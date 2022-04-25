Log in
    CPS   US21676P1030

COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC.

(CPS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/22 04:00:02 pm EDT
6.270 USD   -6.14%
Cooper Standard Announces Date for Release of First Quarter 2022 Results, Provides Details for Management Conference Call

04/25/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Cooper Standard Holdings Inc.
Cooper Standard Announces Date for Release of First Quarter 2022 Results, Provides Details for Management Conference Call

25-Apr-2022 / 14:30 CET/CEST

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) expects to release its financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday, May 5 after market close. The Company's earnings results will be posted to the Cooper Standard website (http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com) once released.

Cooper Standard will host a conference call on Friday, May 6 at 9 a.m. ET. The Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Edwards and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Banas will discuss the financial results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions.

A link to the live webcast of the call (listen only) and presentation materials will be available on Cooper Standard's Investor Relations website at http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com.

To participate by phone, callers in the United States and Canada should dial toll-free 877-374-4041 (international callers dial 253-237-1156) and provide the conference ID 4746756 or ask to be connected to the Cooper Standard conference call. Representatives of the investment community will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentation. Callers should dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.

Individuals unable to participate during the call may visit the investors' portion of the Cooper Standard website (http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com) for a replay of the webcast.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

###

CPS_F

Contact Details

Contact for Media

Chris Andrews

+1 248-596-6217

candrews@cooperstandard.com

Contact for Analysts

Roger Hendriksen

+1 248-596-6465

roger.hendriksen@cooperstandard.com

Company Website

http://www.cooperstandard.com/


News Source: News Direct

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1334473  25-Apr-2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1334473&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
