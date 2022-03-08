Cooper Metals : Geochemical results confirm strong gold potential at Gooroo

|
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
∙ Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels,
∙ No new drilling or surface sampling in this
techniques
random chips, or specific specialised industry
release.
standard measurement tools appropriate to the
∙ CPM is reporting the results of regional soil
minerals under investigation, such as down hole
sampling conducted in December 2021.
gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments,
o CPM Soil samples were collected on a
etc). These examples should not be taken as
grid 200m by 200m. Samples were
limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
collected from around 0.2m depth in the
∙ Include reference to measures taken to ensure
sieved to -2mm. About 500g of The -
sample representivity and the appropriate
2mm fraction was collected in an
calibration of any measurement tools or systems
individually numbered calico bags and
used.
sent to ALS laboratories in Perth.
∙ Aspects of the determination of mineralisation
o The soil sampling program avoided
that are Material to the Public Report.
creeks and outcrop. Soil depth was
∙ In cases where 'industry standard' work has been
done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse
taken around 20cm deep in the top of the
C horizon and designed to avoid aeolian
circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m
samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to
contamination.
produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other
o At the Lab soil samples were sorted and
cases more explanation may be required, such
dried with pulverising to 250g of soil to
as where there is coarse gold that has inherent
85% < 75 microns (PIL 31-L)
sampling problems. Unusual commodities or
o Soil samples were analysed at ALS
mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may
Perth using Super Trace Au -ST43
warrant disclosure of detailed information.
analysis for Au. A 25g sample was
|
subjected to an aqua regia digestion with
|
ICP-MS finish. If Au >0.1ppm then run
method Au-AROR43.
o 31 additional elements were analysed
using method ICP43 using AES read of
aqua regia for Ag, As, Al, B, Ba, Be, Bi,
Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, Ga, K, La,
Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, S, Sb, Sc, Sr,
Ti, V, Zn.
Drilling
∙ Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole
∙ No new drilling is reported in this release
techniques
hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic,
etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or
standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-
sampling bit or other type, whether core is
oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
Drill sample
∙ Method of recording and assessing core and chip
∙ No new drilling is reported in this release
recovery
sample recoveries and results assessed.
∙ Measures taken to maximise sample recovery
and ensure representative nature of the samples.
∙ Whether a relationship exists between sample
recovery and grade and whether sample bias
may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain
of fine/coarse material.
Logging
∙ Whether core and chip samples have been
∙ No logging reported in this release
geologically and geotechnically logged to a level
∙ CPM soil samples included description of
of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource
the landform. Depth of sample collection
estimation, mining studies and metallurgical
was recorded.
studies.
|
∙ Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in
∙ No logging reported in this release
nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc)
∙ All field descriptions are qualitative in
photography.
nature
∙ The total length and percentage of the relevant
∙ No drilling reported in this release
intersections logged.
