Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Cooper Energy Limited    COE   AU000000COE2

COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

(COE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/12
0.285 AUD   0.00%
12:07aCOOPER ENERGY  : Quarterly Report Conference Call 13 April 2021
PU
04/12COOPER ENERGY  : Extension of Transition Agreement
AQ
04/11COOPER ENERGY  : Appendix 3Y - Victoria Binns 12 April 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cooper Energy : Quarterly Report Conference Call 13 April 2021

04/13/2021 | 12:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Announcement / Media Release

13 April 2021

Quarterly report conference call details

Cooper Energy (ASX: COE) will release its quarterly report for the March 2021 quarter (Q3 FY21) on Monday, 19 April 2021.

Managing Director David Maxwell will lead a conference call to discuss the results that morning.

  • Time: 10.00am ACST (Adelaide) / 10.30am AEST (Sydney, Melbourne)
  • Date: Monday, 19 April 2021
  • Conference call link (listen only): Conference call link
  • Registration link (for Q&A participation): Registration link

A recording of the conference call will be available via the conference call link and the Cooper Energy website later that afternoon.

Investors and media:

Derek Piper

Bindi Gove

Head of Investor Relations

Head of External Affairs

+61 8 8100 4908

+61 406 644 913

derek.piper@cooperenergy.com.au

bindi.gove@cooperenergy.com.au

Cooper Energy Limited (ASX: COE) is an exploration and production company which generates revenue from gas supply to south-east Australia and low-cost Cooper Basin oil production. The company is an emerging player in the south-east Australian energy sector holding a portfolio of gas supply contracts and one of the most extensive portfolios of gas-focused acreage and assets, including well located reserves and resources in the Otway and Gippsland basins. These include the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin which recently became the first new offshore gas development in south-east Australia to commence production in several years, the Casino Henry operations in the offshore Otway Basin and undeveloped resources such as Manta and Annie.

Disclaimer: This ASX announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors related to oil, gas and associated businesses. The expectations reflected in these statements are believed to be reasonable. However, they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to diverge materially, including in respect of: price fluctuations and currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, actual demand, reserve estimates, loss of market, competition in the industry, risks (environmental, physical, political etc.), developments (regulatory and fiscal etc.), economic and financial market conditions in Australia and elsewhere, changes in project timings, approvals and cost estimates.

Approved and authorised by David Maxwell, Managing Director, Cooper Energy Limited

Level 8, 70 Franklin Street, Adelaide 5000; www.cooperenergy.com.au

1

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 04:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
12:07aCOOPER ENERGY  : Quarterly Report Conference Call 13 April 2021
PU
04/12COOPER ENERGY  : Extension of Transition Agreement
AQ
04/11COOPER ENERGY  : Appendix 3Y - Victoria Binns 12 April 2021
PU
04/11COOPER ENERGY  : Transition Agreement Extension 12 April 2021
PU
04/07COOPER ENERGY  : Appendix 3Y - Timothy Bednall 08 April 2021
PU
04/06COOPER ENERGY  : Operational and financial update
AQ
04/05COOPER ENERGY  : Operational and Financial Update 06 April 2021
PU
03/24COOPER ENERGY  : Australian Domestic Gas Outlook Conference 24 March 2021
PU
03/09COOPER ENERGY  : Euroz Hartleys Institutional Conference presentation - Developi..
PU
02/28COOPER ENERGY  : Appendix 3Y - Elizabeth Donaghey 01 March 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 133 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2021 -15,1 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2021 120 M 91,4 M 91,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -37,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 465 M 354 M 354 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,39x
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cooper Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,41 AUD
Last Close Price 0,29 AUD
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Peter Maxwell Managing Director & Executive Director
Virginia Katherine Suttell Chief Financial Officer
John Craig Conde Non-Executive Chairman
Iain D. MacDougall Operations Manager
Jeffrey Warrington Schneider Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER ENERGY LIMITED-26.92%354
CONOCOPHILLIPS27.18%69 271
CNOOC LIMITED11.14%45 402
EOG RESOURCES, INC.40.57%41 888
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED26.09%36 433
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY29.24%31 878
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