITDAX ($ million)

(40%)

16.3

9.7

H1 FY20

H1 FY21

Reconfigured absorbers and improved operating performance

Orbost Gas Processing Plant

Sulphur absorber reconfiguration works completed

  • Increased operational flexibility to manage cleaning cycles

  • Variable production in January 2021 while testing and tuning the reconfigured absorbers

  • Both absorbers cleaned late January 2021

Current status

  • Stabilising production rates in parallel absorber mode

  • ~95% plant uptime in February to date at rates of 40 - 45 TJ/day

  • Ongoing focus on increasing rates through refining plant operations

  • Root cause analysis ongoing

  • APA and Cooper Energy committed to increasing production to 68 TJ/day

Sulphur absorbers

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 21:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
