Cooper Energy Limited
Equities
COE
AU000000COE2
Oil & Gas Exploration and Production
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.215 AUD
|0.00%
|+2.38%
|+65.38%
|02:30am
|Transcript : Cooper Energy Limited, Q4 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 16, 2024
|01:17am
|Cooper Energy's Fiscal 2024 Oil, Gas Revenue Up 11% to AU$219.1 Million; Production Up 4%
|MT
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+65.38%
|404M
|+5.95%
|287B
|+73.46%
|144B
|-1.29%
|132B
|+15.56%
|76.92B
|+9.67%
|74.11B
|+3.84%
|54.26B
|+4.47%
|45.57B
|-5.46%
|37.33B
|+36.01%
|36.41B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- COE Stock
- News Cooper Energy Limited
- Transcript : Cooper Energy Limited, Q4 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 16, 2024