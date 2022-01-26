Cooper Energy : Quarterly Report - Q2 FY22

Log in
    COE   AU000000COE2

COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

(COE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/25 12:10:14 am
0.28 AUD   --.--%
05:19pCOOPER ENERGY : Quarterly Report - Q2 FY22
PU
01/13Cooper Energy - Operations update
AQ
2021Cooper Energy Names New CFO
MT
Quarterly Report

For the three months ended 31 December 2021

27 January 2022

Key features

Athena Gas Plant sales commence after successful commissioning and pipeline cut over

Orbost Gas Processing Plant performance improving: 40 TJ/day average processing rate (Q1 FY22:

39 TJ/day) and 50TJ/day from 1 January between absorber cleans

Record Year to Date production sales volume, and revenue: YTD production up 27% to 1.47 MMboe,

sales volume up 67% to 2.02 MMboe and revenue up 96% to $95.4 million

Quarterly production, sales volume, and revenue: total production down 19% to 0.66 MMboe, sales

volume down 4% to 0.99 MMboe and revenue down 2% to $47.3 million; mainly impacted by planned

downtime associated with the cut over from the Iona Gas Plant to the Athena Gas Plant

Orbost Gas Processing Plant Phase 2B works remain on schedule for mid Q3 FY22

Reduced requirement for third party gas purchases from January 2022

Comments from Managing Director, David Maxwell

"Cooper Energy continued to build strong momentum from FY21 with significant milestones achieved in the December quarter.

"The successful commissioning of the Athena Gas Plant was completed in December and is now processing our Casino, Henry and Netherby gas, with work ongoing to optimise the processing rates. Cooper Energy is now an established gas plant operator, creating the opportunity for synergies that complement our offshore gas field expertise and gas sales portfolio position.

"The optimisation of processing at the Orbost Gas Processing Plant has resulted in a higher average processing rate. Operational improvements at Orbost continued into January with a stable processing rate of 50TJ/d from 1 January with the cleaning intervals of the two sulphur absorbers significantly extended.

"The combination of these events and the reprofiled customer terms for Sole gas sales from 1 January means Cooper Energy can reduce its requirement for third-party gas purchases and increase opportunities for spot gas sales in a tight gas market" Mr Maxwell said.

Key performance metrics

$ million unless indicated

Dec.

Sep.

Dec.

Qtr on Qtr

FY21

FY22

Change

Q2 FY21

Q1 FY22

Q2 FY22

change

YTD

YTD

Production (MMboe)

0.49

0.81

0.66

(19%)

1.16

1.47

27%

Sales volume (MMboe)

0.53

1.03

0.99

(4%)

1.21

2.02

67%

Sales revenue

24.6

48.1

47.3

(2%)

48.6

95.4

96%

Cash and cash equivalents

115.3

95.9

92.2

(4%)

115.3

92.2

(20%)

Net Debt

114.1

115.1

111.8

(3%)

114.1

111.8

(2%)

Ave. gas price ($/GJ)

7.27

7.41

7.47

1%

6.35

7.44

17%

Authorised by:

Investor enquiries:

Media enquiries:

David Maxwell

Eddy Glavas

Bindi Gove

Managing Director

General Manager Commercial & Development

Head of External Affairs

+61 8 8100 4900

+61 8 8100 4908

+61 406 644 913

Financial

Sales volume and revenue

Sales volume of 0.99 MMboe was 4% lower than the prior quarter mainly due to the temporary shut in of Casino Henry Netherby (CHN) production during the cut over to the Athena Gas Plant. Sole gas sales remaining steady with the previous quarter at 5.5 PJ (59 TJ/day average). Sales revenue of $47.3 million was 2% lower than the prior quarter. The average realised gas price was slightly up to $7.47/GJ, and the average realised oil and condensate price up 20% to $106.9/boe.

Dec.

Sep.

Dec.

