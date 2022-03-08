Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Cooper Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPM   AU0000179137

COOPER METALS LIMITED

(CPM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cooper Metals : Geochemical results confirm strong gold potential at Gooroo

03/08/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX Announcement | ASX: CPM

9 March 2022

New geochemical results confirm Gooroo's strong gold

potential

Highlights

  • Assay results from Cooper's initial regional soil sampling program at Gooroo identifies coherent gold anomalies for follow-up sampling
  • Three main areas of broad gold anomalism are coincident with potentially favourable structural trap sites such as the nose of the Gullewa syncline and significant regional faults traversing the greenstone belt, known to be important for the formation of gold deposits elsewhere in the belt
  • The Gooroo Project covers a portion of the southern limb of the Gullewa syncline, a poorly exposed part of the greenstone belt with limited historical exploration, making Cooper's regional geochemical program the most extensive one to date in this area
  • Gold anomalism is open to the southeast and plans are underway to commence additional soil sampling at Gooroo as soon as possible, ahead of any potential drill testing to locate the source of the gold anomalism

Cooper Metals Managing Director, Ian Warland, commented:

"The initial regional soil sampling program at Gooroo has already defined new coherent gold anomalism over underexplored greenstones, confirming the high prospectivity of the Gooroo Project for Archean gold mineralisation. Encouragingly, some of the gold anomalism is proximal to significant regional faults interpreted from the aeromagnetics. Elsewhere in the Gullewa greenstone belt several historical gold occurrences are proximal to northeasterly trending structures, which may have been important plumbing systems during the formation of these deposits. The Company has planned followup soil sampling to infill and extend the geochemical coverage in the Project area. This important work will be underway shortly and I look forward to updating the market as results come to hand."

Cooper Metals Limited | ABN: 16 647 594 956 | www.coopermetals.com.au

A: Level 11, 216 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6000 | P: 0410 504 272 | E: enquiries@coopermetals.com.au

ASX Release: Cooper Metals Limited (ASX: CPM)

For personal use only

Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM) ("Cooper" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of the regional geochemical soil sampling program at the Gooroo Project in Western Australia (Figure 1). The Gooroo Project is located approximately 413 km north of Perth. Nearby mining projects include Silver Lake Resources Limited (ASX:SLR) Deflector mine with ~ 1.27 Moz Au @ 13.5 g/t & 3 Mt @ 0.8% Cu)1 .

Figure 1: Location of the Gooroo Project

Regional Soil Geochemistry

Cooper is targeting Orogenic Au and Cu-Au mineralisation (Deflector style) in the highly prospective Gullewa Greenstone Belt in the Murchison Province of the Yilgarn Craton. The vast majority of exploration has been within the northern limb of the Gullewa syncline which offers better exposures of greenstone belt and has been successful in the discovery of a number of gold deposits, most notably Deflector, which is a blind gold deposit under cover. Cooper's regional soil sampling program (200m by 200m sampling grid) focused on an area of outcropping to thinly covered greenstones in the less explored southern limb of the Gullewa syncline in the north-western portion of the Project area (Figure 2).

Encouragingly gold (Au) assays up to 12ppb Au were returned, with samples greater than 4ppb Au considered anomalous and selected for infill sampling (Figure 3). Importantly, gold anomalism was found in potentially favourable structural trap sites such as the Gullewa syncline fold nose and proximal to significant regional faults interpreted from the aeromagnetic data. The gold anomalism is open to the southeast, close to a zone of interpreted structural complexity comprising the

2

ASX Release: Cooper Metals Limited (ASX: CPM)

intersection of three significant faults that may have acted as an important plumbing mechanism for gold mineralisation (Figure 3).

For personal use only

Soils sampling area

Figure 2: Gooroo Project over GSWA geology (500K), interpreted faults and soil sampling grid

Infill > 4ppb Au

extend sampling to zone of structural complexity

Figure 3: Cooper regional soil sampling results for gold (ppb) against solid interpreted geology

(GSWA 500K)

3

ASX Release: Cooper Metals Limited (ASX: CPM)

For personal use only

Next Steps

Cooper has planned an infill geochemical survey to commence as soon as possible. The infill program will sample areas greater than 4ppb Au and extend the sampling grid towards the southeast to cover a potential zone of structural complexity defined by three interpreted intersecting faults within the greenstones.

Once the soil sampling is completed, and subject to the final results the Company will be conduct drill testing to find the source of the gold anomalism.

This announcement has been approved and authorised to be given to the ASX by the Board of Cooper Metals Limited.

For further information:

Ian Warland

Jane Morgan

Managing Director

Investor & Media Relations

ian@coopermetals.com.au

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

M: 0410 504 272

M: 0405 555 618

COMPETENT PERSON'S STATEMENT:

The information in this report that relates to Geological Interpretation and Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Ian Warland, a Competent Person who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Warland is employed by Cooper Metals Limited. Mr Warland has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Warland consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information and the form and context in which it appears.

