NORTHVILLE, Mich., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Summary



Sales totaled $673.6 million , an increase of 3.7% compared to fourth quarter 2022

Gross profit totaled $64.7 million , an increase of 19.1% compared to fourth quarter 2022

Net loss of $55.2 million , or $(3.16) per diluted share, reflected an improvement of $32.9 million vs. the fourth quarter 2022

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $27.6 million , or 4.1% of sales

Net cash provided by operating activities of $79.7 million improved by $105.5 million vs. the fourth quarter of 2022

Full Year 2023 Summary

Sales totaled $2.82 billion , an increase of 11.5% compared to 2022

Gross profit totaled $290.8 million , an increase of 124.0% compared to 2022

Net loss of $202.0 million , or $(11.64) per diluted share, reflected an improvement of $13.4 million vs. 2022

Adjusted EBITDA of $167.1 million , or 5.9% of sales, increased by $129.2 million vs. 2022

Net cash provided by operating activities of $117.3 million improved by $153.4 million vs. 2022

"We continued to make strong improvements as a company in 2023. We want to thank our dedicated employees for their hard work and commitment to achieving improved financial results and our customers for their continued trust and support," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "We expect to build on the successes of 2023 to drive increasing value for all our stakeholders in 2024."

Consolidated Results



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





(dollar amounts in millions except per share amounts) Sales $ 673.6

$ 649.3

$ 2,815.9

$ 2,525.4 Net loss $ (55.2)

$ (88.1)

$ (202.0)

$ (215.4) Adjusted net loss $ (31.1)

$ (31.9)

$ (82.3)

$ (171.5) Loss per diluted share $ (3.16)

$ (5.12)

$ (11.64)

$ (12.53) Adjusted loss per diluted share $ (1.79)

$ (1.85)

$ (4.74)

$ (9.98) Adjusted EBITDA $ 27.6

$ 27.6

$ 167.1

$ 37.9 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 79.7

$ (25.8)

$ 117.3

$ (36.2) Free cash flow $ 62.1

$ (38.4)

$ 36.5

$ (107.3)

The year-over-year increase in fourth quarter sales was primarily attributable to sustainable price adjustments, inflation recoveries, favorable volume and mix, and favorable foreign exchange, partially offset by lost production volume related to union work stoppages and the deconsolidation or divestiture of non-core businesses.

The year-over-year improvement in fourth quarter net loss was primarily due to savings generated from lean manufacturing and purchasing initiatives, lower tax expense, favorable price adjustments, and lower raw material costs. These positive factors were partially offset by higher interest expense, pension settlement charges, increased accruals for annual incentive compensation, lost production volume related to union work stoppages, continuing inflationary pressure, including higher labor and energy costs.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was in line with adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter 2023 results reflect significant savings generated from lean manufacturing and purchasing initiatives, favorable price adjustments, and lower raw material costs. These positive factors were offset, however, by increased accruals for annual incentive compensation, lost production volume related to union work stoppages, and continuing inflationary pressure, including higher labor and energy costs.

For the full year 2023, sales increased primarily due to improved volume and mix including sustainable price adjustments, partially offset by unfavorable foreign exchange and the deconsolidation or divestiture of non-core businesses. The year-over-year improvement in full year net loss was primarily driven by favorable volume and mix, including sustainable price adjustments, improved manufacturing efficiency, lower material costs, reduced asset impairment charges, and lower income tax expense. These positive factors were partially offset by losses on refinancing and extinguishment of debt, higher wages, general inflation, higher interest expense, pension settlement charges, and higher incentive compensation. The year-over-year improvement in full year adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by favorable volume and mix, including sustainable price adjustments, improved manufacturing efficiency, and lower material costs. These positive factors were partially offset by higher wages, general inflation, unfavorable foreign exchange and higher incentive compensation.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $79.7 million, an increase of $105.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Free cash flow (defined as cash provided by operating activities less CAPEX) in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $62.1 million, an increase of $100.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was driven primarily by improved operating earnings, inventory conversion, and collections on enhanced commercial agreements and tooling receivables.

For the full year 2023, cash provided by operating activities was $117.3 million and free cash flow was $36.5 million. This compared to cash used in operating activities of $36.2 million and free cash outflow of $107.3 million in 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, Cooper Standard had cash and cash equivalents totaling $154.8 million. Total liquidity, including availability on the Company's undrawn revolving credit facility, was $317.2 million at year end. Based on current expectations for light vehicle production and customer demand for our products, the Company believes it has sufficient financial resources to support ongoing operations and the execution of planned strategic initiatives for the foreseeable future. These financial resources include current cash on hand, continuing access to flexible credit facilities, and expected future positive cash generation.

