Cooper Metals : Geochemical results confirm strong gold potential at Gooroo

Cooper has planned an infill geochemical survey to commence as soon as possible. The infill program will sample areas greater than 4ppb Au and extend the sampling grid towards the southeast to cover a potential zone of structural complexity defined by three interpreted intersecting faults within the greenstones.

Once the soil sampling is completed, and subject to the final results the Company will be conduct drill testing to find the source of the gold anomalism.

This announcement has been approved and authorised to be given to the ASX by the Board of Cooper Metals Limited.

COMPETENT PERSON'S STATEMENT:

The information in this report that relates to Geological Interpretation and Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Ian Warland, a Competent Person who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Warland is employed by Cooper Metals Limited. Mr Warland has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Warland consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information and the form and context in which it appears.

