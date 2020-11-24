Cooper Energy : Form 604 Change of interests of substantial shareholder Greencape Capital Pty Ltd 24 November 2020

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 20/11/2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 13/03/2020 The previous notice was dated 13/03/2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Classof securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary Fully Paid 114,820,320 7.06% 131,213,903 8.07%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant Nature of change (6) Consideration given in Class and number of Person's votes interest changed relation to change (7) securities affected affected Refer Greencape Capital Refer Refer Refer Refer Annexure 1 Pty Ltd Annexure 1 Annexure 1 Annexure 1 Annexure 1

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: