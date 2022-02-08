Log in
    COE   AU000000COE2

COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

(COE)
  Report
0.31 AUD   +3.33%
Cooper Energy : Otway Basin Exploration Prospective Resource Update

02/08/2022 | 05:18pm EST
For personal use only

ASX Announcement / Media Release

9 February 2022

Otway Basin Exploration Prospective Resource Update

  • New reprocessed 3D seismic data has improved the quality of exploration prospect interpretation
  • Elanora prospective resource estimate upgraded to 161 Bcf (Gross mean)
  • Aggregated prospective resource estimate of six amplitude supported exploration prospects is 585 Bcf (Gross mean)

Cooper Energy Limited ("Cooper Energy", ASX: COE) is pleased to announce that it has updated the prospective resource assessment of its Otway Basin exploration portfolio. Interpretation of newly reprocessed 3D seismic exploration data has validated the Company's existing low risk prospectivity and high graded some new opportunities. Following the updated interpretation, the aggregated mean unrisked prospective resource potential is 585 Bcf (325 Bcf Cooper Energy net).

"Cooper Energy continues to build its Offshore Otway Basin position. The upgrade of prospective resources and prospect quality, together with the recently commissioned Athena Gas Plant, provides a secure pathway to develop future gas discoveries into the tight east coast gas market. The elements are now in place to grow and sustain the significant value of this asset and offer competitively priced gas to our customers under long term arrangements," Cooper Energy Managing Director, Mr David Maxwell, said.

Cooper Energy has 100% equity in VIC/P76. Participating interests in VIC/L24, VIC/L30, VIC/L33, VIC/L34, VIC/P44 and the Athena Gas Plant are Cooper Energy (50% and Operator), Mitsui E&P Australia Pty Ltd (25%) and Peedamullah Petroleum Pty Ltd (25%).

Background

In 2021 Cooper Energy completed a project to merge and reprocess seven 3D seismic surveys in the offshore Otway Basin. The quality of the new 3D seismic data is superior to Cooper Energy's previous dataset and has improved the identification and definition of seismic amplitudes. In the Otway Basin, as proven in the producing fields, seismic amplitude at the top of the primary target Waarre Formation is a direct indicator of the presence of gas. In Cooper Energy's offshore Otway permits there is a 100% success rate in finding gas from drilling top Waarre Formation seismic amplitude supported prospects.

Prospective resources have been estimated for six seismic amplitude supported prospects highlighted in Figure 1. The Low (P90), Mid (P50), Mean and High (P10) prospective resource estimates and chance of finding moveable gas (Pg) associated with each prospect, is shown in Table 1 at the conclusion of this announcement.

All prospects lie within 60-80 metres water depth and show strong seismic amplitude at the top Waarre Formation level. They are located no further than 8 kilometres from tie-in points on the Casino Henry Netherby (CHN) gas pipeline which transports gas to the Athena Gas Plant. In a success case, they would be tied into the CHN pipeline via a subsea production system.

A decision on the timing of exploration drilling will be made having regard to drilling rig availability and funding optimisation.

For personal use only

Figure 1: Otway Basin acreage map showing highlighted prospects, producing fields and pipeline

infrastructure location

Elanora Prospect

Elanora is a large amplitude supported structure that straddles VIC/L24, VIC/L30 and VIC/P44. It is located 10 kilometres west of the Casino gas field and six kilometres from a gas pipeline tie-in point. The primary target is the Waarre Formation which is the same producing formation in the offset CHN and Minerva fields. Water depth is approximately 80 metres and the prognosed top Waarre Formation depth is approximately 1,700 metres subsea (Figure 2).

Cooper Energy's revised estimated mean unrisked prospective resource is 161 Bcf (80 Bcf COE net). The chance of finding gas at Elanora is estimated at 67%.

Prospective resource estimates for the Elanora Prospect were last reported to the ASX on 8 November 2018.

2

For personal use only

Isabella Prospect

Isabella is a large amplitude supported structure in VIC/L24. It is located between the Elanora prospect and the Casino gas field. It is four kilometres from a gas pipeline tie-in point. The primary target is the Waarre Formation which is the same producing formation in the adjacent Casino gas field as shown in Figure 2. The western portion of Isabella overlies the southeast Elanora prospect hence the Waarre Formation seismic amplitudes of both prospects merge together as shown in Figures 2 and 3. Water depth is approximately 80 metres and the prognosed top Waarre Formation depth is approximately 1,600 metres subsea.

Cooper Energy's estimated mean unrisked prospective resource at Isabella is 149 Bcf (74 Bcf COE net). The chance of finding gas at Isabella is estimated at 70%.

Heera Prospect

Heera is an amplitude supported structure in the southwest corner of VIC/L24 and southern VIC/P44 (Figure 2). It is the next structure to the south of Isabella and Elanora, located eight kilometres from a gas pipeline tie-in point. The prognosed reservoir is the Waarre Formation. Water depth is approximately 85 metres, and the prognosed top Waarre Formation depth is approximately 1,800 metres subsea.

Cooper Energy's estimated mean unrisked prospective resource at Heera is 86 Bcf (43 Bcf COE net). The chance of finding gas at Heera is estimated at 63%.

Figure 2: Elanora, Isabella and Heera prospects Top Waarre Fm Depth Structure map showing seismic

amplitude (Red is high amplitude)

3

For personal use only

Figure 3: Elanora and Isabella prospects schematic cross section

Pecten East Prospect

Pecten East is located within VIC/L33 and underlies a pipeline tie-in point. It is 6.5 kilometres northeast of the Netherby gas field which is an analogous play type. Water depth is approximately 65 metres and the prognosed top Waarre Formation depth is approximately 1,700 metres subsea (Figure 4).

Cooper Energy's estimated mean unrisked prospective resource at Pecten East is 76 Bcf (38 Bcf COE net). The chance of finding gas at Pecten East is estimated at 73%.

Figure 4: Pecten East prospect Top Waarre Fm Depth Structure map showing seismic amplitude and

schematic cross section

Nestor Prospect

Nestor is a simple seismic amplitude supported structure in VIC/P76, 11 kilometres east of Casino and 10 kilometres north of Beach Energy's 2021 Artisan-1 gas discovery. It is six kilometres southeast of a pipeline tie-in point. The Annie and Artisan gas discoveries are field analogues for the Nestor prospect. Water depth is approximately 65 metres and the prognosed top Waarre Formation depth is approximately 2,250 metres subsea (Figure 5).

4

For personal use only

Cooper Energy's estimated mean unrisked prospective resource at Nestor is 64 Bcf (COE net). The chance of finding gas at Nestor is estimated at 81%.

Figure 5: Nestor prospect Top Waarre Fm Depth Structure map showing seismic amplitude and

schematic cross section

Juliet Prospect

The Juliet prospect is located within VIC/L24 and is a simple seismic amplitude supported structure underling a CHN pipeline tie-in point. It is six kilometres east of the Casino gas field. The primary target is Waarre Formation, and the Annie field is an analogous play type. Water depth is approximately 70 metres and the prognosed top Waarre Formation depth is approximately 2,100 metres subsea (Figure 6).

Cooper Energy's estimated mean unrisked prospective resource at Juliet is 49 Bcf (24 Bcf COE net). The chance of finding gas at Juliet is estimated at 84%.

Figure 6: Juliet prospect Top Waarre Fm Depth Structure map showing seismic amplitude and schematic

cross section

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 22:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