Qtr on Qtr

FY21

FY22

Change

Q2 FY21

Q1 FY22

Q2 FY22

change

YTD

YTD

Sales volume

Gas1

PJ

3.0

6.1

5.9

(3%)

6.9

11.9

72%

Oil

kbbl

39.0

33.9

33.5

(1%)

79.7

67.4

(15%)

Condensate

kbbl

0.5

0.6

0.3

(50%)

1.0

0.9

(10%)

Total sales volume

MMboe

0.53

1.03

0.99

(4%)

1.21

2.02

67%

Sales revenue ($ million)

Gas1

21.8

45.0

43.7

(3%)

43.6

88.7

103%

Oil and condensate

2.8

3.1

3.6

16%

5.0

6.7

34%

Total sales revenue

24.6

48.1

47.3

(2%)

48.6

95.4

96%

Ave. realised prices

Gas

$/GJ

7.27

7.41

7.47

1%

6.35

7.44

17%

Oil and condensate

$/boe

70.9

88.9

106.9

20%

62.0

97.8

58%

1. Includes sale of third-party gas purchases of 1.3 PJ in Q1 FY22 and 1.4 PJ in Q2 FY22

The table below summarises Sole GSA sales and gas sources utilised to service Sole customer requirements.

Sole GSA sales

Sep.

Dec.

Sep.

Dec.

and gas sources

Q1 FY22

Q2 FY22

Q1 FY22

Q2 FY22

Sole GSA sales

PJ

5.5

5.5

TJ/day (average)

59

59

Comprising:

OGPP processing

PJ

3.6

3.7

TJ/day (average)

39

40

Otway Basin supply

PJ

0.6

0.4

TJ/day (average)

6

4

Third-party gas purchases

PJ

1.3

1.4

TJ/day (average)

14

15

Third-party gas purchases accounted for 25% of total Sole gas sales volume during the quarter (Q1 FY22:

22%). The slight increase in the December quarter was attributed to less gas portfolio coverage from the CHN

fields. All customer nominations were met during this period.

1

The average purchase price of third-party gas supply for the quarter was $7.76 per gigajoule net of APA contributions. Short-term gas supply availability and prices remained volatile through the quarter, with Victoria spot prices ranging from $6.88/GJ to $15.50/GJ at an average $10.02/GJ. Cooper Energy optimised multiple back up supply sources particularly in periods when APA undertook the Orbost Gas Processing Plant absorber cleans (owned and operated by APA Group (ASX: APA)), and during the CHN outage while transitioning gas

1Source: AEMO website

Page 2 of 9

processing from the Iona Gas Plant to the Athena Gas Plant (owned by Cooper Energy (50% and operator) and Mitsui E&P Australia Pty Ltd (25%) and Peedamullah Petroleum Pty Ltd (25%)).

The forecast for the remainder of FY22 is for materially lower third-party purchases due to:

new arrangements with AGL effective from 1 January 2022 that reduce the Sole Annual Contract

Quantity (ACQ) as announced on 13 September 2021

Plant.

Orbost Gas Processing Plant performance has improved to 50TJ/d and the Phase 2 works are

expected to reduce the requirement for absorber cleans resulting in a higher average processing rate; and

firm gas processing via Athena eliminating exposure to interruptions as experienced at the Iona Gas

These factors also increase the opportunity for surplus gas supply above contractual commitments for sale into the spot market, or under short term contractual arrangements.

Capital expenditure

Incurred capital expenditure of $5.8 million was the same as the prior quarter, with the majority of spend related to the Athena Gas Plant. Further commentary is contained in the Exploration and development section

commencing on page 5.

$ million

Dec.

Sep.

Dec.

Qtr on Qtr

FY21

FY22

Change

Q2 FY21

Q1 FY22

Q2 FY22

change

YTD

YTD

Exploration and appraisal

1.0

0.5

0.9

80%

1.8

1.4

(22%)

Development

10.6

5.3

4.9

(8%)

15.2

10.2

(33%)

Total capital expenditure

11.6

5.8

5.8

0%

17.0

11.6

(32%)

By basin

Dec. Q2 FY22

$ million

Exploration Development

Total

Otway Basin

0.6

4.3

4.9

Gippsland Basin

0.0

0.0

0.0

Cooper Basin

0.3

0.4

0.7

Other

0.0

0.2

0.2

Total capital expenditure

0.9

4.9

5.8

Liquidity

As at 31 December 2021, Cooper Energy had cash reserves of $92.2 million (Q1 FY22: $95.9 million) and

drawn debt of $204.0 million (Q1 FY22: $211.0 million), as summarised below.

$ million

Dec.

Sep.

Dec.

