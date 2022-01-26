Cooper Energy : Quarterly Report - Q2 FY22 01/26/2022 | 05:19pm EST Send by mail :

Quarterly Report For the three months ended 31 December 2021 27 January 2022 Key features only • Athena Gas Plant sales commence after successful commissioning and pipeline cut over • Orbost Gas Processing Plant performance improving: 40 TJ/day average processing rate (Q1 FY22: 39 TJ/day) and 50TJ/day from 1 January between absorber cleans • Record Year to Date production sales volume, and revenue: YTD production up 27% to 1.47 MMboe, use sales volume up 67% to 2.02 MMboe and revenue up 96% to $95.4 million • Quarterly production, sales volume, and revenue: total production down 19% to 0.66 MMboe, sales volume down 4% to 0.99 MMboe and revenue down 2% to $47.3 million; mainly impacted by planned downtime associated with the cut over from the Iona Gas Plant to the Athena Gas Plant • Orbost Gas Processing Plant Phase 2B works remain on schedule for mid Q3 FY22 • Reduced requirement for third party gas purchases from January 2022 Comments from Managing Director, David Maxwell personal "Cooper Energy continued to build strong momentum from FY21 with significant milestones achieved in the December quarter. "The successful commissioning of the Athena Gas Plant was completed in December and is now processing our Casino, Henry and Netherby gas, with work ongoing to optimise the processing rates. Cooper Energy is now an established gas plant operator, creating the opportunity for synergies that complement our offshore gas field expertise and gas sales portfolio position. "The optimisation of processing at the Orbost Gas Processing Plant has resulted in a higher average processing rate. Operational improvements at Orbost continued into January with a stable processing rate of 50TJ/d from 1 January with the cleaning intervals of the two sulphur absorbers significantly extended. "The combination of these events and the reprofiled customer terms for Sole gas sales from 1 January means Cooper Energy can reduce its requirement for third-party gas purchases and increase opportunities for spot gas sales in a tight gas market" Mr Maxwell said. Key performance metrics For $ million unless indicated Dec. Sep. Dec. Qtr on Qtr FY21 FY22 Change Q2 FY21 Q1 FY22 Q2 FY22 change YTD YTD Production (MMboe) 0.49 0.81 0.66 (19%) 1.16 1.47 27% Sales volume (MMboe) 0.53 1.03 0.99 (4%) 1.21 2.02 67% Sales revenue 24.6 48.1 47.3 (2%) 48.6 95.4 96% Cash and cash equivalents 115.3 95.9 92.2 (4%) 115.3 92.2 (20%) Net Debt 114.1 115.1 111.8 (3%) 114.1 111.8 (2%) Ave. gas price ($/GJ) 7.27 7.41 7.47 1% 6.35 7.44 17% Authorised by: Investor enquiries: Media enquiries: David Maxwell Eddy Glavas Bindi Gove Managing Director General Manager Commercial & Development Head of External Affairs +61 8 8100 4900 +61 8 8100 4908 +61 406 644 913 Financial Sales volume and revenue Sales volume of 0.99 MMboe was 4% lower than the prior quarter mainly due to the temporary shut in of Casino Henry Netherby (CHN) production during the cut over to the Athena Gas Plant. Sole gas sales remaining steady with the previous quarter at 5.5 PJ (59 TJ/day average). Sales revenue of $47.3 million was 2% lower than the prior quarter. The average realised gas price was slightly up to $7.47/GJ, and the average realised oil and condensate price up 20% to $106.9/boe. only Dec. Sep. Dec. Qtr on Qtr FY21 FY22 Change Q2 FY21 Q1 FY22 Q2 FY22 change YTD YTD Sales volume Gas1 PJ 3.0 6.1 5.9 (3%) 6.9 11.9 72% use Oil kbbl 39.0 33.9 33.5 (1%) 79.7 67.4 (15%) Condensate kbbl 0.5 0.6 0.3 (50%) 1.0 0.9 (10%) Total sales volume MMboe 0.53 1.03 0.99 (4%) 1.21 2.02 67% Sales revenue ($ million) Gas1 21.8 45.0 43.7 (3%) 43.6 88.7 103% Oil and condensate 2.8 3.1 3.6 16% 5.0 6.7 34% Total sales revenue 24.6 48.1 47.3 (2%) 48.6 95.4 96% Ave. realised prices Gas $/GJ 7.27 7.41 7.47 1% 6.35 7.44 17% Oil and condensate $/boe 70.9 88.9 106.9 20% 62.0 97.8 58% personal 1. Includes sale of third-party gas purchases of 1.3 PJ in Q1 FY22 and 