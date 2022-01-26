Cooper Energy : Quarterly Report - Q2 FY22

Quarterly Report
For the three months ended 31 December 2021
27 January 2022
Key features
|

|
• Athena Gas Plant sales commence after successful commissioning and pipeline cut over
|
•
|
Orbost Gas Processing Plant performance improving: 40 TJ/day average processing rate (Q1 FY22:
|
|
|
|
39 TJ/day) and 50TJ/day from 1 January between absorber cleans
|
|
• Record Year to Date production sales volume, and revenue: YTD production up 27% to 1.47 MMboe,
|

|
|
sales volume up 67% to 2.02 MMboe and revenue up 96% to $95.4 million
|
• Quarterly production, sales volume, and revenue: total production down 19% to 0.66 MMboe, sales
|
|
volume down 4% to 0.99 MMboe and revenue down 2% to $47.3 million; mainly impacted by planned
|
|
downtime associated with the cut over from the Iona Gas Plant to the Athena Gas Plant
|
• Orbost Gas Processing Plant Phase 2B works remain on schedule for mid Q3 FY22
|
•
|
Reduced requirement for third party gas purchases from January 2022
|
Comments from Managing Director, David Maxwell
|

|
|
"Cooper Energy continued to build strong momentum from FY21 with significant milestones achieved in the December quarter.
"The successful commissioning of the Athena Gas Plant was completed in December and is now processing our Casino, Henry and Netherby gas, with work ongoing to optimise the processing rates. Cooper Energy is now an established gas plant operator, creating the opportunity for synergies that complement our offshore gas field expertise and gas sales portfolio position.
"The optimisation of processing at the Orbost Gas Processing Plant has resulted in a higher average processing rate. Operational improvements at Orbost continued into January with a stable processing rate of 50TJ/d from 1 January with the cleaning intervals of the two sulphur absorbers significantly extended.
"The combination of these events and the reprofiled customer terms for Sole gas sales from 1 January means Cooper Energy can reduce its requirement for third-party gas purchases and increase opportunities for spot gas sales in a tight gas market" Mr Maxwell said.
Key performance metrics
|
For
|
$ million unless indicated
|
Dec.
|
Sep.
|
|
Dec.
|
|
Qtr on Qtr
|
FY21
|
|
FY22
|
|
Change
|
Q2 FY21
|
Q1 FY22
|
|
Q2 FY22
|
|
change
|
YTD
|
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production (MMboe)
|
0.49
|
0.81
|
|
0.66
|
|
(19%)
|
1.16
|
|
1.47
|
|
27%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales volume (MMboe)
|
0.53
|
1.03
|
|
0.99
|
|
(4%)
|
1.21
|
|
2.02
|
|
67%
|
|
|
Sales revenue
|
24.6
|
48.1
|
|
47.3
|
|
(2%)
|
48.6
|
|
95.4
|
|
96%
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
115.3
|
95.9
|
|
92.2
|
|
(4%)
|
115.3
|
|
92.2
|
|
(20%)
|
|
|
Net Debt
|
114.1
|
115.1
|
|
111.8
|
|
(3%)
|
114.1
|
|
111.8
|
|
(2%)
|
|
|
Ave. gas price ($/GJ)
|
7.27
|
7.41
|
|
7.47
|
|
1%
|
6.35
|
|
7.44
|
|
17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorised by:
|
Investor enquiries:
|
Media enquiries:
|
David Maxwell
|
Eddy Glavas
|
Bindi Gove
|
Managing Director
|
General Manager Commercial & Development
|
Head of External Affairs
|
+61 8 8100 4900
|
+61 8 8100 4908
|
+61 406 644 913
Financial
Sales volume and revenue
Sales volume of 0.99 MMboe was 4% lower than the prior quarter mainly due to the temporary shut in of Casino Henry Netherby (CHN) production during the cut over to the Athena Gas Plant. Sole gas sales remaining steady with the previous quarter at 5.5 PJ (59 TJ/day average). Sales revenue of $47.3 million was 2% lower than the prior quarter. The average realised gas price was slightly up to $7.47/GJ, and the average realised oil and condensate price up 20% to $106.9/boe.
|

