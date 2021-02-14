Cooper Energy : FY21 Half Year Results and Outlook 15 February 2021

FY21 half year results and outlook
Transition Agreement with APA underpins step-change growth in 2021
Solid progress during a challenging period
Production and revenue growthBalance Sheet strength
• H1 FY21 results include Sole production increase and Transition Agreement impacts
• $115 million cash reserves at 31 December 2020
• Continuing lender support; targeting debt facility adjustments by end FY21
1. Sole GSA annual contract quantity total for CY2021
Sales revenue ($ million)
H1 FY21
+24%
48.6
39.1
H1 FY20
H1 FY21
Underlying EBITDAX ($ million)
(40%)
16.3
9.7
H1 FY20
H1 FY21
Reconfigured absorbers and improved operating performance
Orbost Gas Processing Plant
Sulphur absorber reconfiguration works completed
-
• Increased operational flexibility to manage cleaning cycles
-
• Variable production in January 2021 while testing and tuning the reconfigured absorbers
-
• Both absorbers cleaned late January 2021
Current status
-
• Stabilising production rates in parallel absorber mode
-
• ~95% plant uptime in February to date at rates of 40 - 45 TJ/day
-
• Ongoing focus on increasing rates through refining plant operations
-
• Root cause analysis ongoing
-
• APA and Cooper Energy committed to increasing production to 68 TJ/day