Reference

1. Silver Lake (ASX:SLR) website July 2021

About Cooper Metals Limited

Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) is an ASX-listed explorer with a focus on copper and gold exploration. CPM aims to build shareholder wealth through discovery of mineral deposits. The Company has three projects all in proven mineralised terrains with access to infrastructure. The Projects are detailed briefly below:

Mt Isa East Project (Qld)

Cooper Metal's flag ship Mt Isa East Cu-Au Project covers ~1300 sq.km of tenure with numerous historical Cu-Au workings and prospects already identified for immediate follow up exploration. The Mt Isa Inlier is highly prospective for iron oxide copper gold (IOCG), iron sulphide copper gold (ISCG) and shear hosted Cu +/- Au deposits.

Yamarna Gold Project (WA)

The Yamarna Gold Project located along strike from Gold Roads 6.16 Moz world class Gruyere Gold Deposit (ASX:GOR) has an extensive length of untested Dorothy Hills Shear Zone that was important in the formation of Gruyere gold deposit located ~10 km to the southeast of Cooper's tenements.

Gooroo Project (WA)

Lastly the Gooroo Cu and or Au Project covers newly identified greenstone belt ~20 km from Silver Lakes (ASX:SLR) Deflector mine. The 26 km expanse of covered greenstone belt has had almost no exploration and was only added to government geology maps in 2020 after reinterpretation of geophysical data.

www.coopermetals.com.au

4

ASX Release: Cooper Metals Limited (ASX: CPM)

APPENDIX 1: The following tables are provided to ensure compliance with JORC Code (2012) requirements for exploration results for the Gooroo Cu-Au Project in WA.

For personal use only

  1. Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data to update
  2. (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels,

No new drilling or surface sampling in this

techniques

random chips, or specific specialised industry

release.

standard measurement tools appropriate to the

CPM is reporting the results of regional soil

minerals under investigation, such as down hole

sampling conducted in December 2021.

gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments,

o CPM Soil samples were collected on a

etc). These examples should not be taken as

grid 200m by 200m. Samples were

limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

collected from around 0.2m depth in the

Include reference to measures taken to ensure

sieved to -2mm. About 500g of The -

sample representivity and the appropriate

2mm fraction was collected in an

calibration of any measurement tools or systems

individually numbered calico bags and

used.

sent to ALS laboratories in Perth.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation

o The soil sampling program avoided

that are Material to the Public Report.

creeks and outcrop. Soil depth was

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been

done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse

taken around 20cm deep in the top of the

C horizon and designed to avoid aeolian

circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m

samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to

contamination.

produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other

o At the Lab soil samples were sorted and

cases more explanation may be required, such

dried with pulverising to 250g of soil to

as where there is coarse gold that has inherent

85% < 75 microns (PIL 31-L)

sampling problems. Unusual commodities or

o Soil samples were analysed at ALS

mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may

Perth using Super Trace Au -ST43

warrant disclosure of detailed information.

analysis for Au. A 25g sample was

subjected to an aqua regia digestion with

ICP-MS finish. If Au >0.1ppm then run

method Au-AROR43.

o 31 additional elements were analysed

using method ICP43 using AES read of

aqua regia for Ag, As, Al, B, Ba, Be, Bi,

Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, Ga, K, La,

Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, S, Sb, Sc, Sr,

Ti, V, Zn.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole

No new drilling is reported in this release

techniques

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic,

etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or

standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-

sampling bit or other type, whether core is

oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip

No new drilling is reported in this release

recovery

sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery

and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample

recovery and grade and whether sample bias

may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain

of fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

No logging reported in this release

geologically and geotechnically logged to a level

CPM soil samples included description of

of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource

the landform. Depth of sample collection

estimation, mining studies and metallurgical

was recorded.

studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in

No logging reported in this release

nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc)

All field descriptions are qualitative in

photography.

nature

The total length and percentage of the relevant

No drilling reported in this release

intersections logged.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cooper Metals Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 22:40:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COOPER METALS LIMITED
05:41pCOOPER METALS : Geochemical results confirm strong gold potential at Gooroo
PU
03/02Cooper Metals Identifies Conductor at Queensland's Mt Isa East Project
MT
03/01COOPER METALS : Ground geophysics identify robust conductors at Mt Isa East
PU
03/01Cooper Metals Limited Announces the Preliminary Results of the Fixed Loop Electromagnet..
CI
02/07Cooper Metals Identifies Copper, Gold at Mt Isa East Project
MT
02/06Cooper Metals Limited Reports the Continuation of Very Encouraging Assay Results from F..
CI
01/23Cooper Metals Limited Starts Fixed Loop Electromagnetic Survey
CI
01/20Cooper Metals Acquiring 85% Stake in Queensland Tenement
MT
01/20Cooper Metals Limited entered into a binding term sheet to acquire 85% stake in EPM2808..
CI
01/19Cooper Metals Limited Expands the Mt Isa East Cu-Au Project
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net cash 2021 0,12 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18,0 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart COOPER METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cooper Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Julian Frayne Non-Executive Chairman
Tim Armstrong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COOPER METALS LIMITED109.30%15
NEWMONT CORPORATION25.52%61 696
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION32.39%44 370
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED9.63%26 471
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.13.03%21 663
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED13.07%16 368