1.4 PJ in Q2 FY22 The table below summarises Sole GSA sales and gas sources utilised to service Sole customer requirements. Sole GSA sales Sep. Dec. Sep. Dec. and gas sources Q1 FY22 Q2 FY22 Q1 FY22 Q2 FY22 Sole GSA sales PJ 5.5 5.5 TJ/day (average) 59 59 Comprising: OGPP processing PJ 3.6 3.7 TJ/day (average) 39 40 Otway Basin supply PJ 0.6 0.4 TJ/day (average) 6 4 Third-party gas purchases PJ 1.3 1.4 TJ/day (average) 14 15 Third-party gas purchases accounted for 25% of total Sole gas sales volume during the quarter (Q1 FY22: 22%). The slight increase in the December quarter was attributed to less gas portfolio coverage from the CHN fields. All customer nominations were met during this period. For 1 The average purchase price of third-party gas supply for the quarter was $7.76 per gigajoule net of APA contributions. Short-term gas supply availability and prices remained volatile through the quarter, with Victoria spot prices ranging from $6.88/GJ to $15.50/GJ at an average $10.02/GJ. Cooper Energy optimised multiple back up supply sources particularly in periods when APA undertook the Orbost Gas Processing Plant absorber cleans (owned and operated by APA Group (ASX: APA)), and during the CHN outage while transitioning gas 1Source: AEMO website Page 2 of 9 processing from the Iona Gas Plant to the Athena Gas Plant (owned by Cooper Energy (50% and operator) and Mitsui E&P Australia Pty Ltd (25%) and Peedamullah Petroleum Pty Ltd (25%)). The forecast for the remainder of FY22 is for materially lower third-party purchases due to: only • new arrangements with AGL effective from 1 January 2022 that reduce the Sole Annual Contract Quantity (ACQ) as announced on 13 September 2021 Plant. • Orbost Gas Processing Plant performance has improved to 50TJ/d and the Phase 2 works are expected to reduce the requirement for absorber cleans resulting in a higher average processing rate; and • firm gas processing via Athena eliminating exposure to interruptions as experienced at the Iona Gas These factors also increase the opportunity for surplus gas supply above contractual commitments for sale into the spot market, or under short term contractual arrangements. Capital expenditure Incurred capital expenditure of $5.8 million was the same as the prior quarter, with the majority of spend related to the Athena Gas Plant. Further commentary is contained in the Exploration and development section use commencing on page 5. $ million Dec. Sep. Dec. Qtr on Qtr FY21 FY22 Change personal Q2 FY21 Q1 FY22 Q2 FY22 change YTD YTD Exploration and appraisal 1.0 0.5 0.9 80% 1.8 1.4 (22%) Development 10.6 5.3 4.9 (8%) 15.2 10.2 (33%) Total capital expenditure 11.6 5.8 5.8 0% 17.0 11.6 (32%) By basin Dec. Q2 FY22 $ million Exploration Development Total Otway Basin 0.6 4.3 4.9 Gippsland Basin 0.0 0.0 0.0 Cooper Basin 0.3 0.4 0.7 Other 0.0 0.2 0.2 Total capital expenditure 0.9 4.9 5.8 Liquidity As at 31 December 2021, Cooper Energy had cash reserves of $92.2 million (Q1 FY22: $95.9 million) and drawn debt of $204.0 million (Q1 FY22: $211.0 million), as summarised below. For $ million Dec. Sep. Dec. Qtr on Qtr FY21 FY22 Change Q2 FY21 Q1 FY22 Q2 FY22 change YTD YTD Cash and cash equivalents 115.3 95.9 92.2 (4%) 115.3 92.2 (20%) Drawn debt 229.4 211.0 204.0 (3%) 229.4 204.0 (11%) Net debt 114.1 115.1 111.8 (3%) 114.1 111.8 (2%) Page 3 of 9 Page 4 of 9 2 Figures unaudited and subject to change Sales volume Underlying EBITDAX 1 Capital expenditure 2 3.01 MMboe $30.0 million $32.3 million personal 1 EBITDAX excludes any benefits that would arise due to commencement of lease accounting associated with the Sole Gas Processing Agreement with APA during the period which would reclassify a portion of processing charges to depreciation and interest 2 Capital expenditure guidance excludes expenditure for the Orbost Gas Processing Plant Phase 2B works (largely funded from escrowed funds); includes corporate expenditure on IT hardware and systems upgrades Production Quarterly oil and gas production of 0.66 MMboe was 19% lower than the prior quarter, mainly due to the CHN gas planned