|
|
|
|
Dec.
|
Sep.
|
|
Dec.
|
Qtr on Qtr
|
FY21
|
|
|
FY22
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Q2 FY21
|
Q1 FY22
|
|
Q2 FY22
|
change
|
YTD
|
|
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gas1
|
PJ
|
3.0
|
6.1
|
|
5.9
|
|
(3%)
|
6.9
|
|
|
11.9
|
|
72%
|
|
use
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil
|
kbbl
|
39.0
|
33.9
|
33.5
|
(1%)
|
79.7
|
|
67.4
|
|
(15%)
|
|
|
Condensate
|
kbbl
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.3
|
(50%)
|
1.0
|
|
0.9
|
|
(10%)
|
|
|
Total sales volume
|
MMboe
|
0.53
|
1.03
|
0.99
|
(4%)
|
1.21
|
|
2.02
|
|
67%
|
|
Sales revenue ($ million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gas1
|
|
21.8
|
45.0
|
|
43.7
|
|
(3%)
|
43.6
|
|
|
88.7
|
|
103%
|
|
|
|
Oil and condensate
|
|
2.8
|
3.1
|
3.6
|
16%
|
5.0
|
|
6.7
|
|
34%
|
|
|
|
Total sales revenue
|
|
24.6
|
48.1
|
47.3
|
(2%)
|
48.6
|
|
95.4
|
|
96%
|
|
|
|
Ave. realised prices
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gas
|
$/GJ
|
7.27
|
7.41
|
7.47
|
1%
|
6.35
|
|
7.44
|
|
17%
|
|
|
|
Oil and condensate
|
$/boe
|
70.9
|
88.9
|
|
106.9
|
|
20%
|
62.0
|
|
|
97.8
|
|
58%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|

|
1. Includes sale of third-party gas purchases of 1.3 PJ in Q1 FY22 and 1.4 PJ in Q2 FY22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The table below summarises Sole GSA sales and gas sources utilised to service Sole customer requirements.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sole GSA sales
|
|
|
Sep.
|
|
|
Dec.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep.
|
|
|
Dec.
|
|
and gas sources
|
|
Q1 FY22
|
|
Q2 FY22
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 FY22
|
|
|
Q2 FY22
|
|
Sole GSA sales
|
|
PJ
|
5.5
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
TJ/day (average)
|
|
59
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprising:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OGPP processing
|
|
PJ
|
3.6
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
TJ/day (average)
|
|
39
|
|
|
40
|
|
Otway Basin supply
|
|
PJ
|
0.6
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
TJ/day (average)
|
|
6
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
Third-party gas purchases
|
PJ
|
1.3
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
TJ/day (average)
|
|
14
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third-party gas purchases accounted for 25% of total Sole gas sales volume during the quarter (Q1 FY22:
|
22%). The slight increase in the December quarter was attributed to less gas portfolio coverage from the CHN
|
fields. All customer nominations were met during this period.
|

|
1
The average purchase price of third-party gas supply for the quarter was $7.76 per gigajoule net of APA contributions. Short-term gas supply availability and prices remained volatile through the quarter, with Victoria spot prices ranging from $6.88/GJ to $15.50/GJ at an average $10.02/GJ. Cooper Energy optimised multiple back up supply sources particularly in periods when APA undertook the Orbost Gas Processing Plant absorber cleans (owned and operated by APA Group (ASX: APA)), and during the CHN outage while transitioning gas
1Source: AEMO website
processing from the Iona Gas Plant to the Athena Gas Plant (owned by Cooper Energy (50% and operator) and Mitsui E&P Australia Pty Ltd (25%) and Peedamullah Petroleum Pty Ltd (25%)).
The forecast for the remainder of FY22 is for materially lower third-party purchases due to:
|

