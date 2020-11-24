Cooper Energy : Form 604 Change of interests of substantial shareholder Greencape Capital Pty Ltd 24 November 2020

Log in
Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Cooper Energy Limited

096 170 295

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

120 328 529

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

20/11/2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

13/03/2020

The previous notice was dated

13/03/2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Classof securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary Fully Paid

114,820,320

7.06%

131,213,903

8.07%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in

Class and number of

Person's votes

interest changed

relation to change (7)

securities affected

affected

Refer

Greencape Capital

Refer

Refer

Refer

Refer

Annexure 1

Pty Ltd

Annexure 1

Annexure 1

Annexure 1

Annexure 1

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of

Person's votes

interest

securities

registered as holder

securities

(8)

Greencape Capital

National Nominees

National

Ordinary Fully Paid

13,638,985

13,638,985

Pty Ltd

Limited

Nominees Limited

securities purchased

(Ordinary Fully

and sold on market by

Paid)

Greencape Capital Pty

Ltd

Greencape Capital

Citicorp Nominees

Citicorp

As above

33,005,684

33,005,684

Pty Ltd

Pty Limited

Nominees Pty

(Ordinary Fully

Limited

Paid)

Greencape Capital

J P Morgan

J P Morgan

As above

28,925,777

28,925,777

Pty Ltd

Nominees

Nominees

(Ordinary Fully

Australia Limited

Australia Limited

Paid)

Greencape Capital

HSBC Custody

HSBC Custody

As above

55,643,457

55,643,457

Pty Ltd

Nominees

Nominees

(Ordinary Fully

(Australia) Limited

(Australia)

Paid)

Limited

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000

Signature

print name

Sophie Gowland

Capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

date

24/11/2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
  1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
  2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Annexure 1 consists of 1 page and is referred to in Form 604 signed by me and dated 24/11/2020

Sophie Gowland

Company Secretary of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Transactions:

Company

Name/Scheme:

Cooper Energy Limited (COE)

As at:

20/11/2020

Class of security:

Ordinary Fully Paid

Holder of relevant

Number of

Person's Votes

Date of Change

interest

Nature of Change

Consideration

Securities

Affected

25/03/2020

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Buy

39,700

100,000

100,000

21/04/2020

as above

Sell

100,718

-

230,108

230,108

21/04/2020

as above

Sell

118,132

-

269,892

269,892

22/04/2020

as above

Sell

64,507

-

157,412

157,412

22/04/2020

as above

Sell

85,070

-

207,588

207,588

23/04/2020

as above

Buy

7,921

20,228

20,228

23/04/2020

as above

Buy

152,734

390,026

390,026

23/04/2020

as above

Buy

174,843

446,484

446,484

23/04/2020

as above

Buy

83,861

214,149

214,149

23/04/2020

as above

Buy

288,845

737,602

737,602

23/04/2020

as above

Buy

27,390

69,943

69,943

23/04/2020

as above

Sell

251,812

-

642,706

642,706

23/04/2020

as above

Sell

338,436

-

863,799

863,799

24/04/2020

as above

Buy

5,521

13,444

13,444

24/04/2020

as above

Buy

106,672

259,732

259,732

24/04/2020

as above

Buy

122,005

297,065

297,065

24/04/2020

as above

Buy

58,459

142,341

142,341

24/04/2020

as above

Buy

201,604

490,879

490,879

24/04/2020

as above

Buy

19,114

46,539

46,539

27/04/2020

as above

Buy

8,815

21,940

21,940

27/04/2020

as above

Buy

170,316

423,882

423,882

27/04/2020

as above

Buy

194,797

484,811

484,811

27/04/2020

as above

Buy

93,338

232,300

232,300

27/04/2020

as above

Buy

321,888

801,116

801,116

27/04/2020

as above

Buy

30,517

75,951

75,951

28/04/2020

as above

Buy

3,680

8,927

8,927

28/04/2020

as above

Buy

71,088

172,461

172,461

28/04/2020

as above

Buy

81,307

197,251

197,251

28/04/2020

as above

Buy

38,959

94,514

94,514

28/04/2020

as above

Buy

134,355

325,946

325,946

28/04/2020

as above

Buy

12,737

30,901

30,901

22/05/2020

as above

Buy

389,473

953,190

953,190

22/05/2020

as above

Buy

439,630

1,075,943

1,075,943

22/05/2020

as above

Buy

210,877

516,097

516,097

22/05/2020

as above

Buy

729,153

1,784,515

1,784,515

22/05/2020

as above

Buy

69,566

170,255

170,255

30/06/2020

as above

Buy

112,409

299,756

299,756

31/08/2020

as above

Buy

898,020

2,700,000

2,700,000

30/10/2020

as above

Buy

1,414,733

4,416,900

4,416,900

20/11/2020

as above

Buy

258,375

750,000

750,000

Total Number of Securities

16,393,583

Page 1 of 1