Qtr on Qtr

FY21

FY22

Change

Q2 FY21

Q1 FY22

Q2 FY22

change

YTD

YTD

Cash and cash equivalents

115.3

95.9

92.2

(4%)

115.3

92.2

(20%)

Drawn debt

229.4

211.0

204.0

(3%)

229.4

204.0

(11%)

Net debt

114.1

115.1

111.8

(3%)

114.1

111.8

(2%)

Sales volume
Underlying EBITDAX1
Capital expenditure2
3.01 MMboe
$30.0 million
$32.3 million
Production
Quarterly oil and gas production of 0.66 MMboe was 19% lower than the prior quarter, mainly due to the CHN gas planned downtime whilst transitioning gas processing to the Athena Gas Plant.
Sole gas production of 3.7 PJ was 3% higher than the prior quarter. Average production of 40 TJ/day compares with 39 TJ/day during the prior quarter.
October production was impacted by a lower average gas processing rate due to operational trials during implementation of the agreed Phase 2B scope for the spray distribution nozzles in each sulphur absorber. The lower rate in October was slightly more than offset by the higher average gas processing rate after the operational trials, which reflected an extension of the absorbers' operating cycles and an increase in stable gas processing rate between absorber cleans up to 48TJ/d from 16 December. From 1 January 2022, the gas processing rate increased to 50TJ/d and was held stable until 19 January for the next back-to-backabsorber
3.0 - 3.4 MMboe
3.7 - 4.0 MMboe
$53 - 63 million
$24 - 28 million
Production
2.63 MMboe
FY22 guidance
FY22 guidance
FY21
Guidance
Material impacts on cash reserves during the quarter included2:

  • customer receipts less payments to suppliers of ~$13 million
  • quarterly debt principal repayment of $7.0 million and net interest payments (including leases) of $2.6 million
  • rehabilitation costs and Petroleum Resource Rent Tax payments of $1.0 million; and
  • capital expenditure of $6.5 million

For the quarter ending 31 December 2021 Cooper Energy had a total of 30,942 bbl of oil production hedged, with a floor price of US$70/bbl and a cap price of US$79/bbl. The Company currently has no oil hedges in place.

cleans. Gas processing rates returned to 50 TJ/d on 25 January post the absorber cleans and is expected to continue at this rate until Phase 2B works commence in late February.

The Sole gas field continues to perform in line with expectations.

Otway Basin (Casino, Henry and Netherby)

CHN gas production of 0.2 PJ was 83% lower than the prior quarter. Average production of 3 TJ/day compares

with 13 TJ/day during the prior quarter. The decrease this quarter was due to the planned downtime associated

with the cessation of gas processing at the Iona Gas Plant (owned and operated by Lochard Energy), the

pipeline cutover and commissioning of the Athena Gas Plant. The production outage was from 13 November to

15 December when gas sales recommenced.

Cooper Basin

Oil production of 31.1 kbbl was 10% lower than the prior quarter, mainly due to natural field decline. Production

from PEL 92 contributed 29.9 kbbl (Q1 FY22: 33.6 kbbl) and the Worrior field in PPL 207 contributed 1.2 kbbl

(Q1 FY22: 1.1 kbbl).

Dec.

Sep.

Dec.

Qtr on Qtr

FY21

FY22

Change

Q2 FY21

Q1 FY22

Q2 FY22

change

YTD

YTD

Sales gas

PJ

2.7

4.8

3.8

(21%)

6.6

8.6

30%

Oil and condensate

kbbl

40.7

35.3

31.6

(10%)

82.1

66.9

(19%)

Total production

MMboe

0.49

0.81

0.66

(19%)

1.16

1.47

27%

Dec.

Sep.

Dec.

Qtr on Qtr

FY21

FY22

Change

Q2 FY21

Q1 FY22

Q2 FY22

change

YTD

YTD

Gippsland Basin (Sole)

Sales gas

PJ

1.4

3.6

3.7

3%

3.9

7.3

87%

Otway Basin (CHN)

Sales gas

PJ

1.3

1.2

0.2

(83%)

2.7

1.3

(52%)

Condensate

kbbl

0.5

0.6

0.5

(17%)

1.0

1.1

10%

Cooper Basin

Oil

kbbl

40.2

34.7

31.1

(10%)

81.1

65.8

(19%)

Total production

MMboe

0.49

0.81

0.66

(19%)

1.16

1.47

27%

NB. Preliminary Cooper Basin production data for the current quarter

Gippsland Basin

Development

Orbost Gas Processing Plant

The Phase 2B works at Orbost Gas Processing Plant have been ongoing throughout the quarter. The Cooper Energy endorsed Phase 2B scope of work aims to improve plant reliability and sustainable production rates by:

  • implementation of spray nozzles in the sulphur absorbers to mitigate foaming; and

Page 5 of 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