Adjusted net loss, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted loss per diluted share and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures, calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), are provided in the attached supplemental schedules.

Automotive New Business Awards

The Company continues to leverage its world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities, its innovation programs and its reputation for quality and service to win new business awards with its customers and capitalize on positive trends associated with electric vehicles. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company received total net new business awards representing $86.3 million in incremental anticipated future annualized sales. The total included $25.7 million in net new business awards on electric vehicle platforms. For the full year 2023, net new business awards totaled $175.3 million, including $114.9 million in net new business awards on electric vehicle platforms.

Segment Results of Operations



Sales



Three Months Ended December 31,



Variance Due To:

2023

2022

Change



Volume /

Mix*

Foreign

Exchange

Divestitures

(dollar amounts in thousands) Sales to external customers























North America $ 341,257

$ 336,507

$ 4,750



$ 3,005

$ 1,745

$ — Europe 160,954

132,301

28,653



20,107

8,546

— Asia Pacific 125,817

124,101

1,716



4,289

(940)

(1,633) South America 28,926

25,567

3,359



1,657

1,702

— Total Automotive 656,954

618,476

38,478



29,058

11,053

(1,633) Corporate, eliminations and other 16,689

30,861

(14,172)



(4,549)

—

(9,623) Consolidated sales $ 673,643

$ 649,337

$ 24,306



$ 24,509

$ 11,053

$ (11,256)



* Net of customer price adjustments, including recoveries.

Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments including recoveries, was mainly driven by vehicle production volume increases due to the stabilization of the supply environment. It was partially offset by the negative impact of work stoppages initiated by certain labor unions in North America in 2023.

in 2023. The net impact of foreign currency exchange was primarily related to the Euro.

Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended December 31,



Variance Due To:

2023

2022

Change



Volume/

Mix*

Foreign

Exchange

Cost

(Increases)/

Decreases**

(dollar amounts in thousands) Segment adjusted EBITDA























North America $ 15,642

$ 18,481

$ (2,839)



$ 8,181

$ 1,728

$ (12,748) Europe 11,336

3,741

7,595



(346)

1,357

6,584 Asia Pacific 8,775

2,574

6,201



823

239

5,139 South America 2,750

1,038

1,712



(79)

1,101

690 Total Automotive 38,503

25,834

12,669



8,579

4,425

(335) Corporate, eliminations and other (10,926)

1,758

(12,684)



(328)

559

(12,915) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $ 27,577

$ 27,592

$ (15)



$ 8,251

$ 4,984

$ (13,250)



* Net of customer price adjustments, including recoveries. ** Net of divestitures.

Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments including recoveries, was driven by vehicle production volume increases due to the stabilization of the supply environment, partially offset by the impact of work stoppages initiated by certain labor unions in North America in 2023.

in 2023. The net impact of foreign currency exchange was primarily related to the Brazilian Real, Canadian Dollar and Euro.

The Cost (Increases) / Decreases category above includes: Commodity cost and inflationary economics; Manufacturing and purchasing savings through lean initiatives; and Increased compensation-related expenses.



Outlook

Industry projections for 2024 global light vehicle production anticipate volumes essentially in line with 2023 levels. The Company expects to continue leveraging enhanced commercial agreements and operating efficiencies to offset continued inflationary pressures. As a result, Company management expects to deliver improved financial results in 2024 vs. 2023. Initial full year 2024 guidance ranges for key financial measures are as follows:



2023 Actual Results Initial 2024 Guidance1 Sales $2.82 billion $2.8 - $2.9 billion Adjusted EBITDA2 $167.1 million $180 - $210 million Capital Expenditures $80.7 million $75 - $85 million Cash Restructuring $13.9 million $15 - $20 million Net Cash Interest $68.1 million $70 - $75 million Net Cash Taxes $10.3 million $20 - $25 million Key Light Vehicle Productions

Assumptions (Units)



North America 15.6 million 15.8 million Europe 17.8 million 17.4 million Greater China 28.9 million 28.9 million South America 2.9 million 3.0 million



1 Guidance is representative of management's estimates and expectations as of the date it is published. Current guidance as presented in this press release considers January 2024 S&P Global (IHS Markit) production forecasts for relevant light vehicle platforms and models, customers' planned production schedules and other internal assumptions. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has not provided a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income (loss) because full-year net income (loss) will include special items that have not yet occurred and are difficult to predict with reasonable certainty prior to year-end. Due to this uncertainty, the Company cannot reconcile projected adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income (loss) without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Details

Cooper Standard management will host a conference call and webcast on February 16, 2024 at 9 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions. Investors and other interested parties may listen to the call by accessing the online, real-time webcast at https://ir.cooperstandard.com/events .