downtime whilst transitioning gas processing to the Athena Gas Plant. For Gippsland Basin (Sole) Sole gas production of 3.7 PJ was 3% higher than the prior quarter. Average production of 40 TJ/day compares with 39 TJ/day during the prior quarter. October production was impacted by a lower average gas processing rate due to operational trials during implementation of the agreed Phase 2B scope for the spray distribution nozzles in each sulphur absorber. The lower rate in October was slightly more than offset by the higher average gas processing rate after the operational trials, which reflected an extension of the absorbers' operating cycles and an increase in stable gas processing rate between absorber cleans up to 48TJ/d from 16 December. From 1 January 2022, the gas processing rate increased to 50TJ/d and was held stable until 19 January for the next back-to-back absorber 3.0 - 3.4 MMboe 3.7 - 4.0 MMboe $53 - 63 million $24 - 28 million Production 2.63 MMboe FY22 guidance FY22 guidance FY21 Guidance use The guidance for FY22 remains unchanged. However, the operational improvements that have led to higher stable Orbost Gas Processing Plant processing rates are anticipated to favourably impact the Company's production, sales volume and Underlying EBITDAX. FY22 guidance ranges are provided below: Material impacts on cash reserves during the quarter included2: customer receipts less payments to suppliers of ~$13 million

quarterly debt principal repayment of $7.0 million and net interest payments (including leases) of $2.6 million

rehabilitation costs and Petroleum Resource Rent Tax payments of $1.0 million; and

capital expenditure of $6.5 million onlyHedging For the quarter ending 31 December 2021 Cooper Energy had a total of 30,942 bbl of oil production hedged, with a floor price of US$70/bbl and a cap price of US$79/bbl. The Company currently has no oil hedges in place. cleans. Gas processing rates returned to 50 TJ/d on 25 January post the absorber cleans and is expected to continue at this rate until Phase 2B works commence in late February. The Sole gas field continues to perform in line with expectations. Otway Basin (Casino, Henry and Netherby) CHN gas production of 0.2 PJ was 83% lower than the prior quarter. Average production of 3 TJ/day compares with 13 TJ/day during the prior quarter. The decrease this quarter was due to the planned downtime associated with the cessation of gas processing at the Iona Gas Plant (owned and operated by Lochard Energy), the pipeline cutover and commissioning of the Athena Gas Plant. The production outage was from 13 November to 15 December when gas sales recommenced. only Cooper Basin Oil production of 31.1 kbbl was 10% lower than the prior quarter, mainly due to natural field decline. Production from PEL 92 contributed 29.9 kbbl (Q1 FY22: 33.6 kbbl) and the Worrior field in PPL 207 contributed 1.2 kbbl (Q1 FY22: 1.1 kbbl). useProduction by product Dec. Sep. Dec. Qtr on Qtr FY21 FY22 Change Q2 FY21 Q1 FY22 Q2 FY22 change YTD YTD Sales gas PJ 2.7 4.8 3.8 (21%) 6.6 8.6 30% Oil and condensate kbbl 40.7 35.3 31.6 (10%) 82.1 66.9 (19%) Total production MMboe 0.49 0.81 0.66 (19%) 1.16 1.47 27% Production by basin Dec. Sep. Dec. Qtr on Qtr FY21 FY22 Change Q2 FY21 Q1 FY22 Q2 FY22 change YTD YTD Gippsland Basin (Sole) Sales gas PJ 1.4 3.6 3.7 3% 3.9 7.3 87% Otway Basin (CHN) Sales gas PJ 1.3 1.2 0.2 (83%) 2.7 1.3 (52%) Condensate kbbl 0.5 0.6 0.5 (17%) 1.0 1.1 10% Cooper Basin personal Oil kbbl 40.2 34.7 31.1 (10%) 81.1 65.8 (19%) Total production MMboe 0.49 0.81 0.66 (19%) 1.16 1.47 27% NB. Preliminary Cooper Basin production data for the current quarter ForExploration and development Gippsland Basin Development Orbost Gas Processing Plant The Phase 2B works at Orbost Gas Processing Plant have been ongoing throughout the quarter. The Cooper Energy endorsed Phase 2B scope of work aims to improve plant reliability and sustainable production rates by: implementation of spray nozzles in the sulphur absorbers to mitigate foaming; and Page 5 of 9 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

