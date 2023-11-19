4,980,001 Ordinary Shares of Cooper Metals Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-NOV-2023.

4,980,001 Ordinary Shares of Cooper Metals Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-NOV-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 732 days starting from 17-NOV-2021 to 19-NOV-2023.



Details:

4,980,001 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until November 19, 2023, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



8,000,001 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until November 19, 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



5,300,000 options exercisable at AUD 0.25 on or before June 30, 2024, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until November 19, 2023, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



3,600,000 options exercisable at AUD 0.25 on or before November 15, 2024, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until November 19, 2023, being 24 months from the date of issue.