To participate by phone, callers in the United States and Canada can dial toll-free at 800-836-8184 (international callers dial 646-357-8785) and ask to be connected to the Cooper Standard conference call. Representatives of the investment community will have the opportunity to ask questions during Q&A. Participants should dial-in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the investors' portion of the Cooper Standard website ( https://ir.cooperstandard.com ) shortly after the live event.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Our use of words "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "could," "would," or "may," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, we cannot assure you that these expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

This press release also contains estimates and other information that is based on industry publications, surveys and forecasts. This information involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and we have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information.

Contact for Analysts: Contact for Media: Roger Hendriksen Chris Andrews Cooper Standard Cooper Standard (248) 596-6465 (248) 596-6217 roger.hendriksen@cooperstandard.com candrews@cooperstandard.com

Financial statements and related notes follow:

COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share amounts)

















Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Sales $ 673,643

$ 649,337

$ 2,815,879

$ 2,525,391 Cost of products sold 608,943

595,023

2,525,103

2,395,600 Gross profit 64,700

54,314

290,776

129,791 Selling, administration & engineering expenses 59,213

50,422

215,741

199,455 Gain on sale of businesses, net (920)

—

(586)

— Gain on sale of fixed assets, net —

—

—

(33,391) Amortization of intangibles 1,663

1,539

6,804

6,715 Restructuring charges 5,094

5,290

18,018

18,304 Impairment charges 4,114

42,873

4,768

43,710 Operating (loss) profit (4,464)

(45,810)

46,031

(105,002) Interest expense, net of interest income (32,020)

(21,136)

(130,077)

(78,514) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates 2,141

(624)

3,281

(8,817) Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt —

—

(81,885)

— Pension settlement and curtailment charges (16,035)

(2,682)

(16,035)

(2,682) Other expense, net (5,317)

(2,911)

(15,698)

(5,485) Loss before income taxes (55,695)

(73,163)

(194,383)

(200,500) Income tax (benefit) expense (528)

15,467

8,933

17,291 Net loss (55,167)

(88,630)

(203,316)

(217,791) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 15

539

1,331

2,407 Net loss attributable to Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. $ (55,152)

$ (88,091)

$ (201,985)

$ (215,384)















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 17,427,183

17,218,921

17,355,392

17,190,958 Diluted 17,427,183

17,218,921

17,355,392

17,190,958















Loss per share:













Basic $ (3.16)

$ (5.12)

$ (11.64)

$ (12.53) Diluted $ (3.16)

$ (5.12)

$ (11.64)

$ (12.53)

COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar amounts in thousands except share amounts)









December 31,

2023

2022

(Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,801

$ 186,875 Accounts receivable, net 380,562

358,700 Tooling receivable, net 80,225

95,965 Inventories 146,846

157,756 Prepaid expenses 28,328

31,170 Income tax receivable and refundable credits 11,225

13,668 Value added tax receivable 69,684

44,402 Other current assets 28,915

57,113 Total current assets 900,586

945,649 Property, plant and equipment, net 608,431

642,860 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 91,126

94,571 Goodwill 140,814

142,023 Intangible assets, net 40,568

47,641 Deferred tax assets 23,792

19,852 Other assets 66,982

70,933 Total assets $ 1,872,299

$ 1,963,529







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Debt payable within one year $ 50,712

$ 54,130 Accounts payable 334,578

338,210 Payroll liabilities 132,422

99,029 Accrued liabilities 116,954

119,463 Current operating lease liabilities 18,577

20,786 Total current liabilities 653,243

631,618 Long-term debt 1,044,736

982,054 Pension benefits 100,578

98,481 Postretirement benefits other than pensions 28,940

31,014 Long-term operating lease liabilities 76,482

77,617 Deferred tax liabilities 5,208

7,052 Other liabilities 52,845

34,501 Total liabilities 1,962,032

1,862,337 Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares

issued and outstanding —

— Equity:





Common stock, $0.001 par value, 190,000,000 shares authorized;

19,263,288 shares issued and 17,197,479 outstanding as of December 31,

2023, and 19,173,838 shares issued and 17,108,029 outstanding as of

December 31, 2022 17

17 Additional paid-in capital 512,164

507,498 Retained deficit (391,816)

(189,831) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (201,665)

(209,971) Total Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. equity (81,300)

107,713 Noncontrolling interests (8,433)

(6,521) Total equity (89,733)

