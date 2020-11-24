Cooper Energy : Form 604 Change of interests of substantial shareholder Greencape Capital Pty Ltd 24 November 2020
11/24/2020 | 01:27am EST
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
ACN/ARSN
1. Details of substantial holder(1)
Name
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Cooper Energy Limited
096 170 295
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
120 328 529
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
20/11/2020
The previous notice was given to the company on
13/03/2020
The previous notice was dated
13/03/2020
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Classof securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary Fully Paid
114,820,320
7.06%
131,213,903
8.07%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of change
Person whose relevant
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given in
Class and number of
Person's votes
interest changed
relation to change (7)
securities affected
affected
Refer
Greencape Capital
Refer
Refer
Refer
Refer
Annexure 1
Pty Ltd
Annexure 1
Annexure 1
Annexure 1
Annexure 1
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Nature of relevant interest (6)
Class and number of
Person's votes
interest
securities
registered as holder
securities
(8)
Greencape Capital
National Nominees
National
Ordinary Fully Paid
13,638,985
13,638,985
Pty Ltd
Limited
Nominees Limited
securities purchased
(Ordinary Fully
and sold on market by
Paid)
Greencape Capital Pty
Ltd
Greencape Capital
Citicorp Nominees
Citicorp
As above
33,005,684
33,005,684
Pty Ltd
Pty Limited
Nominees Pty
(Ordinary Fully
Limited
Paid)
Greencape Capital
J P Morgan
J P Morgan
As above
28,925,777
28,925,777
Pty Ltd
Nominees
Nominees
(Ordinary Fully
Australia Limited
Australia Limited
Paid)
Greencape Capital
HSBC Custody
HSBC Custody
As above
55,643,457
55,643,457
Pty Ltd
Nominees
Nominees
(Ordinary Fully
(Australia) Limited
(Australia)
Paid)
Limited
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000
Signature
print name
Sophie Gowland
Capacity
Company Secretary
sign here
date
24/11/2020
DIRECTIONS
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
Include details of:
any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.
Annexure 1 consists of 1 page and is referred to in Form 604 signed by me and dated 24/11/2020
Sophie Gowland
Company Secretary of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
Transactions:
Company
Name/Scheme:
Cooper Energy Limited (COE)
As at:
20/11/2020
Class of security:
Ordinary Fully Paid
Holder of relevant
Number of
Person's Votes
Date of Change
interest
Nature of Change
Consideration
Securities
Affected
25/03/2020
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
Buy
39,700
100,000
100,000
21/04/2020
as above
Sell
100,718
-
230,108
230,108
21/04/2020
as above
Sell
118,132
-
269,892
269,892
22/04/2020
as above
Sell
64,507
-
157,412
157,412
22/04/2020
as above
Sell
85,070
-
207,588
207,588
23/04/2020
as above
Buy
7,921
20,228
20,228
23/04/2020
as above
Buy
152,734
390,026
390,026
23/04/2020
as above
Buy
174,843
446,484
446,484
23/04/2020
as above
Buy
83,861
214,149
214,149
23/04/2020
as above
Buy
288,845
737,602
737,602
23/04/2020
as above
Buy
27,390
69,943
69,943
23/04/2020
as above
Sell
251,812
-
642,706
642,706
23/04/2020
as above
Sell
338,436
-
863,799
863,799
24/04/2020
as above
Buy
5,521
13,444
13,444
24/04/2020
as above
Buy
106,672
259,732
259,732
24/04/2020
as above
Buy
122,005
297,065
297,065
24/04/2020
as above
Buy
58,459
142,341
142,341
24/04/2020
as above
Buy
201,604
490,879
490,879
24/04/2020
as above
Buy
19,114
46,539
46,539
27/04/2020
as above
Buy
8,815
21,940
21,940
27/04/2020
as above
Buy
170,316
423,882
423,882
27/04/2020
as above
Buy
194,797
484,811
484,811
27/04/2020
as above
Buy
93,338
232,300
232,300
27/04/2020
as above
Buy
321,888
801,116
801,116
27/04/2020
as above
Buy
30,517
75,951
75,951
28/04/2020
as above
Buy
3,680
8,927
8,927
28/04/2020
as above
Buy
71,088
172,461
172,461
28/04/2020
as above
Buy
81,307
197,251
197,251
28/04/2020
as above
Buy
38,959
94,514
94,514
28/04/2020
as above
Buy
134,355
325,946
325,946
28/04/2020
as above
Buy
12,737
30,901
30,901
22/05/2020
as above
Buy
389,473
953,190
953,190
22/05/2020
as above
Buy
439,630
1,075,943
1,075,943
22/05/2020
as above
Buy
210,877
516,097
516,097
22/05/2020
as above
Buy
729,153
1,784,515
1,784,515
22/05/2020
as above
Buy
69,566
170,255
170,255
30/06/2020
as above
Buy
112,409
299,756
299,756
31/08/2020
as above
Buy
898,020
2,700,000
2,700,000
30/10/2020
as above
Buy
1,414,733
4,416,900
4,416,900
20/11/2020
as above
Buy
258,375
750,000
750,000
Total Number of Securities
16,393,583
Page 1 of 1
