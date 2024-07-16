Cooper Energy Limited is an Australia-based exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in supplying gas to south-east Australia and low-cost Cooper Basin oil production. The Company operates through two segments: Cooper Basin and South-East Australia. The South-East Australia segment primarily consists of its Sole and Casino Henry producing gas assets and Athena Gas Plant. The segment also includes exploration and evaluation and care and maintenance activities ongoing in the Otway and Gippsland Basins. It has eight offshore tenements in the Gippsland Basin. It holds 100% interest in these tenements and the Orbost Gas Processing Plant onshore near Orbost in East Gippsland, Victoria. Cooper Basin segment comprises production and sale of crude oil in the Company's permits within the Cooper Basin, along with exploration and evaluation of additional oil targets. The Companyâs subsidiaries include Somerton Energy Limited, Essential Petroleum Exploration Pty Ltd and others.