101,192 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,872,299

$ 1,963,529

COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollar amounts in thousands)













Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2021

(Unaudited)







Operating activities:









Net loss $ (203,316)

$ (217,791)

$ (328,844) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:









Depreciation 103,127

115,761

131,661 Amortization of intangibles 6,804

6,715

7,347 Gain on sale of businesses, net (586)

—

(696) Gain on sale of fixed assets, net —

(33,391)

— Impairment charges 4,768

43,710

25,609 Pension settlement and curtailment charges 16,035

2,682

1,279 Share-based compensation expense 7,718

3,259

5,574 Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates, net of dividends related to

earnings (982)

12,450

4,872 Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt 81,885

—

— Payment-in-kind interest 58,808

—

— Deferred income taxes (5,813)

5,653

35,756 Other 4,838

(10,887)

3,222 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts and tooling receivable (12,333)

(65,712)

52,677 Inventories 6,412

(2,221)

(18,527) Prepaid expenses 2,924

(5,658)

2,951 Income tax receivable and refundable credits 2,603

68,251

2,221 Accounts payable 6,743

20,591

(25,501) Payroll and accrued liabilities 16,924

46,177

(45,392) Other 20,718

(25,739)

30,281 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 117,277

(36,150)

(115,510) Investing activities:









Capital expenditures (80,743)

(71,150)

(96,107) Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash divested 15,351

—

— Proceeds from sale of fixed assets —

53,288

4,615 Other 424

(30)

230 Net cash used in investing activities (64,968)

(17,892)

(91,262) Financing activities:









Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 924,299

—

— Repayment and refinancing of long-term debt (927,046)

—

— Principal payments on long-term debt (2,127)

(4,178)

(5,533) (Decrease) increase in short-term debt, net (1,234)

4,093

14,935 Debt issuance costs and other fees (74,376)

(4,229)

— Purchase of noncontrolling interest —

—

(6,279) Taxes withheld and paid on employees' share-based payment awards (214)

(607)

(799) Contribution from noncontrolling interests and other (439)

655

885 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (81,137)

(4,266)

3,209 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (918)

(13)

11,113 Changes in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (29,746)

(58,321)

(192,450) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 192,807

251,128

443,578 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 163,061

$ 192,807

$ 251,128











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,801

$ 186,875

$ 248,010 Restricted cash included in other current assets 7,244

4,650

961 Restricted cash included in other assets 1,016

1,282

2,157 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 163,061

$ 192,807

$ 251,128











Supplemental disclosure:









Cash paid for interest $ 78,699

$ 80,163

$ 73,221 Cash paid (received) for income taxes, net of refunds 10,301

(56,393)

6,741

Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share and free cash flow are measures not recognized under U.S. GAAP and which exclude certain non-cash and special items that may obscure trends and operating performance not indicative of the Company's core financial activities. Net new business is a measure not recognized under U.S. GAAP which is a representation of potential incremental future revenue but which may not fully reflect all external impacts to future revenue. Management considers EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, free cash flow and net new business to be key indicators of the Company's operating performance and believes that these and similar measures are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company's performance. In addition, similar measures are utilized in the calculation of the financial covenants and ratios contained in the Company's financing arrangements and management uses these measures for developing internal budgets and forecasting purposes. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to reflect income tax expense (benefit), interest expense net of interest income, depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to reflect certain items that management does not consider to be reflective of the Company's core operating performance. Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to reflect certain items that management does not consider to be reflective of the Company's core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share is defined as adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted shares, respectively, outstanding during the period. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures and is useful to both management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to service and repay its debt. Net new business reflects anticipated sales from formally awarded programs, less lost business, discontinued programs and replacement programs and is based on S&P Global (IHS Markit) forecast production volumes. The calculation of "net new business" does not reflect customer price reductions on existing programs and may be impacted by various assumptions embedded in the respective calculation, including actual vehicle production levels on new programs, foreign exchange rates and the timing of major program launches.

When analyzing the Company's operating performance, investors should use EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, free cash flow and net new business as supplements to, and not as alternatives for, net income (loss), operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and not as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company's liquidity. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, free cash flow and net new business have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results of operations as reported under U.S. GAAP. Other companies may report EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, free cash flow and net new business differently and therefore the Company's results may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. In addition, in evaluating adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss), it should be noted that in the future the Company may incur expenses similar to or in excess of the adjustments in the below presentation. This presentation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by special items. Reconciliations of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss) and free cash flow follow.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA from net loss (unaudited):



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net loss attributable to Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. $ (55,152)

$ (88,091)

$ (201,985)

$ (215,384) Income tax (benefit) expense (528)

