Cooper Energy : Quarterly Report Conference Call 13 April 2021

ASX Announcement / Media Release

13 April 2021

Quarterly report conference call details

Cooper Energy (ASX: COE) will release its quarterly report for the March 2021 quarter (Q3 FY21) on Monday, 19 April 2021.

Managing Director David Maxwell will lead a conference call to discuss the results that morning.

Time : 10.00am ACST (Adelaide) / 10.30am AEST (Sydney, Melbourne)

: 10.00am ACST (Adelaide) / 10.30am AEST (Sydney, Melbourne) Date : Monday, 19 April 2021

: Monday, 19 April 2021 Conference call link (listen only): Conference call link

Registration link (for Q&A participation): Registration link

A recording of the conference call will be available via the conference call link and the Cooper Energy website later that afternoon.

Investors and media: Derek Piper Bindi Gove Head of Investor Relations Head of External Affairs +61 8 8100 4908 +61 406 644 913 derek.piper@cooperenergy.com.au bindi.gove@cooperenergy.com.au

Cooper Energy Limited (ASX: COE) is an exploration and production company which generates revenue from gas supply to south-east Australia and low-cost Cooper Basin oil production. The company is an emerging player in the south-east Australian energy sector holding a portfolio of gas supply contracts and one of the most extensive portfolios of gas-focused acreage and assets, including well located reserves and resources in the Otway and Gippsland basins. These include the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin which recently became the first new offshore gas development in south-east Australia to commence production in several years, the Casino Henry operations in the offshore Otway Basin and undeveloped resources such as Manta and Annie.

Disclaimer: This ASX announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors related to oil, gas and associated businesses. The expectations reflected in these statements are believed to be reasonable. However, they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to diverge materially, including in respect of: price fluctuations and currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, actual demand, reserve estimates, loss of market, competition in the industry, risks (environmental, physical, political etc.), developments (regulatory and fiscal etc.), economic and financial market conditions in Australia and elsewhere, changes in project timings, approvals and cost estimates.