|
• new arrangements with AGL effective from 1 January 2022 that reduce the Sole Annual Contract
|
|
Quantity (ACQ) as announced on 13 September 2021
|
|
Plant.
|
|
•
|
Orbost Gas Processing Plant performance has improved to 50TJ/d and the Phase 2 works are
expected to reduce the requirement for absorber cleans resulting in a higher average processing rate; and
• firm gas processing via Athena eliminating exposure to interruptions as experienced at the Iona Gas
These factors also increase the opportunity for surplus gas supply above contractual commitments for sale into the spot market, or under short term contractual arrangements.
Capital expenditure
Incurred capital expenditure of $5.8 million was the same as the prior quarter, with the majority of spend related to the Athena Gas Plant. Further commentary is contained in the Exploration and development section
|

|
commencing on page 5.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ million
|
Dec.
|
Sep.
|
|
Dec.
|
Qtr on Qtr
|
FY21
|
|
FY22
|
Change
|

|
Q2 FY21
|
Q1 FY22
|
|
Q2 FY22
|
|
change
|
YTD
|
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exploration and appraisal
|
1.0
|
0.5
|
0.9
|
80%
|
1.8
|
1.4
|
(22%)
|
Development
|
10.6
|
5.3
|
|
4.9
|
(8%)
|
15.2
|
|
10.2
|
(33%)
|
Total capital expenditure
|
11.6
|
5.8
|
5.8
|
0%
|
17.0
|
11.6
|
(32%)
|
By basin
|
Dec. Q2 FY22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ million
|
Exploration Development
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Otway Basin
|
0.6
|
4.3
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gippsland Basin
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cooper Basin
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital expenditure
|
0.9
|
4.9
|
5.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liquidity
As at 31 December 2021, Cooper Energy had cash reserves of $92.2 million (Q1 FY22: $95.9 million) and
drawn debt of $204.0 million (Q1 FY22: $211.0 million), as summarised below.
|

|
$ million
|
Dec.
|
Sep.
|
|
Dec.
|
Qtr on Qtr
|
FY21
|
|
FY22
|
Change
|
Q2 FY21
|
Q1 FY22
|
|
Q2 FY22
|
change
|
YTD
|
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
115.3
|
95.9
|
92.2
|
(4%)
|
115.3
|
92.2
|
(20%)
|
|
Drawn debt
|
229.4
|
211.0
|
|
204.0
|
(3%)
|
229.4
|
|
204.0
|
(11%)
|
|
Net debt
|
114.1
|
115.1
|
111.8
|
(3%)
|
114.1
|
111.8
|
(2%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales volume
Underlying EBITDAX1
Capital expenditure2
3.01 MMboe
$30.0 million
$32.3 million

2 Capital expenditure guidance excludes expenditure for the Orbost Gas Processing Plant Phase 2B works (largely funded from escrowed funds); includes corporate expenditure on IT hardware and systems upgrades
Production
Quarterly oil and gas production of 0.66 MMboe was 19% lower than the prior quarter, mainly due to the CHN gas planned downtime whilst transitioning gas processing to the Athena Gas Plant.

Sole gas production of 3.7 PJ was 3% higher than the prior quarter. Average production of 40 TJ/day compares with 39 TJ/day during the prior quarter.
October production was impacted by a lower average gas processing rate due to operational trials during implementation of the agreed Phase 2B scope for the spray distribution nozzles in each sulphur absorber. The lower rate in October was slightly more than offset by the higher average gas processing rate after the operational trials, which reflected an extension of the absorbers' operating cycles and an increase in stable gas processing rate between absorber cleans up to 48TJ/d from 16 December. From 1 January 2022, the gas processing rate increased to 50TJ/d and was held stable until 19 January for the next back-to-backabsorber
3.0 - 3.4 MMboe
3.7 - 4.0 MMboe
$53 - 63 million
$24 - 28 million
Production
2.63 MMboe
FY22 guidance
FY22 guidance
FY21
Guidance