15,467

8,933

17,291 Interest expense, net of interest income 32,020

21,136

130,077

78,514 Depreciation and amortization 26,914

28,303

109,931

122,476 EBITDA $ 3,254

$ (23,185)

$ 46,956

$ 2,897 Restructuring charges 5,094

5,290

18,018

18,304 Deconsolidation of joint venture (1) —

—

—

2,257 Impairment charges (2) 4,114

42,873

4,768

43,710 Gain on sale of businesses, net (3) (920)

—

(586)

— Gain on sale of fixed assets, net (4) —

—

—

(33,391) Indirect tax adjustments (5) —

(68)

—

1,409 Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt (6) —

—

81,885

— Pension settlement and curtailment charges (7) 16,035

2,682

16,035

2,682 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,577

$ 27,592

$ 167,076

$ 37,868















Sales $ 673,643

$ 649,337

$ 2,815,879

$ 2,525,391 Net loss margin (8.2) %

(13.6) %

(7.2) %

(8.5) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 4.1 %

4.2 %

5.9 %

1.5 %





(1) Loss attributable to deconsolidation of a joint venture in the Asia Pacific region, which required adjustment to fair value. (2) Non-cash impairment charges in 2023 related to certain assets in Europe and Asia Pacific. Non-cash impairment charges in 2022 related to operating performance and idle assets in certain locations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. (3) Gain on sale of businesses related to divestitures in 2023. (4) In 2022, the Company recognized a gain on a sale-leaseback agreement on one of its European facilities. (5) Impact of indirect tax adjustments in 2022. (6) Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt related to refinancing transactions in 2023. (7) Non-cash net pension settlement and curtailment charges and administrative fees incurred related to certain of our U.S. and non-U.S. pension plans.

Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Loss Per Share

(Dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share amounts)

The following table provides a reconciliation of net loss to adjusted net loss and the respective loss per share amounts (unaudited):



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net loss attributable to Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. $ (55,152)

$ (88,091)

$ (201,985)

$ (215,384) Restructuring charges 5,094

5,290

18,018

18,304 Deconsolidation of joint venture (1) —

—

—

2,257 Impairment charges (2) 4,114

42,873

4,768

43,710 Gain on sale of businesses, net (3) (920)

—

(586)

— Gain on sale of fixed assets, net (4) —

—

—

(33,391) Indirect tax adjustments (5) —

(68)

—

1,409 Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt (6) —

—

81,885

— Pension settlement and curtailment charges (7) 16,035

2,682

16,035

2,682 Deferred tax valuation allowance (8) —

6,834

—

6,834 Tax impact of adjusting items (9) (303)

(1,408)

(399)

2,075 Adjusted net loss $ (31,132)

$ (31,888)

$ (82,264)

$ (171,504)















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 17,427,183

17,218,921

17,355,392

17,190,958 Diluted 17,427,183

17,218,921

17,355,392

17,190,958















Loss per share:













Basic $ (3.16)

$ (5.12)

$ (11.64)

$ (12.53) Diluted $ (3.16)

$ (5.12)

$ (11.64)

$ (12.53)















Adjusted loss per share:













Basic $ (1.79)

$ (1.85)

$ (4.74)

$ (9.98) Diluted $ (1.79)

$ (1.85)

$ (4.74)

$ (9.98)





(1) Loss attributable to deconsolidation of a joint venture in the Asia Pacific region, which required adjustment to fair value. (2) Non-cash impairment charges in 2023 related to certain assets in Europe and Asia Pacific. Non-cash impairment charges in 2022 related to operating performance and idle assets in certain locations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. (3) Gain on sale of businesses related to divestitures in 2023. (4) In 2022, the Company recognized a gain on a sale-leaseback agreement on one of its European facilities. (5) Impact of indirect tax adjustments in 2022. (6) Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt related to refinancing transactions in 2023. (7) Non-cash net pension settlement and curtailment charges and administrative fees incurred related to certain of our U.S. and non-U.S. pension plans. (8) In 2022, the deferred tax valuation allowance relates to the recognition of our valuation allowance on net deferred tax assets in Poland. (9) Represents the elimination of the income tax impact of the above adjustments by calculating the income tax impact of these adjusting items using the appropriate tax rate for the jurisdiction where the charges were incurred and other discrete tax expense.

Free Cash Flow

(Dollar amounts in thousands) The following table defines free cash flow (unaudited):



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 79,661

$ (25,790)

$ 117,277

$ (36,150) Capital expenditures (17,559)

(12,659)

(80,743)

(71,150) Free cash flow $ 62,102

$ (38,449)

$ 36,534

$ (107,300)