FY22 guidance ranges are provided below:
Material impacts on cash reserves during the quarter included2:
-
customer receipts less payments to suppliers of ~$13 million
-
quarterly debt principal repayment of $7.0 million and net interest payments (including leases) of $2.6 million
-
rehabilitation costs and Petroleum Resource Rent Tax payments of $1.0 million; and
-
capital expenditure of $6.5 million

For the quarter ending 31 December 2021 Cooper Energy had a total of 30,942 bbl of oil production hedged, with a floor price of US$70/bbl and a cap price of US$79/bbl. The Company currently has no oil hedges in place.
cleans. Gas processing rates returned to 50 TJ/d on 25 January post the absorber cleans and is expected to continue at this rate until Phase 2B works commence in late February.
The Sole gas field continues to perform in line with expectations.
|
Otway Basin (Casino, Henry and Netherby)
|
|
|
|
|
|
CHN gas production of 0.2 PJ was 83% lower than the prior quarter. Average production of 3 TJ/day compares
|
with 13 TJ/day during the prior quarter. The decrease this quarter was due to the planned downtime associated
|
with the cessation of gas processing at the Iona Gas Plant (owned and operated by Lochard Energy), the
|
pipeline cutover and commissioning of the Athena Gas Plant. The production outage was from 13 November to
|
15 December when gas sales recommenced.
|
|
|
|
|
|

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cooper Basin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil production of 31.1 kbbl was 10% lower than the prior quarter, mainly due to natural field decline. Production
|
from PEL 92 contributed 29.9 kbbl (Q1 FY22: 33.6 kbbl) and the Worrior field in PPL 207 contributed 1.2 kbbl
|
(Q1 FY22: 1.1 kbbl).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
useProduction by product
|
Dec.
|
Sep.
|
Dec.
|
Qtr on Qtr
|
FY21
|
FY22
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Q2 FY21
|
Q1 FY22
|
Q2 FY22
|
change
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
|
Sales gas
|
PJ
|
2.7
|
4.8
|
3.8
|
(21%)
|
6.6
|
8.6
|
30%
|
Oil and condensate
|
kbbl
|
40.7
|
35.3
|
31.6
|
(10%)
|
82.1
|
66.9
|
(19%)
|
Total production
|
MMboe
|
0.49
|
0.81
|
0.66
|
(19%)
|
1.16
|
1.47
|
27%
|
Production by basin
|
|
Dec.
|
Sep.
|
Dec.
|
Qtr on Qtr
|
FY21
|
FY22
|
Change
|
|
Q2 FY21
|
Q1 FY22
|
Q2 FY22
|
change
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
|
Gippsland Basin (Sole)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales gas
|
PJ
|
1.4
|
3.6
|
3.7
|
3%
|
3.9
|
7.3
|
87%
|
Otway Basin (CHN)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales gas
|
PJ
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
0.2
|
(83%)
|
2.7
|
1.3
|
(52%)
|
|
Condensate
|
kbbl
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
(17%)
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
10%
|
Cooper Basin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|

|
Oil
|
kbbl
|
40.2
|
34.7
|
31.1
|
(10%)
|
81.1
|
65.8
|
(19%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total production
|
MMboe
|
0.49
|
0.81
|
0.66
|
(19%)
|
1.16
|
1.47
|
27%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NB. Preliminary Cooper Basin production data for the current quarter
|
|
|
|
|

Gippsland Basin
Development
Orbost Gas Processing Plant
The Phase 2B works at Orbost Gas Processing Plant have been ongoing throughout the quarter. The Cooper Energy endorsed Phase 2B scope of work aims to improve plant reliability and sustainable production rates by:
-
implementation of spray nozzles in the sulphur absorbers to mitigate foaming; and
